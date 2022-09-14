The Warrior gym was packed out Thursday night for the volleyball team’s first home game. The first set was close; in fact, it went past 25 points, but the ladies beat out Tokay 26-24. Unfortunately, the rest of the sets didn’t go the Warrior’s way and they lost three more very close sets, 25-20, 25-22, 25-22.

GALT, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO