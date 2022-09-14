ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Weird West Update 1.04 Adds Alternative Aiming and Permadeath

Weird West's latest patch released on September 12, 2022 and adding an alternate aiming system, a permadeath mode, and some smaller fixes and additions. The alternative aiming mode is an experimental feature, which can be toggled on and off in the options at any time. Though the default aiming works in a classic twin-stick shooter model, in this mode the camera controls are preserved while aiming.
All Genshin Impact codes from the version 3.1 livestream

Genshin Impact codes are one of the few ways you can get Primogems for doing next to nothing, letting you purchase Fates to use when wishing on banners, and with three new characters arriving in version 3.1, you'll need all the help you can get. We've got five-star Electro character, Cyno (opens in new tab), five-star Hydro character, Nilou (opens in new tab), and four-star Hydro character, Candace (opens in new tab) all arriving in the next six weeks or so.
Call Of Duty: Warzone Mobile Showcased With New Trailer

After revealing the proper name of the game formerly known as Project Aurora during GameSpot’s Swipe mobile showcase last week, Activision has now offered some more insight into what Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile actually is and looks like during its Call of Duty Next event. The pre-rendered trailer...
The Sims 4 is going free to play in October

What just happened? Electronic Arts is making one of its most popular social simulation games free to play starting next month. From October 18, The Sims 4 will be free to download and play on Windows, Mac, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One and Xbox Series. The Sims 4 launched...
Sky: Children Of Light Is Coming To PlayStation

Thatgamecomapny announced at the Tokyo Game Show that its mobile game Sky: Children of Light will be launching on PlayStation in December. The game will be free-to-play and will provide cross-play for mobile and console players. You need a javascript enabled browser to watch videos. Sky: Children of Light is...
