Overwatch 2 Reveals New Hero Kiriko, A Ninja Support Hero And The Protector Of Kanezaka
A new support hero is coming to Overwatch, and she's full of life, cheeky remarks, and some seriously game-changing abilities. Revealed at Tokyo Game Show, Kiriko is the newest addition to Overwatch 2's roster, and while her formal title might be "Protector of Kanezaka," she might also be the most clutch player on your team.
The Voices Games 3d Collection
dotesports.com
Sett steals the show in this stunning new Spirit Blossom skin trailer for League of Legends
Spirit Blossom is, besides the Harrowing, the biggest event in League of Legends that breaks the thin line between the world of the living and the dead, making traveling between two worlds a reality. When the spirits begin roaming the Earth in search of their loved ones, spirits of manner turn their eyes to Runeterra as their stories once again play out.
RGG Studio Once Considered Turning Yakuza 0's Hostess Club Minigame Into A Standalone Game
Yakuza 0 is often regarded as the gold standard for the series, primarily due to the game's mix of dramatic storytelling, hard-hitting action, and a surprising shift from beat-'em-up gameplay to a deep cabaret club management simulator. Between a deadly mystery over a patch of land in Kamurocho and a war with the Japanese underworld, players are able to take a detour into the Sotenbori district and run their own hostess club.
Overwatch 2 heroes aren't an early battle pass unlock
When Overwatch 2 launches in October, all of its cosmetics will be tied to an entirely different set of systems than the original game—loot boxes are gone, long live the battle pass. Overwatch 2, like so many other live service games, will have a battle pass, an in-game shop,...
Star Trek: Lower Decks #1 - All in a Sea of Wonders
The hit Paramount+ animated series makes its comics debut with Eisner-winning comics writer Ryan North (The Unbeatable Squirrel Girl) at the helm! Soon after leading her crew on a planetary expedition aimed at building bridges and advancing Federation technology, Captain Freeman begins to suspect that the planet and its people are not all what they seem… Meanwhile, the crew in the lower decks take to the holodeck, enjoying some much-needed recreational time—until a bloodthirsty visitor decides to join in on their games.
There Swings a Skull: Grim Tidings
knowtechie.com
The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom is coming in 2023
Earlier today, Nintendo held its September 2022 Nintendo Direct event, showing off tons of new games and content. But the biggest reveal was the sequel to Breath of the Wild, The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom is the long-awaited sequel...
David Harbour, Orlando Bloom, And Archie Madekwe To Star In Gran Turismo Movie
David Harbour, who portrays Jim Hopper in Netflix's Stranger Things, is reportedly set to star in Sony's movie adaptation of the Gran Turismo racing game series. Deadline was the first to report. Additionally, See actor Archie Madekwe has been cast as the lead, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Yet another report has now emerged that says Orlando Bloom has joined the cast as well.
Street Fighter 6 - World Tour, Fighting Ground, Battle Hub Game Mode Trailer
Get your first detailed look at World Tour in Street Fighter 6. Fully customize your avatar with robust options and equip the right gear for your playstyle. Hit the streets with Luke as your guide and learn from the Masters during your adventure. Bring that avatar into the Battle Hub to play online matches, partake in tournaments, or play classic Capcom games. Play Street Fighter like never before with Extreme Battle, a party mode where you can set up unusual rules and gimmicks, making for battles than an.
Collider
New 'Marvel's Midnight Suns' Trailer Brings Heroes Together as Darkness Falls
Marvel's Midnight Suns is a new game coming for fans of the team of heroes and as the darkness falls around them, everyone must band together to take on Lilith as her powers grow. With a series of prequel shorts to lead us into the game, everything about Marvel's Midnight Suns feels cinematic in the way that every aspect of the Marvel Cinematic Universe does so it feels like a perfect game from Marvel Games!
Halo TV Show Starts Production On Season 2, Adds Vampire Diaries Star To Cast
Production has begun on the second season of the Halo TV series. Microsoft announced this in a blog post, and confirmed more details on the sophomore season. Season 2 will film in Iceland and Budapest, and the first photo shows Master Chief actor Pablo Schreiber and other cast members somewhere in tranquil-looking Iceland.
Immortal Red Sonja #6 - The Feasting Hall
A new storyline begins as Sonja the Red realizes her destiny. The journey has been long, the dangers grave. But with a fuller understanding of the cursed chainmail on her back, Sonja will strive to finish her quest before the dark forces on her path overwhelm...
