lee street
2d ago
evey income tax season all the black tenants in this apartment complex in Robinsonville, MS utility bills were more than their rent!!!!!
2
Entergy Mississippi pledges $3.2M to help customers with high bills
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Entergy Mississippi announced a $3.2 million pledge to help customers with high bills brought on primarily by high natural gas prices. While the effort will apply to all residential customers, it will focus mainly on helping those with low to moderate incomes. “We not only want to alert our customers ahead […]
desotocountynews.com
Companies announce joint location in Neshoba County
Project represents corporate investment of approximately $8.14 million. The New Yorker Blower Company and Kiln Drying Systems & Components will be investing $8.14 million in Philadelphia to open a new facility and create 60 jobs. The two companies manufacture batch and continuous lumber drying kilns, wood waste heat plants and...
desotocountynews.com
SBA approves Reeves water crisis assistance request
The U.S. Small Business Administration Wednesday approved Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves’ request for assistance for businesses affected by the Jackson Water Crisis. Many businesses within Hinds County, including the City of Jackson, have experienced economic losses due to total or near total loss of water pressure following the Pearl River flooding in late August.
desotocountynews.com
Reeves announces end to Jackson Boil Water Notice
Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves Thursday announced in a press conference that clean water had been restored to the City of Jackson. Thus, the boil water advisory for the City of Jackson and surrounding areas can now be lifted. “Since the state of Mississippi stepped in to fix Jackson’s water system,...
WDAM-TV
Gov. Tate Reeves gives response to TANF investigation
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - What’s going to be done?. That may be the biggest question on most people’s minds in the State of Mississippi after bombshell texts which appear to show former Gov. Phil Bryant and Pro-Football Hall of Fame quarterback and USM alumnus Brett Favre’s alleged effort to use welfare funds to build a volleyball facility on the campus of the University of Southern Mississippi.
Federal program to back $1B program in 5 Southern states
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Almost $100 million in federal funding will provide capital for a $1 billion program to help close racial and gender gaps in five Southern states over the next decade, a large Black-owned financial institution said Thursday. The Mississippi-based, Black-owned Hope Credit Union said each dollar in a $92.6 million capital infusion […]
WLBT
As boil notice is lifted, Reeves says ‘chaos’ would have ensued without state intervening in water crisis
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson’s boil water notice has been lifted, but the city’s water system continues to be fragile, and state leaders are moving in a private team to help manage the capital city’s main water treatment plant as a result. Gov. Tate Reeves announced that...
State Farm, Mississippi settle lawsuit over Katrina payments
BILOXI, Miss. (AP) — Mississippi has quietly settled its lawsuit against State Farm Fire and Casualty Co. for allegedly minimizing its Hurricane Katrina payments to policyholders, leaving the state to compensate homeowners. The settlement says the $12 million payment represents “restitution for damage, which was or may have been caused by a violation of law […]
Mississippi Lottery makes August 2022 transfer to state
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Lottery Corporation (MLC) completed its August 2022 transfer to the state for $8,533,290.22. The total for the first two months of FY23 to $20,367,589.00. In accordance with the Alyce G. Clarke Lottery Law, the MLC is required to transfer net proceeds within 20 days following the close of each […]
‘All circuits are busy’: Customers complain of trouble reaching MLGW
MEMPHIS, Tenn.– If you’ve had trouble getting through to Memphis Light, Gas and Water, you’re not alone. Erserline Blanks said she usually stays on top of her bills but it got tough with the hot streak this summer. The army veteran fell behind and got a cut-off notice from MLGW. Blanks is on oxygen. She […]
FedEx stock plunges, company plans to close 90 locations
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Shares of FedEx plummeted in value overnight after it was announced Memphis’s largest employer is doing some serious belt-tightening. It was announced last night after the stock market closed. Shares of FedEx fell a staggering 16% in after-hours trading. A single share will cost you about $170 dollars this morning, compared to […]
Arkansas hospitals possibly facing closure as they struggle financially
LITTLE ROCK, Arkansas — The economy has been struggling, and like many businesses, people are facing the hard reality of inflation and staffing shortages. This includes our hospitals, and the Arkansas Hospital Association said that some hospitals could face closure if something doesn't change. It's mostly the smaller hospitals...
weatherboy.com
Quake Strikes in the Heart of the New Madrid Seismic Zone in Tennessee Today
Yet another quake struck today around the New Madrid Seismic Zone, this time right in the heart of it in western Tennessee. The magnitude 2.3 event was weak, but people as far away as Missouri and Kentucky reported to the USGS that they felt the earthquake. The earthquake, which struck at 4:02 am this morning, had an epicenter near the town of Tiptonville, Tennessee, next to the border with Kentucky and Missouri –and also close to New Madrid County, Missouri, home of epic earthquake activity in the 1800s. Today’s earthquake is the 56th to strike the region in the last 30 days and the 11th to hit the heart of the New Madrid Seismic Zone in the last 7 days.
One Mississippi Lottery player woke up $358,000 richer after jackpot win
One Mississippi Lottery player woke up $358,000 richer after matching all five numbers in the Mississippi Match 5 drawing. Mississippi Lottery officials announced that a winning ticket matched all five numbers from the Thursday, Sept. 15, Mississippi Match 5 drawing. The jackpot for the Mississippi Match 5 had risen to $358,000.
Focused on Mississippi: Governor’s Mansion
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – It’s a Tuesday morning when the curator of the Governor’s Mansion, Lauren Miller, opens the front door at precisely 9:30 a.m. to greet any visitors who may be there. This time, it’s not a busy day. Just one person showed up to take the free tour. It just so happens that […]
fox40jackson.com
Four Mississippi schools receive National Blue Ribbon honor
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) – Four schools in Mississippi are now National Blue Ribbon Schools for 2022. The recognition, given by the United States Secretary of Education, is based on a school’s overall academic performance or progress in closing achievement gaps among student subgroups. The Mississippi schools named National...
fox40jackson.com
How close is Mississippi to medical marijuana being available?
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) – The medical marijuana law is in place and the state’s started issuing licenses. But we wanted to find out the status of some of the businesses preparing the products. We’ve talked about medical marijuana in a lot of hypotheticals over the course of the...
WLOX
How shopping at Goodwill helps all of South Mississippi
Award winning songwriter and recording artist, Karen Reynolds, spoke with students about what it takes to make it big in the business. The excitement from the kids is understandable. But it’s the adults who appreciate that this is the first time in more than 40 years that North Gulfport has had an elementary school playground.
Gas leak leaves Memphis apartment complex without hot water
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Taking a hot shower or cooking food at home are things we typically take for granted, but not families living in a Midtown apartment after MLGW cut their gas off. “Very frustrating. I have to boil hot water, put it in a cooler to go take...
