Etowah County, AL

Juvenile removed from school after allegedly threatening West End High School

By AJ Holliday
CBS 42
CBS 42
 2 days ago

ETOWAH COUNTY, Ala. ( WIAT ) — A student was removed from school after reportedly threatening West End High School Thursday.

According to Etowah County Sheriff Jonathon Horton, the School Resource Officer began coordinating an investigation into the incident alongside the Etowah County Board of Education and Etowah County Sheriff’s Office Investigation Division.

A juvenile was removed from school immediately after the threat was reported in accordance with the Board of Education’s protocol. Over the last few days, evidence was collected and interviews were conducted. All evidence and paperwork were submitted to Juvenile Probation Officers.

According to Capt. Josh Morgan, the screenshots from the Snapchat account were fake and created by someone else other than the accused.

This is still an ongoing investigation.

