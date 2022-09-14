A viral video of turtles has viewers amazed. The video, taken in South Carolina, features rare white turtles hatching. The video, posted by Folly Beach Turtle Watch Program, shows the turtles hatching, with one small white turtle. The Watch Program shared an explanation along with the video: “We think this may be an example of leucism, a condition characterized by reduced pigmentation. Unlike albinos, most leucistic animals have normally colored eyes. Loggerhead hatchlings are typically a very dark brown or gray color. This dark coloration acts to camouflage them among the Sargassum weed of the open ocean currents, their home for the first three to seven years of life.”

ANIMALS ・ 19 HOURS AGO