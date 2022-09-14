Read full article on original website
Related
Herd of Feral Rabbits Suddenly Die in South Carolina From Deadly Virus
Wild rabbits in South Carolina are being killed by a highly contagious virus for the first time in the state. Animal health authorities were notified of a sudden increase in rabbit deaths at a Greenville County homestead, the Clemson News reports. It was discovered that this was the first instance of Rabbit Hemorrhagic Disease Virus Type-2 (RHDV2) in South Carolina.
New Mexico Poacher Slapped With Massive Fine After Beheading Mule Deer
After four months of investigating, the New Mexico Department of Game and Fish has finally caught the poacher who shot and beheaded a mule deer buck in 2015. Now, after a court ruling, the poacher, Cody W. Davis, must pay a hefty fine totaling $74,000. Previously, Davis appealed the restitution...
Extremely Rare Red Wolves in North Carolina Filmed Howling to the Sky: VIDEO
Humans have had a detrimental impact on our planet’s natural environments and its wild inhabitants. Worsening climate change has sent many of the globe’s most intriguing and elusive creatures to the brink of extinction. Recently though, three extremely rare red wolves were spotted in North Carolina. And new footage shows the gorgeous creatures howling at the sky.
LOOK: Extremely Rare ‘Spirit Bear’ Spotted in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula
Black bear sightings are not uncommon in the United States. However, “spirit bear” sightings—black bears that bear white or blonde coats—are much less common. That fact makes a recent recorded sighting in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula that much more remarkable. See a photo of the mystical bruin below.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Alaska Braces for Unprecedented Storms, Potential to Bring Severe Flooding
Extreme weather has been affecting various regions of the United States for weeks. Wildfires have scorched acres of land across California, Oregon, Montana, as well as other states. Flooding has affected states nationwide, from Rhode Island to Alabama to even one of the driest places on Earth: Death Valley, California. Now, though, extreme weather is heading much farther north, with forecasters predicting the worst storm in a decade to hit Alaska’s west coast this weekend.
Georgia Hunter Accused of Illegally Killing Bear by Luring It With Bait
Last weekend, law enforcement officials in Georgia were tipped off about a hunter illegally killing a black bear by luring it with bait. The accused now faces steep fines and possible jail time if convicted. White County local John Wesley Dowdy is suspected of luring the bear with bait, which...
Montana Euthanizes Two Grizzly Bears After Repeated Raids on Grain Sheds
Two grizzly bears were recently euthanized in Montana after several conflicts in the upper Blackfoot Valley. Over the past two months, there have been over 10 incidents involving the bears in the area. Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks (FWP) reported that the incidents began in mid-July when the bears raided three gran sheds in the Ovando and Woodworth areas. FWP then worked with property owners to install an electric fence.
LOOK: ‘Rare’ White Turtle Hatchling Spotted on South Carolina Coast
A viral video of turtles has viewers amazed. The video, taken in South Carolina, features rare white turtles hatching. The video, posted by Folly Beach Turtle Watch Program, shows the turtles hatching, with one small white turtle. The Watch Program shared an explanation along with the video: “We think this may be an example of leucism, a condition characterized by reduced pigmentation. Unlike albinos, most leucistic animals have normally colored eyes. Loggerhead hatchlings are typically a very dark brown or gray color. This dark coloration acts to camouflage them among the Sargassum weed of the open ocean currents, their home for the first three to seven years of life.”
IN THIS ARTICLE
Mama Bear Struck & Killed on New Hampshire Highway, Cub Rescued by Wildlife Officials
On Wednesday morning, a car in New Hampshire struck and killed a mama black bear, but wildlife experts were able to rescue her cub. Following the tragic accident that took the female bear’s life, her cub would’ve been abandoned. Now, the young black bear has a chance at survival thanks to the wildlife experts.
Selfless Wildfire Survivors Help Those Affected by Devastating Mosquito Fire
The Mosquito Fire has officially been declared California’s largest wildfire of 2022, now spanning more than 70,000 acres. Since the blaze broke out on September 6th, thousands of residents of Placer and El Dorado counties have evacuated. And considering its rapid growth, many left home with just the clothes on their backs. Now, survivors of the devasting 2018 Camp Fire—which killed 85 people, destroyed 19,000 residential and commercial structures, and just about leveled the town of Paradise—have stepped forward to aid evacuees of the Mosquito Fire. Many of this year’s evacuees are experiencing the same grief and tragedy Camp Fire survivors experienced several years ago.
LOOK: Rocky Mountain State Park’s Lake Haiyaha Looks Absolutely ‘Strange’ After Recent Mudslide
A natural event is pulling even more visitors into an already popular location within the Rocky Mountain State Park in Colorado. The popular outdoor attraction, Lake Haiyaha has suddenly changed colors. Shifting rapidly from the lake’s original clear blue waters to a milky hue and now into a bright green.
Arizona Husky That Runs on Rooftops Becomes Local Celebrity ‘Watchdog’: VIDEO
Some dogs live for their regular walks around the neighborhood. You know, those nice strolls enjoying the sights and sounds of the block or even a quick run at a local park. However, one Arizona husky named Nala has a bit of a unique interest that is making her quite a star. All as she keeps watch over her beloved neighborhood perched from her favorite rooftop spot.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Hiker Found Dead Following Fall Near Oregon Waterfall
Officials have now said that a woman who died while hiking Oregon’s Multnomah Falls in August fell after she lost her footing. Officials found the Minnesota woman, 62-year-old Jessica Warejoncas, dead near Wiesendanger Falls on Aug. 19. The waterfall is about 1.3 miles upstream from Multnomah Falls. Hiker veered-off...
Baby Alligators Hatch From Eggs in Florida Wildlife Park: VIDEO
With hatching season in full swing, baby alligators were seen making their debut in Florida Wildlife park, Gatorland Orlando. A video of the baby alligators’ hatching was sent to FOX 35. The media outlet revealed that a Gatorland spokesperson shared that most gators hatch between the middle of August and the beginning of September. A female gator typically lays between 35-40 eggs in their nests.
WATCH: Oklahoma Alligator Carries Mouthful of Its New Hatchlings to Water
A video of an 8-foot alligator carrying some new hatchlings to water is making waves on social media. And, it is an adorable sight!. The video was shared earlier this week by the Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation (ODWC). The black and white trail cam video shows the dedicated gator working tirelessly to care for the young hatchlings.
Montana 1k Acre Wildfire 0% Contained: Firefighters Unable to Enter Area
The over 1,000-acre wildfire that’s raging in Helena National Forest remains 0% contained as masses of dry timber fuel the flames and make it unsafe for firefighters to enter the area by ground. In an update, the Powell County Sheriff’s Office said officials have been assessing the risks. And...
Montana’s Attorney General Attempting to Protect Sugar Beet Harvest
The US Army Corps of Engineers is planning to cut the water flow rates from Fort Peck Dam in half, causing potential damage to the sugar beet harvest in Montana. AG Knudsen has requested they postpone that action one month, to prevent the damage. AG Knudsen sent a letter to...
Colorado Guide Who Saved Climber’s Life on Denali Honored With Bravery Award
It was a harrowing outdoors rescue when members of the Colorado-based climbing tour guide service Mountain Trip set out to rescue a climber who was lost in Denali Alaska. Now, the Colorado guides are being honored for their bravery. Receiving awards for the life-saving rescue. The guides were honored for their bravery earlier this month.
Friends Search for Missing Colorado Camper, But Only Find Her Supplies ‘Untouched’
A group of friends had dropped off a woman who planned on going camping in Dream Canyon near Boulder, Colorado. When they returned to look for her, though, they only found her unpacked supplies with no sign of the camper. The situation is truly terrifying for the group that arrived...
Death Valley National Park Roads Closed Again Following Severe Flooding
Death Valley National Park, well-known for its extreme heat and scorching temperatures, is now closing its roads again. However, the heat has nothing to do with the closure. Instead, water is to blame. According to a news release from the US National Park Service, storms in the area have caused...
Outsider.com
559K+
Followers
61K+
Post
215M+
Views
ABOUT
Outsider is an independent media and lifestyle company, capturing the pulse of what matters most to our readers. Outsider News covers Country Music, from the mainstream to the more traditional, lending an expert voice to America’s most popular musical genre. Outsider also delivers entertainment news on the hottest shows, celebrities, and the latest in sports entertainment.https://outsider.com/
Comments / 1