The Call of Duty Next event is still ongoing with a live gam,eplay playtest, but the news portion of the event appears to be over--and it delivered quite a few announcements. We learned more about Modern Warfare II and its beta that begins tomorrow and got the first confirmed details about Warzone 2.0 and Warzone Mobile. You can check out all of our coverage through the links below.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 2 DAYS AGO