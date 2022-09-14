ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Retirement Daily

Ask the Hammer: What's the Tax Basis on Gifted Stock?

“What is the recipient's tax basis on gifted stock?”. Jeffrey "The Buckinghammer" Levine of Buckingham Wealth Partners, met with Robert Powell, editor of Retirement Daily, to answer this question. Jeffrey and Bob discuss the factors that determine differing tax bases including appreciated stock, depreciated stock, and whether it's being gifted...
PERSONAL FINANCE

