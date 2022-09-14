Read full article on original website
Weird West Update 1.04 Adds Alternative Aiming and Permadeath
Weird West's latest patch released on September 12, 2022 and adding an alternate aiming system, a permadeath mode, and some smaller fixes and additions. The alternative aiming mode is an experimental feature, which can be toggled on and off in the options at any time. Though the default aiming works in a classic twin-stick shooter model, in this mode the camera controls are preserved while aiming.
Uncharted: Legacy Of Thieves Collection Hits PC October 19, System Requirements And Features Revealed
Sony plans to make hundreds of millions of dollars by bringing its PlayStation games to PC, and the next one will be Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection in October. Following a leak, Sony officially announced that the compilation pack, which comes with Uncharted 4: A Thief's End and The Lost Legacy, will be released on PC on October 19.
RGG Studio Once Considered Turning Yakuza 0's Hostess Club Minigame Into A Standalone Game
Yakuza 0 is often regarded as the gold standard for the series, primarily due to the game's mix of dramatic storytelling, hard-hitting action, and a surprising shift from beat-'em-up gameplay to a deep cabaret club management simulator. Between a deadly mystery over a patch of land in Kamurocho and a war with the Japanese underworld, players are able to take a detour into the Sotenbori district and run their own hostess club.
