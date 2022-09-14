ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Comments / 0

 

BALTIMORE EAT & DRINK

More
 

BALTIMORE THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Baltimore, MD
Football
City
Baltimore, MD
City
Mcdaniel, MD
Local
Maryland Sports
Govans, MD
Baltimore, MD Sports
Local
Maryland Football
Yardbarker

Can The Dolphins Exercise Their Demons In Baltimore?

Sunday, the Miami Dolphins travel to Baltimore to play the Ravens, and they haven’t done well in Baltimore recently. People make a big deal that the Dolphins haven’t won in Baltimore since 1997; the reality is they have only played there four times since. However, the last two times they were defeated by combined 72 points, it was ugly. Those games were in the previous 5-6 years. Since John Harbaugh has been the Ravens coach, he has had the Dolphins’ number, only losing to them twice in 10 games.
BALTIMORE, MD
FOX Sports

NFL odds Week 2: How to bet Dolphins-Ravens, pick

The Miami Dolphins will travel to the Baltimore Ravens for a Sunday afternoon matchup following an impressive opening week of football by both teams. Miami is coming off an impressive Week 1 victory where Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle combined for 12 receptions and 163 yards, while Tua Tagovailoa completed 66.7% of his throws.
BALTIMORE, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dolphins#Ravens#American Football#Lamar Electric#Patriots
CBS Baltimore

Jackson, Ravens get another shot at Dolphins after 2021's blitz-heavy loss

OWINGS MILLS, Md. (AP) - When Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens faced Miami in November, it was as discombobulated as they looked all season. The culprit was the Dolphins' blitz-heavy defensive scheme - and that game is again on Baltimore's mind as the Ravens prepare to host Miami this weekend. The Dolphins have a new coach, so they may not defend Jackson exactly the same way, but there's no denying the effectiveness of their approach last season. Miami won 22-10, becoming the first team in 52 games to hold Baltimore under 14 points. It ended up being the Ravens'...
BALTIMORE, MD

Comments / 0

Community Policy