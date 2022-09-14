Genshin Impact codes are one of the few ways you can get Primogems for doing next to nothing, letting you purchase Fates to use when wishing on banners, and with three new characters arriving in version 3.1, you'll need all the help you can get. We've got five-star Electro character, Cyno (opens in new tab), five-star Hydro character, Nilou (opens in new tab), and four-star Hydro character, Candace (opens in new tab) all arriving in the next six weeks or so.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 1 DAY AGO