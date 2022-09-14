Read full article on original website
Related
Nine Walgreens pharmacies in Iowa hit with fines, licensing sanctions
State licensing officials have sanctioned pharmacies in nine of Iowa’s Walgreens stores for a variety of alleged violations, including missing narcotics, a lack of qualified personnel and issues that caused some Iowans to lose access to their medications. Two of the nine stores were sanctioned earlier this year for their hiring practices. The store hit […] The post Nine Walgreens pharmacies in Iowa hit with fines, licensing sanctions appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
Fired for dishonesty, officer is then hired by another Iowa police department
An eastern Iowa police officer who was fired in March for dishonesty is now working for another Iowa police department. State records indicate Nicholas A. Blocker first went to work for the City of Marion as a police officer in 2016. According to the recent findings of an administrative law judge, Blocker was placed on […] The post Fired for dishonesty, officer is then hired by another Iowa police department appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
Restaurant inspection update: Sewage, roaches and months-old, moldy food
State and county food inspectors have cited Iowa restaurants and grocery stores for hundreds of food-safety violations this past month, some of which resulted in shutdowns. In Davenport, an inspector found restaurant workers snaking out a clogged drain and splattering nearby food with sewage and dirty wastewater. At a Des Moines restaurant, where the staff […] The post Restaurant inspection update: Sewage, roaches and months-old, moldy food appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
7-year-old boy with congenital heart defect denied lifesaving medical device by insurance company
Update: After this story aired, Rachel Moyer, who runs the Greg Moyer AED Fund, shipped an AED to Decker's parents, who will carry it with them to Decker's sports activities. A Tennessee family is hoping their fight to get a lifesaving medical device for their son highlights the need for doctors — and not insurance companies — to make crucial health care decisions.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
iheart.com
Fifteen Animals Removed From Trash-Filled Des Moines Mobile Home
(Des Moines, IA) -- The Animal Rescue League of Iowa is caring for 15-animals, taken from a small mobile home in southwest Des Moines. The A-R-L says eight cats, six rabbits, and a dog were in a trailer, filled with trash, feces, and the strong odor of urine. The ARL says the trailer had been soaked with urine for so long that the flooring had started to warp.
Worker accused of giving marijuana to elderly care-facility resident
An Iowa man hired to assist elderly residents in an Iowa care facility has been denied jobless benefits after being accused of giving an elderly resident of the home marijuana to smoke. According to state records, Tyrone E. Wright was employed as a direct-service professional for Waterloo’s Neuro Rehabcare, a licensed residential care facility, from […] The post Worker accused of giving marijuana to elderly care-facility resident appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
KCRG.com
Downtown Cedar Rapids library to close for three days amid final restoration work
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Downtown Cedar Rapids Public Library will close for three days later this month for final cleaning and restoration work following a fire in July. Staff with the library said it will close Sept. 28, 29 and 30, which will result in the cancellation of...
KCRG.com
Cedar Rapids K9 Officer to receive donation of body armor
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Cedar Rapids K9 Officer Lara will receive a bullet and stab protection vest thanks to a charitable donation. Canine Officer Lara’s vest is donated by the non-profit organization Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. and is sponsored by The Humane Society of the United States. The vest will be embroidered with the sentiment “Honoring those who served and sacrificed”.
RELATED PEOPLE
KCRG.com
Johnson County testing new transportation option to help get people to work
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -Testing is underway for a new transportation option in Johnson County. The county is working with Horizons out of Cedar Rapids to test a service that will help people get to work. The county says there are transportation gaps that are keeping people in Johnson County...
Comments / 1