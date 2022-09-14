Read full article on original website
Register Citizen
East Hartford man stabbed woman outside Manchester Popeyes, police say
MANCHESTER — An East Hartford man was charged with attempted murder Friday after police say he stabbed a woman outside a Popeyes restaurant on Spencer Street. Leonel Colon-Ortiz, 38, was charged with attempted murder, first-degree assault, first-degree threatening, third-degree assault, carrying a dangerous weapon, two counts of second-degree breach of peace, two counts of first-degree reckless endangerment and interfering with a police officer, Manchester Police Lt. Ryan Shea said.
Register Citizen
Newington man pleads guilty after police find 40 firearms, flamethrower and 30K rounds of ammo in home
A Newington man faces up to 10 years in prison for illegally possessing numerous guns, firearm components and ammunition, according to federal prosecutors. Glen Dauphin, 50, on Thursday pleaded guilty before U.S. District Judge Kari A. Dooley in Bridgeport to possession of an unregistered silencer. He is released on a $200,000 bond pending his sentencing on Dec. 21, U.S. Attorney Vanessa Roberts Avery said in a news release Friday.
Exclusive: Loved ones of East Hartford homicide victim speak out on tragic shooting
EAST HARTFORD, Conn. — East Hartford police continue to investigate what led up to Wednesday night's homicide which left a Waterbury man dead. Loved ones spoke exclusively to FOX61 about the victim. Detectives were by Park Avenue and Garden Street all of Wednesday night and Thursday morning combing through...
50-year-old charged with raping East Hartford teen after DNA from aborted fetus points to him as suspect
EAST HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — East Hartford police have charged a 50-year-old man after they said DNA from an aborted fetus identified him as the suspect in a 15-year-old’s rape, according to an announcement Friday afternoon. Investigators began looking into the case on Nov. 19 after the teen had the abortion, according to police. A […]
zip06.com
Arrest Made in Guilford Purse Snatching
The Guilford Police Department responded to the complaint of a purse snatching in Shoreline Plaza, 830 Boston Post Road, on Sept. 4 at 11:02 a.m. During the event, a juvenile male subject forcibly stole a victim’s purse while the victim was returning to her shopping cart in the parking lot. The victim sustained minor injuries during the incident and was treated on scene.
NBC Connecticut
Woman Injured in Stabbing at Manchester Popeyes
A woman was injured in a stabbing at Popeyes in Manchester on Friday and a man has been arrested in connection to the incident. Officers were called to a report of a domestic dispute in the parking lot of Popeyes on Spencer Street just before 3 p.m. As they were...
Eyewitness News
VIDEO: Police search for suspect in deadly East Hartford shooting
Deadly shooting under investigation in East Hartford. Two juveniles were hurt in a hit-and-run that happened in Wallingford on Wednesday. Police released surveillance video. 3 Things You Need to Know, 1 You Don't: September 15th. Updated: 8 hours ago. |. Rail unions reach tentative agreement, search for suspect in deadly...
Register Citizen
Torrington police: Verbal dispute leads to man's stabbing
TORRINGTON — A 39-year-old man was hospitalized after being stabbed Thursday, police said. Officers were called to a Litchfield Street residence for a reported assault involving a knife around 9:30 p.m., Torrington Police Lt. Brett Johnson said. Police found the wounded man "suffering from stab wounds to the back...
Eyewitness News
Man in serious condition from stabbing in Torrington
TORRINGTON, CT (WFSB) - A man was listed in serious condition following a stabbing in Torrington. Police said they responded to the area of 380 Litchfield St. around 9:30 p.m. on Thursday for a reported assault with a knife. When they arrived, they found a 39-year-old man suffering from stab...
West Hartford Police seek bank robber
An investigation determined the Webster Bank on West Main Street was robbed at 10:25 this morning and the suspect left the scene before police arrived. No injuries are reported.
NBC Connecticut
Police Determining Whether West Hartford, Simsbury Investigations Are Connected
Investigators are looking into whether a bank robbery in West Hartford and an attempted robbery in Simsbury Friday are connected. Both happened less than an hour apart from each other. Simsbury Police say based on the clothing description of the suspects, it is likely it’s the same person. However,...
Register Citizen
Police: Waterbury woman found driving stolen car
WATERBURY — Police say a local woman was arrested on Friday afternoon after she was caught driving a stolen car and illegally in possession of a firearm. A Waterbury police sergeant was patrolling the intersection of Bank and Porter streets when he came across a green Honda CRV that had recently been reported stolen by the New Britain Police Department, according to police. The driver, identified as Angelina Vargas, 34, fled the car when stopped, but was soon apprehended, police said.
Man shot outside Pistol Pete’s Bar and Grill in Norwich
NORWICH, Conn. (WTNH) – A man was shot on Wednesday night outside of Pistol Pete’s Bar and Grill in Norwich. Officers responded at about midnight to Lawrence and Memorial Hospital Thursday for a victim who had been shot once in the arm. The victim told police he was shot outside Pistol Pete’s Bar and Grill. […]
NBC Connecticut
Man Charged With Witness Tampering After Social Media Video Calling Witness a ‘Rat': Police
A Hartford man is accused of posting a a threatening statement with video of a witness in a cold case homicide trial testifying in court on social media and he has been charged with witness tampering and inciting injury. Police said the Hartford Police Intelligence Division was made aware on...
Register Citizen
Norwich police: Person shot after fight outside Pistol Pete's Bar
NORWICH — Police say a person was shot after a fight outside a local bar Wednesday night. Norwich police said they were called to Lawrence + Memorial Hospital in New London just after midnight Thursday for a report of a shooting victim. The male victim informed officers he had been shot in the area of Pistol Pete’s Bar and Grill on Stonington Road earlier in the night, according to police.
Register Citizen
Police: Two arrested after man crashes into police cruisers
WATERBURY — Police say a local man was charged with drug, firearm and driving offenses Thursday night after he struck two police cruisers with a car. Officers with the Waterbury Police Department’s Crime Prevention Unit were patrolling Angel Drive at 8:30 p.m. when they attempted to conduct a traffic stop after observing a parked vehicle in violation of several motor vehicle laws, according to police. The driver reversed the vehicle, hitting two police vehicles and disabling his own, police said.
Waterbury Police ID homicide victim
He’s been identified as Jordan Savage, 26, from Connecticut. Police believe he was shot in the parking lot of the Colonial Grocer on Colonial Avenue. So far no one has been arrested and police say the investigation is ongoing
3 convicted felons arrested in Waterbury drug bust
WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — Three men are facing drug and firearm charges following a search Wednesday at multiple residences on Chestnut Avenue in Waterbury. Multiple firearms, ammunition and high-capacity magazines were found during the search, along with 112.5 grams of marijuana and $9,192 in cash, according to police. All three are convicted felons are are […]
Waterbury man killed in East Hartford shooting
EAST HARTFORD, Conn. — One person is dead after a shooting in East Hartford. Police said at approximately 7:48 p.m. a report of shots fired came in near Park Avenue and Garden Street. Police said a man was found in the street, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Emergency first...
