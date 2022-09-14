Happened to me in 2011 while typing on my laptop me and the laptop near a open window in my bedroom obviously I survived just fine but it hurt like hell. My buddy got struck getting on a school bus he's physically and mentally handicap now guess I got lucky.
Grandmother always told us to move away from the windows during an electrical storm. It's common sense people.
my aunt got hit by lightning coming out of the house holding a hammer, it went through the hammer and hit our dog. they were both ok but scared of storms after that, thought I'd have to heat her up a blanket in the dryer like I do for my dogs to calm her down in a thunderstorm
