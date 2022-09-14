Get your first detailed look at World Tour in Street Fighter 6. Fully customize your avatar with robust options and equip the right gear for your playstyle. Hit the streets with Luke as your guide and learn from the Masters during your adventure. Bring that avatar into the Battle Hub to play online matches, partake in tournaments, or play classic Capcom games. Play Street Fighter like never before with Extreme Battle, a party mode where you can set up unusual rules and gimmicks, making for battles than an.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 2 DAYS AGO