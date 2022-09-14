Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Ohio Governor Scrambles to Attend Trump Rally
Ohio Governor Mike DeWine's recent Donald Trump endorsement has left him scrambling to find a way to appear alongside a string of other Trump-backed Ohio candidates at the former president's rally in Youngstown this weekend. A spokesperson for DeWine's reelection campaign told Newsweek that the governor hasn't yet made a...
A MAGA-led civil war? That’s not going to happen.
Summer in Montana draws to a close. The harvest of the field is ripe, fragrant and bountiful, once again giving us many, many reasons to be grateful for our lives, friends and family. Yet, in the seething dog pit of the political arena, we are told that the nation is looming on the edge of […] The post A MAGA-led civil war? That’s not going to happen. appeared first on Daily Montanan.
JD Vance grows lead over Tim Ryan in Ohio Senate race: Poll
J.D. Vance has expanded his lead over Tim Ryan (D-OH) in the Ohio Senate race, positioning himself with a lead of 4 percentage points less than two months before Election Day.
The Perils and Promise of America's Third Reconstruction
Since the birth of the nation, its racial politics have been shaped by an ongoing battle between reconstructionist and redemptionist America
Biden vows to combat ‘venom and violence’ of white supremacy
President also urges Congress to do more to force social media companies to address spread of hate through their platforms
