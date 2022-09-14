ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Register Citizen

East Hartford man stabbed woman outside Manchester Popeyes, police say

MANCHESTER — An East Hartford man was charged with attempted murder Friday after police say he stabbed a woman outside a Popeyes restaurant on Spencer Street. Leonel Colon-Ortiz, 38, was charged with attempted murder, first-degree assault, first-degree threatening, third-degree assault, carrying a dangerous weapon, two counts of second-degree breach of peace, two counts of first-degree reckless endangerment and interfering with a police officer, Manchester Police Lt. Ryan Shea said.
Register Citizen

Newington man pleads guilty after police find 40 firearms, flamethrower and 30K rounds of ammo in home

A Newington man faces up to 10 years in prison for illegally possessing numerous guns, firearm components and ammunition, according to federal prosecutors. Glen Dauphin, 50, on Thursday pleaded guilty before U.S. District Judge Kari A. Dooley in Bridgeport to possession of an unregistered silencer. He is released on a $200,000 bond pending his sentencing on Dec. 21, U.S. Attorney Vanessa Roberts Avery said in a news release Friday.
zip06.com

Arrest Made in Guilford Purse Snatching

The Guilford Police Department responded to the complaint of a purse snatching in Shoreline Plaza, 830 Boston Post Road, on Sept. 4 at 11:02 a.m. During the event, a juvenile male subject forcibly stole a victim’s purse while the victim was returning to her shopping cart in the parking lot. The victim sustained minor injuries during the incident and was treated on scene.
Eyewitness News

VIDEO: Police search for suspect in deadly East Hartford shooting

Deadly shooting under investigation in East Hartford. Two juveniles were hurt in a hit-and-run that happened in Wallingford on Wednesday. Police released surveillance video. 3 Things You Need to Know, 1 You Don't: September 15th. Updated: 8 hours ago. |. Rail unions reach tentative agreement, search for suspect in deadly...
Register Citizen

Torrington police: Verbal dispute leads to man's stabbing

TORRINGTON — A 39-year-old man was hospitalized after being stabbed Thursday, police said. Officers were called to a Litchfield Street residence for a reported assault involving a knife around 9:30 p.m., Torrington Police Lt. Brett Johnson said. Police found the wounded man "suffering from stab wounds to the back...
NBC Connecticut

Police Determining Whether West Hartford, Simsbury Investigations Are Connected

Investigators are looking into whether a bank robbery in West Hartford and an attempted robbery in Simsbury Friday are connected. Both happened less than an hour apart from each other. Simsbury Police say based on the clothing description of the suspects, it is likely it’s the same person. However,...
Register Citizen

Police: Waterbury woman found driving stolen car

WATERBURY — Police say a local woman was arrested on Friday afternoon after she was caught driving a stolen car and illegally in possession of a firearm. A Waterbury police sergeant was patrolling the intersection of Bank and Porter streets when he came across a green Honda CRV that had recently been reported stolen by the New Britain Police Department, according to police. The driver, identified as Angelina Vargas, 34, fled the car when stopped, but was soon apprehended, police said.
Register Citizen

Norwich police: Person shot after fight outside Pistol Pete's Bar

NORWICH — Police say a person was shot after a fight outside a local bar Wednesday night. Norwich police said they were called to Lawrence + Memorial Hospital in New London just after midnight Thursday for a report of a shooting victim. The male victim informed officers he had been shot in the area of Pistol Pete’s Bar and Grill on Stonington Road earlier in the night, according to police.
Register Citizen

Police: Two arrested after man crashes into police cruisers

WATERBURY — Police say a local man was charged with drug, firearm and driving offenses Thursday night after he struck two police cruisers with a car. Officers with the Waterbury Police Department’s Crime Prevention Unit were patrolling Angel Drive at 8:30 p.m. when they attempted to conduct a traffic stop after observing a parked vehicle in violation of several motor vehicle laws, according to police. The driver reversed the vehicle, hitting two police vehicles and disabling his own, police said.
WTIC News Talk 1080

Waterbury Police ID homicide victim

He’s been identified as Jordan Savage, 26, from Connecticut. Police believe he was shot in the parking lot of the Colonial Grocer on Colonial Avenue. So far no one has been arrested and police say the investigation is ongoing
WTNH

3 convicted felons arrested in Waterbury drug bust

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — Three men are facing drug and firearm charges following a search Wednesday at multiple residences on Chestnut Avenue in Waterbury. Multiple firearms, ammunition and high-capacity magazines were found during the search, along with 112.5 grams of marijuana and $9,192 in cash, according to police. All three are convicted felons are are […]
FOX 61

Waterbury man killed in East Hartford shooting

EAST HARTFORD, Conn. — One person is dead after a shooting in East Hartford. Police said at approximately 7:48 p.m. a report of shots fired came in near Park Avenue and Garden Street. Police said a man was found in the street, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Emergency first...
