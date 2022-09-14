Read full article on original website
Related
Iowa Football Will Have Special Guest At Saturday's Game
Iowa play their final non-conference game of the season this Saturday against Nevada with hopes of finally getting their offense humming. But Kinnick Stadium will have a special guest for the game. On Thursday, Iowa announced on Twitter that longtime assistant coach Carl Jackson would be the team's honorary captain...
No. 6 OU routs Huskers 49-14 in 1st game after Frost firing
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Dillon Gabriel threw for two touchdowns and ran for another, and sixth-ranked Oklahoma hammered Nebraska 49-14 on Saturday in the Cornhuskers’ first game following the firing of Scott Frost. The game was put on the schedule 10 years ago as the back end of a home-and-home series intended to celebrate what once was among college football’s greatest rivalries. Instead, it was further confirmation the Cornhuskers are just a shell of the program that decades ago battled the Sooners for conference titles year-in and year-out. OU (3-0) posted its most lopsided victory over Nebraska (1-3) since a 45-10 win in 1990. The Sooners have won seven of eight against the Huskers. The next meetings are set for 2029 and ’30. The Huskers have lost 19 straight against Top 25 opponents and nine in a row against Bowl Subdivision teams.
Corum scores 5 TDs, No. 4 Michigan routs Connecticut 59-0
ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — Blake Corum rushed for a career-high four touchdowns in the first half and added a fifth score in the third quarter to match a school record, helping No. 4 Michigan rout Connecticut 59-0 Saturday. The Wolverines (3-0) led 38-0 at halftime before coasting in the second half of a game that looked a lot like their first two tune-ups, when they beat Colorado State 51-7 and Hawaii 56-10. The Huskies (1-3) had just 64 yards of offense in the first half, had a punt blocked and gave up a punt return for a touchdown over the opening 30 minutes. J.J. McCarthy was 15 of 18 for 214 yards, a week after coach Jim Harbaugh said he had won the quarterback competition.
Iowa fan brutally trolled Brian Ferentz with viral prank
The Iowa Hawkeyes were caught in an awkward situation this week thanks to the efforts one one fed-up fan. Frustration has boiled over among Hawkeyes fans over the team’s horrendous start to the season on offense. Iowa has scored just 14 points in two games against South Dakota State and Iowa State, and their 158 yards per game and 21 total first downs both rank dead last in the country.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Bennett, No. 1 Georgia's D steamrolls South Carolina 48-7
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Stetson Bennett went 16 for 23 for 284 yards and two touchdowns and ran for another score as No. 1 Georgia beat South Carolina 48-7 on Saturday. The Bulldogs (3-0) nearly had a second shutout of the season in their Southeastern Conference opener, but the backups allowed a touchdown pass with 53 seconds to go. Georgia has allowed just 10 points this season and the garbage-time score was the first offensive touchdown it gave up in its past five regular-season games. South Carolina (1-2) started 0-2 in the SEC for the fourth straight year.
Red Wing Republican Eagle
Taking game to next level: Opsahl commits to Mankato
Finding the right place to play after high school can take some time. For Will Opsahl it took a couple visits a month apart to make his decision. The Goodhue senior announced via Twitter he committed to Minnesota State University Mankato for men’s basketball Sunday evening. One conversation with...
Wisconsin football offers 2024 three-star ATH Caleb Benning
Earlier this week, Paul Chryst and his coaching staff extended a scholarship offer to 2024 three-star athlete Caleb Benning out of Omaha, Nebraska. Per the 247Sports Composite, he’s the No. 449 overall prospect in the 2024 recruiting class, the No. 67 ATH in the country, and the No. 3 player in Nebraska.
saturdaytradition.com
Iowa to welcome former assistant coach as honorary captain versus Nevada
Iowa will welcome back former assistant coach Carl Jackson as an honorary captain for the game against Nevada in Week 3. It is common for most teams to have an honorary captain for games and Iowa will take part in this tradition by honoring someone with a long history at Iowa. Jackson retired from coaching in February 2008 and his last season at Iowa was 2007.
RELATED PEOPLE
Wisconsin Basketball Makes the Final Two For 2023 Three-Star F Nolan Winter
With Gus Yalden, John Blackwell, and Jack Janicki already in the fold, the Wisconsin men’s basketball program wants to take one more player in the 2023 recruiting cycle before shifting its focus to 2024. Greg Gard and his coaching staff have also made it abundantly clear they want that...
Comments / 0