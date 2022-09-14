Troy University is the only four-year, public university in Alabama to be named to the 2022 Military Times Best for Vets rankings. Now in their 11th year, the Military Times “Best for Vets: Colleges” rankings are based on the results of Military Times’ annual survey – the most comprehensive school-by-school assessment of veteran and military student services and rates of academic achievement – as well as a detailed review of public data collected by federal agencies such as the Department of Education and the Department of Veterans Affairs. More than 300 colleges took part in this year’s survey.

TROY, AL ・ 19 HOURS AGO