Reports show the Smith County housing market is leveling off after last year’s rise in sales and lessened inventory. UT Tyler hosts economic summit examining East Texas housing market. Updated: Aug. 26, 2022 at 5:57 PM CDT. |. By Lexi Vennetti. UT Tyler hosts economic summit examining East Texas...
Fort Hood families complain about housing conditions, say promised improvements never materialized
FORT HOOD, Texas (KWTX) - Some families at Fort Hood told KWTX they’re frustrated with living conditions on post and tired of hearing promises of coming improvements. Lily Kelley and her family moved on post in October 2019, and not long after, they started getting sick. “Our daughter would get ear infections, pneumonia, bronchitis, just over and over again,” Kelley said.
Beckville’s J’Koby Williams makes a run across the whole field for a touchdown
BECKVILLE, Texas (KLTV) - During Friday’s game against Elysian Fields, Beckville’s J’Koby Williams runs up the whole field, dodging players half the way, to score a touchdown. We have the clip here.
Longview’s Ta’darion Boone intercepts Lufkin’s ball and runs it in for a touchdown
LUFKIN, Texas (KLTV) - During Friday’s game against Lufkin, Longview’s Ta’darion Boone intercepts the Lufkin thrown ball and runs it in for a touchdown.
EPA downgrades air quality for northern Colorado, two Texas regions
(AP) - Stricter air quality regulations are coming for northern Colorado businesses after the Environmental Protection Agency downgraded the area to a category for “severe” violators of ozone standards. Drivers may have to be pay higher gas prices too. That’s because the reclassification announced Friday prohibits the sale of conventional gasoline within one year. The Colorado area was one of six areas to get downgraded by the EPA along with the Chicago area; the Dallas-Forth Worth and Houston areas in Texas; parts of Connecticut, the New York-New Jersey-Long Island area and the Morongo Band of Mission Indians in southern California.
Gladewater holds ‘living history’ weekend
GLADEWATER, Texas (KLTV) - The effects of the pandemic are still being felt by many communities, but one East Texas town is now trying to revitalize its tourism by holding a weekend ‘living history’ event. Marketed for decades as one of East Texas antique destinations, old downtown Gladewater...
Athens Railway Cafe owner picking up pieces following fire nearby
ATHENS, Texas (KLTV) - An East Texas city’s downtown area is still recovering from a fire. Just over a week after a fire destroyed Honeycomb Home Company in downtown Athens, surrounding businesses are still cleaning up smoke damage. “I’m here, you know, God’s in control of this and I’m...
Smith County moving to healthier housing market
As the population ages and baby boomers retire, there will be ongoing challenges in finding people to fill jobs. Longview Trade Days vendors struggling because of heat. Longview Trade Days have seen thinning crowds since July, and that’s hurting the vendors who need crowd volume for sales. Luxury apartment...
Carthage's Kadadriane Bell catches high thrown pass for touchdown
J'Koby Williams runs all the way up the field for a touchdown. Longview's Ta'darion Boone intercepts Lufkin's ball and runs it in for a touchdown. Ta'darion Boone intercepts the ball and runs it in for a touchdown. Tyler High's Montrell Wade makes long catch and runs for a touchdown. Updated:...
WebXtra: Kilgore SAFFE Day offers food, fun, education
You can almost hear them putting into town for the Fourth Annual Jefferson Antique Tractor Show. Some will look brand new, while others will have more of a used appearance. The event will provide hands-on activities for children and adults, showing how the pioneers who founded these towns lived and what they did for entertainment.
WebXtra: Fire damages Harrison County Stream-flo building
The Amtrak Texas Eagle will resume normal operation Friday morning, after a tentative deal has been reached. Car catches fire in Longview auto parts store parking lot. Firefighters got the fire quickly extinguished. Longview Fire Department Station 7 is just a few blocks away from the scene. Updated: 3 hours...
Tyler High’s Montrell Wade makes a long catch and run for a 70-yard touchdown
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - During Friday’s game against North Mesquite, Tyler High School’s Montrell Wade makes a long catch and runs it in for a 70-yard touchdown.
East Texas churches, non-profit group, ask government to help resettle Chinese church members
“Most of Texas was in a quite severe drought. It was very dire there in early August. There was not going to be any water available for vegetable planting. We didn’t have irrigation water for us here in the Rio Grand Valley; vegetable planting was on hold,” said Texas A&M Horticulturist Dr. Juan Anciso. But there is reason for optimism.
Housing Market
The event will provide hands-on activities for children and adults, showing how the pioneers who founded these towns lived and what they did for entertainment. Promoter Don Rainey and President of the Antique Tractor Engine Club Harry Hamilton discuss the tractor show, race, and parade this Saturday in downtown Jefferson.
Car catches fire in Longview auto parts store parking lot
Cheesy baked chicken enchilada dip by Mama Steph
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - I like to call this great tailgating food or football-watching food, and it is...but let’s be honest; it’s so delicious that almost anyone would eat it anytime. Grab a rotisserie chicken and get busy!. Cheesy baked chicken enchilada dip by Mama Steph. Ingredients. 3...
Parking spot temporarily converted into ‘public park’ in downtown Tyler
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A parking spot in Downtown Tyler was transformed Thursday into a very small public park. It’s part of an international project called (Park)ing Day, where curbside parking spaces are temporarily converted into makeshift public parks. The goal is to advocate for safer, greener, and more...
Smith County tax foreclosed properties to be sold online, not on courthouse steps
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Buying tax foreclosed property on the steps of the Smith County Courthouse will soon be a thing of the past. Come February 2023, the monthly auction will move online. “For one, it’s certainly a time saver,” said Jim Lambeth with Linebarger Attorneys at Law. “It’s going...
TDCJ investigation into prison escape that led to murder of family nearing completion
LEON COUNTY, Texas (KBTX) -In a statement to KBTX, officials with the Texas Department of Criminal Justice confirmed that an independent review into the escape of convicted cartel killer Gonzalo Lopez is nearing completion. Lopez is accused of murdering a family of five when they returned to their vacation home...
