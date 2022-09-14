ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Calera, OK

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KXII.com

An airplane unexpectedly landed on the interstate in Gainesville

GAINESVILLE, Texas (KXII) -When you arrive at work the last thing you expect to see is an aircraft parked in your work parking lot. Well that’s what happened to one of Rumpy’s employees. Glenda Jackson, Rumpy’s cashier said it’s, “not something you see everyday.”. According...
GAINESVILLE, TX
KXII.com

Sherman, Denison gas prices rise above statewide average

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - Statewide, Texas gas prices dropped from the highest recorded average of more than $4.60 a gallon to $3.18 a gallon. “When gas is low, I try to get all of the vehicles, drive them over to the gas station and fill all of them up,” said Mike Caylor, a gas customer.
DENISON, TX
KXII.com

Deadly Southmayd intersection will turn into a four-way stop

SOUTHMAYD, Texas (KXII) -Change comes after the two fatality crashes in the span of two months at the intersection of Hwy 56 and 289. “TxDOT has had a meeting and decided to put a four-way stop in, at both sides of Hwy 56,” said Southmayd Police Chief Chad McKee.
SOUTHMAYD, TX
KXII.com

Texas man killed in Atoka Co. crash

ATOKA COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - A Texas man was killed in a three vehicle collision on US-69 in Atoka County Wednesday afternoon. Oklahoma troopers said around 2:40 p.m. Jesus Zuniga, 35, of Cleveland, TX, was southbound in a pickup about 13 miles north of Stringtown when he crossed left of center, struck the cable barriers, went into the northbound lanes and collided with a semi truck, which went off the highway and overturned before another semi truck struck it.
ATOKA COUNTY, OK
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Oklahoma Government
Durant, OK
Government
Oklahoma State
Oklahoma Traffic
City
Durant, OK
City
Calera, OK
State
Oklahoma State
Calera, OK
Government
KTEN.com

Durant launches online reservations for park facilities

DURANT, Okla. (KTEN) — The City of Durant is opening up a new online reservation center for city park facilities. Simply go on line and then pick a park — from baseball fields to pavilions — even Durant's city pool next season. Reservations can even be paid...
DURANT, OK
KXII.com

Bonham man dies in Fannin Co. crash

DODD CITY, Texas (KXII) - A Bonham man was killed in a one-vehicle crash early Sunday morning. Texas troopers said around 1:45 a.m. Timothy Bradford Brown, 62, was travelling south on FM-2077 three miles south of Dodd City when his pickup veered off the road at a curve, overcorrected, and overturned.
BONHAM, TX
vanalstyneleader.com

Grayson County Sept. 2022 indictments

Staff reports A number of local people were recently indicted by Grayson County grand jurors. The indictments are formal charges and are not considered evidence of guilt. A news release from the Grayson County District Attorney’s Office listed the following people charged with offenses: Scott Bass Nelson, 61, of Van Alstyne — accident involving serious bodily injury; Justin Shane Daniel, 18, of Savoy — aggravated assault causing serious bodily injury with a deadly weapon and accident involving serious bodily injury; Francis David Leo Bouska, 18, of Tom Bean — two counts of attempt to commit sexual performance by a child; Jason Lance Andrew, 40, of Whitewright — assault family or household member with previous conviction, assault family or household member impede breathing and obstruction or retaliation; Mark Gregory Evans, 32, of Paris — DWI with a child under 15; Agustas Kall Sandoval, 25, of Gainesville — fraudulent use of identification; Jason Blair Colley, 55, of Pottsboro — four counts of indecency with a child sexual contact; Rustie Ann Sanders, 21, of Bells — burglary of a building; Ryan Christopher Magnuson, 31, of Allen — theft of property enhanced; Larry Wayne Doss II, 38, of Cartwright, Oklahoma — theft of property enhanced; Dale William Roach, 61, of Hendrix Oklahoma — DWI 3rd or more; Lakindra Monique Merchant, 48, of Dallas — two counts of possession of a controlled subtance (meth) and two counts of theft of property; Dustin Edward Pratt, 32, of Pottsboro — assault causing serious bodily injury family violence with previous conviction; Derek Cole Robinson, 21, of Durant, Oklahoma — seven counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, one of possession of a controlled substance (cocaine), deadly conduct discharge of a fire arm and two counts of criminal mischief; Morene Jennifer Gomez, 52, of Fresno, California — possession of a controlled substance (heroin); Sheila Ann Morrow, 57, of Denison — two counts of possession of a controlled substance (meth); Christopher Lee Dillard,32 , of Unknown location — unauthorized use of a motor vehicle; Jeremy Scott McCartney, 48, of Denison — possession of a controlled substance (heroin); Brennan Charles Taylor, 24, of Sherman — possession of a controlled substance (cocaine); Adagio Armon Garnett, 23, of Sherman — burglary of a habitation; Drew Courtney Davis II, 33 of Sherman — evading arrest or detention with previous conviction; Demelon Deshawn Clayton, 29, of Sherman — burglary of a habitation; Weldon Scott Prewitt, 43, of Pottsboro — possession of a controlled substance (meth); Ricardo Lujan Munoz, 41, of Franklin — DWI with a child under 15 in vehicle; Lusandra Jean Chism, 46, of Gainesville — bail jumping.
GRAYSON COUNTY, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Casino#Urban Construction#Construction Maintenance#Choctaw#Odot
KXII.com

Sherman PD enhances with special training

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - The Sherman Police Department is working to enhance their intervention skills to prepare for tense situations. On Thursday, Sherman PD hosted its seventh Active Bystandership for Law Enforcement training, or A.B.L.E. for short. Over the past several months, Sherman PD has committed to enrolling all officers through the training program, which is designed to better prepare officers to appropriately intervene during suspicious situations.
SHERMAN, TX
KXII.com

WATCH: Transformer explodes in Durant

DURANT, Okla. (KXII) - More than 1,200 people in Durant were without power after a transformer exploded Monday. It happened on 9th Street in Durant just after 3 p.m. The Durant Fire Department said the lid of the transformer exploded, which caused a shower of flammable oil to rain down.
DURANT, OK
KTEN.com

Preston Volunteer Emergency Services board meeting cut short

POTTSBORO, Texas (KTEN) -- Preston Volunteer Emergency Services held a scheduled board meeting on Tuesday evening. But its members were quick to pull the trigger to adjourn. The PVES board was expected to discuss public concern about a personnel shortage prompted by the abrupt resignation of six volunteer firefighters after Chief Chase Standford was fired.
POTTSBORO, TX
KXII.com

Durant airport manager resigns during city council meeting

DURANT, Okla. (KXII) - The Durant airport manager, John Wyatt, unexpectedly announced his resignation at the city council meeting Tuesday night. “I am tired of fighting city hall and I don’t know another way to put it,” said Wyatt. Wyatt was on the agenda for a report when...
DURANT, OK
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
News Break
Politics
fox4news.com

18-wheeler hangs from Allen overpass, driver dies in crash

ALLEN, Texas - Allen police said a man driving an 18-wheeler died in a crash on the Central Expressway. It happened just before noon Wednesday near West Bethany Drive. Responding officers found the truck suspended on the overpass. Investigators believe the truck was heading southbound when it hit another vehicle.
ALLEN, TX
KXII.com

Ada-Durant prepare for Friday showdown

ADA, Okla. (KXII) - The Ada Cougars will host the Durant Lions for a Friday night showdown. The Cougars are coming into the game with a 1-1 record after an opening night win against Ardmore and a loss to McAleaster. Durant will be looking for their first win after an...
ADA, OK
KXII.com

41st Annual Sherman Arts Festival

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - Time to tap into your creative side. The Sherman arts festival is this Saturday from 9 am to 4 pm. After 41 years of presenting unique artwork to Sherman residents, this year there will be a record number of vendors at the festival. The Sherman Art...
SHERMAN, TX
KXII.com

Sherman unexpectedly places fire chief on paid administrative leave

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - The City of Sherman made the unexpected call to put its fire chief on paid administrative leave. The city said Chief Danny Jones is on leave pending the result of an unknown third-party investigation. In a statement to News 12, City Manager Robby Hefton said Jones’...
SHERMAN, TX
KXII.com

Woman charged with murder in connection to Ardmore shooting

ARDMORE, Okla. (KXII) - A 27-year-old Ardmore woman has been charged with 2nd degree murder after police say she shot and killed a man trying to steal a truck. It happened late last month in the neighborhood on John Road, just off of Myall Road. According to the press release...
ARDMORE, OK

Comments / 0

Community Policy