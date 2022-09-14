ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Gamespot

Protocol Aftertime

Gamespot

Idle Skilling

BGR.com

Roku is stealing one of Netflix’s best features in its next update

It turns out that your iPhone is not the only device getting a major software update this fall. On Monday, Roku announced that Roku OS 11.5 will start rolling out in the coming months with a number of new features and improvements. If you own a Roku player or TV, you’ve got plenty to look forward to when the update arrives later this year.
Gamespot

Call Of Duty Next Biggest Announcements

The Call of Duty Next event is still ongoing with a live gam,eplay playtest, but the news portion of the event appears to be over--and it delivered quite a few announcements. We learned more about Modern Warfare II and its beta that begins tomorrow and got the first confirmed details about Warzone 2.0 and Warzone Mobile. You can check out all of our coverage through the links below.
Gamespot

Weird West Update 1.04 Adds Alternative Aiming and Permadeath

Weird West's latest patch released on September 12, 2022 and adding an alternate aiming system, a permadeath mode, and some smaller fixes and additions. The alternative aiming mode is an experimental feature, which can be toggled on and off in the options at any time. Though the default aiming works in a classic twin-stick shooter model, in this mode the camera controls are preserved while aiming.
Gamespot

Artifact (Adult)

Gamespot

Call Of Duty: Warzone Mobile Showcased With New Trailer

After revealing the proper name of the game formerly known as Project Aurora during GameSpot’s Swipe mobile showcase last week, Activision has now offered some more insight into what Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile actually is and looks like during its Call of Duty Next event. The pre-rendered trailer...
Gamespot

Sky: Children Of Light Is Coming To PlayStation

Thatgamecomapny announced at the Tokyo Game Show that its mobile game Sky: Children of Light will be launching on PlayStation in December. The game will be free-to-play and will provide cross-play for mobile and console players. You need a javascript enabled browser to watch videos. Sky: Children of Light is...
The Windows Club

SystemSettings.exe System error in Windows 11/10

You may experience SystemSettings.exe System error because of corrupted system files, viruses, and malware, or because of other numerous reasons. In this post, we will talk about the following error and see how it can be resolved. SystemSettings.exe System Error, The system detected an overrun of a stack-based buffer in...
Gamespot

Meet Mikkaa, The Swedish Streamer Who Beat Elden Ring With One Hand

While beating a From Software game is an accomplishment in itself, some streamers have decided the grueling gameplay isn't enough to quench their thirst for challenge and have taken it upon themselves to up both the difficulty and stakes. This includes MissMikkaa, a variety streamer from Stockholm, Sweden whose impressive accomplishments in From Software's most recent title, Elden Ring, have circulated both TikTok and Twitter recently.
HackerNoon

The Implications of Javascript being a Single-threaded Language

If you have been using Javascript for a while then you may come across the phrase describing it to be a ‘single threaded’ language. Javascript runs on a V8 engine with a memory heap and a call stack. JS being single-threaded means only one statement is executed at a time. Before we dive into what running on a single thread means, I want to first go over the terminology that will you will encounter.
