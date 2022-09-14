ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

Comments / 0

Related
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
Gamespot

Trombone Champ

We have no news or videos for Trombone Champ. Sorry!
SPORTS
Gamespot

Idle Skilling

We have no news or videos for Idle Skilling. Sorry!
Gamespot

Weird West Update 1.04 Adds Alternative Aiming and Permadeath

Weird West's latest patch released on September 12, 2022 and adding an alternate aiming system, a permadeath mode, and some smaller fixes and additions. The alternative aiming mode is an experimental feature, which can be toggled on and off in the options at any time. Though the default aiming works in a classic twin-stick shooter model, in this mode the camera controls are preserved while aiming.
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

when we lost

We have no news or videos for when we lost. Sorry!
SPORTS
Gamespot

Cute Bully Nyanbaba

We have no news or videos for Cute Bully Nyanbaba. Sorry!
PETS
Gamespot

Dreamer's Road

We have no news or videos for Dreamer's Road. Sorry!
TRAVEL
Gamespot

Protocol Aftertime

We have no news or videos for Protocol Aftertime. Sorry!
Gamespot

Artifact (Adult)

Latest on Artifact (Adult) We have no news or videos for Artifact (Adult). Sorry!
TV & VIDEOS
Gamespot

RGG Studio Once Considered Turning Yakuza 0's Hostess Club Minigame Into A Standalone Game

Yakuza 0 is often regarded as the gold standard for the series, primarily due to the game's mix of dramatic storytelling, hard-hitting action, and a surprising shift from beat-'em-up gameplay to a deep cabaret club management simulator. Between a deadly mystery over a patch of land in Kamurocho and a war with the Japanese underworld, players are able to take a detour into the Sotenbori district and run their own hostess club.
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy