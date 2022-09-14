ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Accidents

TruthBeTold
2d ago

Happened to me in 2011 while typing on my laptop me and the laptop near a open window in my bedroom obviously I survived just fine but it hurt like hell. My buddy got struck getting on a school bus he's physically and mentally handicap now guess I got lucky.

Maude
2d ago

Grandmother always told us to move away from the windows during an electrical storm. It's common sense people.

LuLu
1d ago

my aunt got hit by lightning coming out of the house holding a hammer, it went through the hammer and hit our dog. they were both ok but scared of storms after that, thought I'd have to heat her up a blanket in the dryer like I do for my dogs to calm her down in a thunderstorm

