cw14online.com
Neenah's Shattuck Stadium to host final football game after 90 years
NEENAH (WLUK) -- Next week will be the last time a Neenah stadium will host a football game after 90 years. Shattuck Middle School is set to close following the 2022-2023 school year as the new Neenah High School opens next fall. Tuesday’s final games against Kimberly at Shattuck Stadium...
WBAY Green Bay
WATCH: Big weekend at Lambeau Field
For today... look for a mix of sun & clouds overall. T. Hispanic Heritage Month: Helping students pursue college. A Green Bay organization is helping families achieve an American dream that's out of reach for many. Ashwaubenon's 150th birthday. Updated: 14 hours ago. Thursday night's fireworks show celebrating Ashwaubenon's sesquicentennial.
WBAY Green Bay
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Some rain chances
Luke Combs, Train, construction, and Bears fans making the drive. It might be tough to find a parking space with so much going on. Luke Combs concerts at the Resch, a free Train concert outside Lambeau Field, and the Packers home opener against the Bears. Updated: 30 minutes ago. The...
NBC26
State of the art facilities powering West De Pere athletics
DE PERE — In 2018 a West De Pere school district referendum put millions of dollars on the ballot for improvements to their facilities. Voters approved $64.8 million to improve academic facilities at several district schools. The $9.9 million improvement to the athletic facilities passed by a slim margin.
spectrumnews1.com
Winning formula: Alliance Church in Appleton has found success with sport ministry
APPLETON, Wis. — You can learn a lot from a magazine article. Pastor Dennis Episcopo, a New Jersey guy through and through, was only here a couple of weeks as the spiritual leader of Alliance Church when someone handed him a Sports Illustrated from 1986. In it was a multi-page spread titled: “America at Play: Sports in Appleton, Wisconsin.”
AdWeek
Green Bay Anchor Sarah Thomsen Recovering from Severe Concussion
The Lost Remote newsletter brings you the the best in streaming news, from staffing changes to premiere dates to trailers—to the latest platform moves. Sign up today. Viewers of WBAY in Green Bay, Wisconsin may have been wondering what happened to anchor and reporter Sarah Thomsen, who has been off the air for months.
wearegreenbay.com
8 years after saving boy’s life, Green Bay firefighters helping again
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Paramedics go on thousands of calls each year. Yet it was one eight years ago for a team in Green Bay they’ve never forgotten. “As soon as he came out, he wasn’t, you could tell his breathing was very shallow. And then he stopped breathing,” said Cami Behl. She had just delivered her son, who she affectionately calls “Little Doug” in a bathtub and quickly realized something was wrong.
NBC26
Pulaski marching band seeking return trip to Rose Bowl
PULASKI — The Pulaski marching band has become accustomed to the spotlight. They play at dozens of events every year including the town's annual Polka Days festival that attracts thousands of attendees. Despite the busy schedule, the band has their eyes set on the annual Rose Parade in California.
wearegreenbay.com
Lambeau unveils new concessions menu
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Delaware North has introduced 13 new concession items for the upcoming Green Bay Packers season. Executive Chef Zac Ladubec and his culinary staff had been working on the menu concept during the offseason. When describing the menu’s design, Ladubec says, “As the weather gets...
whby.com
Green Bay schools interim superintendent hospitalized
GREEN BAY, Wis. — Some frightening moments for the Green Bay school board and the interim superintendent. The board and Vicki Bayer were in the middle of a work session Monday night when Bayer indicated she wasn’t feeling well. First responders were contacted as a precaution, and Bayer...
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Pulaski picks Green Bay over Brown County for water supply
PULASKI – The Pulaski Village Board on Monday unanimously chose Green Bay Water (GBW) to provide Lake Michigan water to its 1,300 residential and 180 business customers. Last month the board met in closed session to consider proposals from both GBW and the Central Brown County Water Authority (CBCWA).
WBAY Green Bay
Action 2 News anchor Sarah Thomsen continues recovery
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - “It’s been a long four months. A long four months. Longer than I thought it was going to be,” Sarah Thomsen says. “I think I’m getting better, but it’s really slow.”. As viewers have surely noticed over the past...
WBAY Green Bay
Green Bay church break-in caught on camera
A rainstorm caused flood damage during roof repairs, requiring the replacement of flooring, which exposed asbestos. A security camera image during the burglary was shared on social media. Updated: 1 hour ago. Political analysis of this poll and a big change in the Senate race less than 2 months before...
This Fall Festival in Wisconsin is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer: The following information was gathered from the Best Things Wisconsin website and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're looking to spend some time at a fall festival in Wisconsin this year, you might want to consider the following location.
Door County Pulse
DCHS Featured Pet: Chance
Chance is a sweet, 10-year-old dog who’s available for adoption from the Wisconsin Humane Society (WHS) Door County Campus. This special senior is looking for a relaxing home where he can enjoy his sunset years. Like all dogs at WHS, Chance (wihumane.org/adopt/animal?id=50539859) has been neutered, vaccinated and microchipped, and...
whby.com
Green Bay School Superintendent suffered heart attack during School Board meeting
GREEN BAY, Wis–The Green Bay School District says interim Superintendent Vicki Bayer had a heart attack during last (Monday) night’s school board meeting. Bayer told board members that she was not feeling well and an ambulance was called. She was taken to the hospital for observation. Bayer has...
seehafernews.com
City of Green Bay Mulling Over Parking Exemption for Service Workers
The City of Green Bay is looking over a proposal that would allow service industry workers to park for free in the downtown area. The Improvement and Services Committee met earlier this week, where local business owner David Bartikofsky brought forth the idea. Under his plan, anyone making $15 or...
wwisradio.com
Green Bay: Teen Girl Assaults Nurse, Steals her Car
(Green Bay, WI) — Brown County prosecutors say a teenage girl beat a nurse with a B-B gun, stole her keys and purse – then drove off in her vehicle. Seventeen-year-old Chloe Zellner is charged with armed carjacking, substantial battery involving a dangerous weapon, and operating a vehicle without the owner’s consent. The 23-year-old nurse was injured but was able to return to the hospital from the parking lot and call 9-1-1. Her name hasn’t been released.
Green Bay business owner pitches free parking for service industry employees
If you work downtown and are in the service industry, you could still be on a tight budget. But, service employees downtown making $15 an hour or less could be getting a free alternative.
wtmj.com
Travel Wisconsin: Unique Dining & Supper Clubs
From crispy fried perch to succulent prime rib paired with a brandy old fashioned, the supper club is as Wisconsin as it gets. Here’s to savoring the classics and discovering unexpected takes on familiar favorites. Find outstanding service at Buck-A-Neer Supper Club outside Marshfield (Marathon County) For nearly 50...
