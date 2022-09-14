Read full article on original website
Related
prepsnet.com
Travis Baxley out as Pike Liberal Arts head football coach
Troy, AL – Pike Liberal Arts School has parted ways with first year head football coach and athletic director Travis Baxley. PrepsNet learned Thursday afternoon that the Troy private school terminated Baxley for breach of contract. Pike Liberal Arts, who made the move from the AISA to the Alabama...
Troy Messenger
Bailey Brown is the HSPC calendar girl
Bailey Brown, who is deeply loved by Charla and Bobby Brown of Troy, is the Humane Society of Pike County’s 2023 Calendar Cover Pet. Bailey Brown is a second-time winner of the HSPC’s prestigious annual Pet Photo Contest. Bailey Brown also won the title in 2020. Bailey Brown...
Troy Messenger
‘Remember Rex’ Tribute exhibit brings bluegrass to the Wiregrass
“Oh, yes, people do,” said Kari Barley, curator of Landmark Park’s Alabama Agriculture Museum. “Anyone in the Wiregrass area and beyond who knows anything about bluegrass music, knows about Rex Locklar,” Barley said. Landmark Park in Dothan hosted the Landmark Park Bluegrass Festival on Saturday, September 10.
unionspringsherald.com
From Student Athlete to Probate Judge
Contributed story – September 8, 2022 - The Tuskegee News. During the All-Macon County Day Festival on Friday, August 26, 2022, a former high school football coach and his former student-athlete had the opportunity to share stories about their collective high school athletic years at Bullock County High School.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wtvy.com
Andalusia High School mourns the loss of student
ANDALUSIA, Ala. (WTVY) - Andalusia High school is mourning the loss of one of their own. The recent passing of Brendan “Beeta” Davison, Class of 2022, has left the community heartbroken. Mrs. Holly Wingard said, “Brendan was an extremely gifted student and athlete. He spent many days in...
wbrc.com
Penn State to fly into Montgomery ahead of Auburn game
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Penn State Nittany Lions will be flying into Montgomery ahead of Saturday’s game against the Auburn Tigers, according to flight tracker, “Flight Aware.”. This comes after recent confusion as to what airport Penn State would be flying into because runway construction at Montgomery...
alabamanews.net
Tuskegee Moves Home-Opener Football Game to Cramton Bowl
Tuskegee University has moved its home-opening and Hall of Fame football game to Cramton Bowl in Montgomery. The game is against Allen University on Saturday, September 24. It’s being moved because weather has brought delays to construction at Abbott Memorial Alumni Stadium at the university. That construction includes new turf, along with a new facility that includes locker rooms, meeting rooms, coaching offices and sports medicine space.
wtvy.com
Former Andalusia basketball player dies
Lincoln Fabrics and TriState Graphics Inc. received the Business Workforce Development Champion award for their strong business commitments. The financial grant provided by the Federal Aviation Administration will be used to purchase additional land. Group helps addicts find affordable treatment. Updated: 8 hours ago. A Wiregrass non-profit is working to...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Troy Messenger
Troy opens Trojan Invitational with ASU sweep
The Troy Trojans (5-5) opened up their home volleyball schedule on Thursday night with a clean sweep of the Alabama State Hornets (1-12). Troy won all three sets 25-18, 25-18 and 25-21 to pick up their 35th straight win over the Hornets. The win was the opening match in Troy’s Trojan Invitational, which will continue Friday and Saturday.
WSFA
National website ranks Martin’s fried chicken No. 1
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Who makes the best-fried chicken in Alabama? It’s probably a question we could debate until the end of time. The website mashed.com ranked the best-fried chicken in every state. In Alabama, Martin’s in Montgomery came out on top. “It’s awesome,” said Mary Anne Merritt,...
Troy Messenger
Troy among best in nation in service to military
Troy University is the only four-year, public university in Alabama to be named to the 2022 Military Times Best for Vets rankings. Now in their 11th year, the Military Times “Best for Vets: Colleges” rankings are based on the results of Military Times’ annual survey – the most comprehensive school-by-school assessment of veteran and military student services and rates of academic achievement – as well as a detailed review of public data collected by federal agencies such as the Department of Education and the Department of Veterans Affairs. More than 300 colleges took part in this year’s survey.
Troy Messenger
Blackwood Quartet in Enterprise Sept. 22
The Blackwood Quartet, the Grammy Award-winning First Family of Gospel Music will be in concert at 7 p.m. Thursday, September 22, at the Enterprise High School Performing Arts Center in Enterprise. The Blackwood Quartet continues the gospel sound made famous by The Blackwood Brothers Quartet of 1934, which is considered...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wdhn.com
Decade-old building gets a major renovation
OZARK, Ala. (WDHN) — The Alabama Aviation College in Ozark is revitalizing one of their buildings on campus. They held a revitalizing ceremony Thursday in regards to the James Douglas Brown Senior Building. The building is named after the former mayor of Ozark who played a key part in...
Troy Messenger
Henderson Bluegrass Festival set for Oct. 7 & 8
The long, lonesome sound of bluegrass music will be an invitation to pick at the Henderson Music Park in rural Pike County on Friday and Saturday, October 7 and 8. Bluegrass music has been played in the usually sleepy Henderson community for more than 50 years in the fall and in the spring.
wdhn.com
Former Dothan employee thinks the feeding scandal is a multi-person operation
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — A civil lawsuit could be filed against the city of Dothan as early as Friday as a Dothan business is asking for answers in regards to why their bid to serve meals for the feeding program was disclosed to another business. Now a former employee...
southeastsun.com
City of Enterprise, chamber welcome new Fort Rucker CG, wife
Mayor William Cooper and the Chamber of Commerce Tuesday night welcomed Maj. Gen. Michael C. McCurry and his wife, Sadie, to Enterprise. More than 100 people attended the welcome event held at the Rawls Restaurant in downtown Enterprise. Maj. Gen. McCurry assumed command of the U.S. Army Aviation Center of Excellence and Fort Rucker in July.
Two Alabama men killed when motorcycle flips
Two men were killed Thursday night when a motorcycle on which they were riding left the roadway and flipped. Both men were pronounced dead at the scene. The motorcycle was being driven by Dylan A. Richards, 28, of Goshen, Alabama. His passenger, Joseph A. McQuagge, 28, of Glenwood, Alabama, was also killed.
Troy Messenger
PLAS terminates head football coach’s contract
On Thursday, Sept. 15, Pike Liberal Arts School terminated the contract of head football coach and athletic director Travis Baxley for “breach of contract,” The Messenger learned. Baxley has been the PLAS head coach since June after a brief one-week coaching stint from longtime coach Hugh Mountain. Baxley...
alabamanews.net
Several MPS Students Hospitalized after Participating in the One Chip Challenge
Several students in Montgomery Public Schools have been hospitalized after participating in the one chip challenge, and Board of Education Administrators want parents to be aware of the dangers. The One chip challenge, like many other challenges circulating on social media platforms like TikTok, Youtube and Twitter, is gaining momentum...
Troy Messenger
Petsense to host pet adoption event Sept. 24
The dogs have had their days but there continues to be a large number of dogs that are in local shelters and at rescue missions. And many of their feline friends are also looking for “fur”ever homes. Jason Adams of Petsense in Troy is hosting a “Pumpkins &...
Comments / 0