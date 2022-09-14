Read full article on original website
WebMD
Ketamine Eases Depressive Symptoms, Suicidal Thoughts, Study Says
Sept. 12, 2022 -- People with treatment-resistant depression showed fewer symptoms of depression, thoughts of suicide, and anxiety after receiving injections of ketamine, a study published in The Journal of Clinical Psychiatry says. Ketamine is an FDA-approved anesthetic for use in hospitals and is used illegally as a party drug...
ADDitude
What is Avoidant Personality Disorder? Symptoms, Causes & Treatments
Avoidant Personality Disorder (AVPD) causes feelings of inadequacy, fear of rejection, and sensitivity to potential negative feedback. People with AVPD may avoid potentially embarrassing social situations, as they view themselves as socially incompetent. AVPD is one of 10 personality disorders listed in the Diagnostic and Statistical Manual of Mental Disorders...
EverydayHealth.com
A History of Stressors and Childhood Trauma May Predict Worse Menopausal Symptoms and Well-Being
Past studies have shown that women who have experienced trauma (physical, emotional, or sexual abuse, financial instability) are more likely to have worse menopausal symptoms than women who haven’t. But previous studies had small numbers of participants, focused on current stressors only, or on childhood stressors only. Research published September 13, 2022, in Menopause analyzed data from a longitudinal study of women and children to examine the long-term effects of abuse on menopause symptoms. Researchers were able to look at history of trauma and abuse during childhood, adolescence, and early adulthood.
Medical News Today
What is the real-life impact of premenstrual symptoms?
Lethargy, bloating, mood swings, breaking out in spots — many people who menstruate experience one or more of these symptoms in the run up to their monthly period. For some, they are merely an inconvenience, but for others they can significantly impact day-to-day life. Why do such symptoms occur, and are some people more susceptible than others? We gathered some personal perspectives and expert advice on how to cope with PMS.
Having a history of psychological distress may trigger long Covid, study says
If you suffer from anxiety, depression or loneliness or feel stressed or worry frequently about Covid-19, you may be at higher risk of developing long Covid, a new study found.
Massive Review Shows Vitamin D Really Does Seem to Ease Depressive Symptoms
Our bodies need the right amount of vitamin D to function as normal – both physically and mentally – and there's a growing amount of evidence out there linking a lack of vitamin D with depression. Now a new meta-analysis of 41 previous studies suggests that taking vitamin...
MedicalXpress
What older adults do while they sit affects dementia risk, study indicates
Adults aged 60 and older who sit for long periods watching TV or other such passive, sedentary behaviors may be at increased risk of developing dementia, according to a new study by USC and University of Arizona researchers. Their study also showed that the risk is lower for those who...
Lifehacker
The Differences Between Anxiety and Depression (and When to Get Help)
Even though we’ve made strides in the fight against mental health stigma, it can still be a struggle for people to get the help they need when it comes to depression and anxiety. Part of that is because of the lack of mental health literacy in the U.S. A 2021 study that analyzed this topic during the first year of the COVID-19 pandemic found that mental health literacy among American adults is poor, and that individuals are not able to readily identify mental health symptoms and appropriate treatment options.
Psych Centra
What Is the Difference Between Complex PTSD and BPD?
Complex PTSD (CPTSD) and borderline personality disorder share some common symptoms and can coexist. The symptoms of complex post-traumatic stress disorder (CPTSD) and borderline personality disorder (BPD) are similar. But there are key differences in emotional regulation and troubled relationships that set CPTSD and BPD apart. Knowing the differences can...
Medical News Today
What are the best medications to treat generalized anxiety disorder?
There is no best medication for generalized anxiety disorder (GAD). Doctors base treatment plans on factors such as the severity of symptoms and the person’s response to the recommended drugs. However, antidepressants are the first-line medications to treat GAD. What one person finds effective for GAD may not be...
Psych Centra
Can Adderall Help with Anxiety?
Adderall can help manage symptoms of ADHD but can make symptoms of anxiety worse in some cases. Attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) is a common neurodevelopment condition that affects how you think and behave. It’s not uncommon to experience symptoms of anxiety when you have ADHD. In fact, nearly half...
MedicalXpress
Study recommends extra caution in screening for depression in teens with diabetes
The scoring results of widely used depression-screening tools should be carefully adjusted to better detect the condition in teenagers with type 1 diabetes mellitus (T1D), according to a new study published in the journal Diabetes Care. The study is the first to widely assess the accuracy of such screeners, compared...
Depression Symptoms That are not Sufficiently Addressed￼
Major depressive disorder, known as depression, is a serious medical condition that frequently affects people's feelings, thoughts, and behaviors. Thankfully, it is also curable. Sadness and/or a loss of interest in previous hobbies are symptoms of depression. It can impair your ability to perform at work and at home and cause a number of mental and physical issues. But, there are numerous symptoms that are not quite often associated with depression. Let's talk. Complete mental weariness as a result of persistent brain battles. Lack of focus, forgetfulness, chronic weariness, missing deadlines, retreating from social interactions, sleeplessness, and a higher risk of physical sickness...
Psych Centra
The Difference Between Panic Attacks and Psychosis
Panic attacks and psychosis are two completely distinct experiences that cause different symptoms and have different underlying causes. Panic attacks are experienced as a sudden and extreme fear often coupled with physical symptoms, such as sweating, feeling out of breath or dizzy, or your heart racing. There’s usually no sense of what caused the panic attack.
Signs You Should Consider Taking Medication For Depression
Feeling a little blue sometimes is a normal part of life. But when does sadness turn into depression? And when does depression mean you should take medication?
MedPage Today
Prenatal Cannabis Exposure Tied to Mental Health Problems in Adolescence
Cannabis exposure during pregnancy was associated with an increased risk of psychopathology into adolescence, especially if exposure continued later into the pregnancy, according to longitudinal findings from the Adolescent Brain Cognitive Development (ABCD) study. Among over 10,000 kids, prenatal cannabis exposure (PCE) was associated with "persisting vulnerability" to psychopathology throughout...
Quiet quitting isn't a new phenomenon, especially for those from marginalized backgrounds. 3 women share why they had to quiet-quit to reclaim their identities.
"I mean, 5 p.m. came and I shut down," one woman told Insider, adding: "There's always been this need to separate life from livelihood."
psychologytoday.com
Atypical Depression: A Typical Illness in Women
Atypical depression is not atypical at all. It is especially common among women but is easily misdiagnosed. Effective treatment is often delayed due to the distractions of some atypical depression symptoms. Psychiatry has a naming problem. Obsessive-compulsive disorder and obsessive-compulsive personality disorder are assumed to be cousins but, in fact,...
MedicalXpress
Seven healthy lifestyle habits may reduce dementia risk for people with diabetes
A combination of seven healthy lifestyle habits including sleeping seven to nine hours daily, exercising regularly and having frequent social contact was associated with a lower risk of dementia in people with type 2 diabetes, according to a study published in the September 14, 2022, online issue of Neurology. "Type...
ajmc.com
Contributor: In the Misdiagnosis of Menopause, What Needs to Change?
Menopause symptoms are not being recognized, leading to misdiagnosis and improper treatment. Approximately 1.3 million women in the United States enter menopause every year. Many of whom do not get correct treatment because their symptoms are not attributed to hormonal changes. On average, women enter menopause at age 51. Officially,...
