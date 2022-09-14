Read full article on original website
thevillagereporter.com
ARCHBOLD BOARD OF EDUCATION: School Board Discusses Financial Situation
SCHOOL … Archbold Board Of Education approved two one-year contracts at special meeting. Archbold Area Schools Board of Education held a special meeting on September 12 in the High School Media Center, for the purpose of approving personnel matters as well as c...
thevillagereporter.com
WILLIAMS COUNTY COMMISSIONERS: Items Approved During Brief Meeting
EFFICIENCY … Williams County Commissioners Terry Rummel and Brian Davis signed paperwork as it was read and handed to them by Clerk Anne Retcher at the recent September 12, 2022, regular session. (PHOTO BY REBECCA MILLER, STAFF) In one minute and twenty-seven sec...
thevillagereporter.com
MONTPELIER BOARD OF EDUCATION: Montpelier High School Raises Awareness For Suicide Prevention
FIELD TRIPS … Montpelier Board of Education discusses many upcoming field trips for both the Elementary and High School. (PHOTO BY LINDSAY PHILLIPS, STAFF) Montpelier Board of Education began their regular meeting on September 13 at 5:30 p.m. in the choir room....
thevillagereporter.com
PIONEER VILLAGE COUNCIL: Audit Clears All Questions Of Fraud In Pioneer
COUNCIL HEARS REPORTS … Pioneer Village Council heard monthly report from Police Chief Tim Livengood at the September 12, 2022 council meeting. From left to right around the tables facing the chief are council members Ben Fiser, Bill Turner and Traci Filson, Fiscal Officer Lizzie Kidston, Ma...
sent-trib.com
Perrysburg board: Do the right thing and dump DORA
The Perrysburg School Board is seriously considering allowing school property to be included in the city’s DORA (How DORA and schools can co-exist: Perrysburg school board debates, Sept. 8)? Please explain how this is a positive move for the district. What happened to zero tolerance? What else can we...
thevillagereporter.com
Mural Depicting History Of Edgerton To Be Completed In Two Weeks
PROGRESS OF MURAL …Here's how the mural looks after two days of work. Edgerton Mayor Robert Day said the project should take about two weeks to complete. (PHOTO BY DANIEL COOLEY, STAFF) Located in the center of downtown Edgerton, a beautiful mural is starting to t...
thevillagereporter.com
FULTON COUNTY GAME OF THE WEEK: Defense & Special Teams Carry Liberty Center Past Archbold 16-0
LIBERTY CENTER – There's a saying in sports that "defense wins championships". If that saying holds true, the...
wlen.com
Full Report from Second Engineering Firm on Riverview Terrace Apartment Building in Adrian
Adrian, MI – Today is the day when State-of-Michigan-backed funding runs out for the displaced residents of the Riverview Terrace Apartment building in Adrian. The City Commission recently purchased the Adrian Inn, on West Maumee Street, as a temporary housing solution for the majority of residents. A possible timeline...
thevillagereporter.com
Bryan Area Foundation Awards Grant To Christkindl Market
Believe it or not, you only have 71 days to make out your holiday shopping list and start purchasing those gifts at our second annual Christkindl Market in Bryan!. Like European Christmas markets, this event starts on Friday and Saturday, November 25 and 26, and runs every Thursday, Friday, and Saturday in December until the 17th.
thevillagereporter.com
WILLIAMS COUNTY GAME OF THE WEEK: Ayersville Pulls Away Late To Top Edgerton 42-22
EDGERTON - Ed...
13abc.com
Long-term tenant at Adrian Inn kicked out to make space for Riverview Terrace residents
ADRIAN, MI (WTVG) - A Michigan man, named Jeff, who wishes to keep his full identity private, tells 13abc that he was officially kicked out of the Adrian Inn hotel around 2:00 Thursday afternoon. Now, he says he has no where to go. “I just feel that I’ve been lied...
thevillagereporter.com
High School Sports Roundup For September 15, 2022
SINGLES: 1. Andrews (B) d. Starkweather 6-0, 6-0; 2. Shininger (B) d. Lavinder 6-0, 6-...
sent-trib.com
You don't want flu and COVID — shots recommended by BGSU chief health officer
Bowling Green State University’s chief health officer is recommending getting two vaccination shots together this fall. Ben Batey, who is the former county health commissioner, spoke at Wednesday’s Wood County Committee on Aging board meeting. Flu shots and COVID boosters should be on the to-do list this fall,...
hometownstations.com
Night work on Interstate 75 in Allen County to begin tonight
Press Release from Ohio Department of Transportation District 1: LIMA, Ohio (Wednesday, September 14, 2022) Interstate 75 in both directions in the city of Lima, between State Route 81 and State Route 65, will have lane restrictions beginning tonight, Wednesday, Sept. 14 through Wednesday, Sept. 21, for bridge joint and concrete pavement repairs. Work will occur overnight with lane closures beginning at approximately 6 p.m. each night and extending into the following day. Work is anticipated on Saturday. No work will occur on Sunday.
Lucas County moves into 'high' COVID-19 community level Thursday
LUCAS COUNTY, Ohio — Lucas County moved into a "high" community level for COVID-19 on Thursday, according to the CDC. Multiple precautions are recommended by the CDC for counties with high community levels, including:. Wear a mask indoors in public and on public transportation. Stay up to date with...
Lima News
Putnam County court records
The following individuals were indicted by the Putnam County Grand Jury on Sept. 14. Amanda M. Ringler, 37, Payne; tampering with evidence. Curt A. Laytart, 25, Findlay; grand theft of a motor vehicle. Steven G. McFadden, 32, Findlay; aggravated possession of drugs. Broc L. Baughman, 32, Ottoville; two counts aggravated...
Lane closures planned on I-75
LIMA — The Ohio Department of Transportation will begin construction on Interstate 75 Wednesday evening. The project will restrict traffic to one lane in both directions between state Route 81 and state Route 65. ODOT is conducting bridge joint and concrete pavement repairs. Construction continues through Wednesday, Sept. 21....
13abc.com
City of Toledo announces lane restrictions, multiple road closures beginning next week
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The City of Toledo has announced multiple roads will be closed and a lane restriction will be put in place beginning next week. In conjunction with a roadway surface testing install project, the City says it’s necessary to have lane restrictions on Colony Drive between Heatherdowns Blvd. and Treelawn Drive. The lane restrictions are set to begin on Sept. 19 and will remain in place for five days.
thevillagereporter.com
Evergreen/Wauseon @ Archbold Girls Golf
WAUSEON – Aniyah Copeland was medalist with a 42 followed by Carly Grime’s 43 to propel Archbold to wins over Wauseon and Evergreen. Calaway Gerken and Ashley Fisher each fired a 46 to lead Wauseon. At Ironwood. Archbold (178) – Aniyah Copeland 42, Carly Grime 43, Brayton Huffman...
Lima News
Featured events coming up in the Lima region
A Toast to the City kicks off this weekend event starting Thursday evening. It features a full line of amazing wines, wonderful hors d’oeuvres from local bars and restaurants along with stage entertainment. Friday will include the Battle of the Businesses; Bourbon Tasting Event, a new event this year; and evening music by “Billy Likes Soda.” Saturday starts out with a golf outing, bingo and car cruise-in, golf cart poker run and Krendl Magic. Saturday night’s entertainment will include Derek Alan Band and AC/DC Tribute Band. The Canal Days 5K starts Sunday morning followed by the Grand Parade at 2 p.m. and then entertainment by Flat Bottom Boys, a BMX bike show and the grand prize drawing. For a complete schedule, visit delphoscanaldays.com.
