Salt Lake City, UT

Yardbarker

Danny Ainge on why Jazz broke up Donovan Mitchell and Rudy Gobert

The Utah Jazz cleaned house this summer. Under the direction of Danny Ainge, the CEO of basketball operations, they traded away both of their biggest stars in Donovan Mitchell and Rudy Gobert. In return, the Jazz walked away with nine new players, seven first round draft selections and three first...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Yardbarker

Western Conference Executive Praises New York Knicks Offseason: "Not Giving Away The House For Donovan Mitchell Has Given Them A Lot Of Flexibility For The Future"

The New York Knicks have been one of the teams in the NBA where people constantly mock them for their struggles in building a team capable of lasting success. The closest they came to being a consistently competitive team was when they still had Carmelo Anthony in the early-2010s. Now, the Knicks have built the foundation of a team that can compete atop the league table in the future.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NBC Sports

Donovan Mitchell refutes Danny Ainge's take on Jazz's struggles

Donovan Mitchell is getting a fresh start with the Cleveland Cavaliers, but he felt the need to defend his former team Wednesday after some eye-opening comments from Danny Ainge. Ainge, who joined the Jazz in December 2021 as their CEO of basketball operations and alternate governor, said Monday he wasn't...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Yardbarker

L.A. Discussed Four-Team Deal With Jazz, Knicks & Hornets Before Donovan Mitchell’s Trade To Cavaliers

The Los Angeles Lakers spent the majority of the summer discussing potential Russell Westbrook trades, reaching out to quite a few teams over the summer. The Lakers’ initial Westbrook trade options were believed to have come in the form of potential deals with the Indiana Pacers or Charlotte Hornets. The Kyrie Irving saga then kept the rumor mill running for over a month before L.A. reportedly turned to negotiations with the New York Knicks and Utah Jazz as they negotiated a Donovan Mitchell trade.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Bleacher Report

Free-Agent PG Rajon Rondo Reaches Settlement in Assault and Battery Suit

Rajon Rondo reportedly reached a settlement with Toktam Jorshari, who filed a civil lawsuit saying she suffered injuries during a July 2020 altercation with the longtime NBA point guard and his girlfriend, Latoia Fitzgerald. TMZ Sports reported Saturday that Jorshari's attorney filed a notice in Los Angeles Court that a...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Bleacher Report

Blazers' Gary Payton II Underwent Offseason Surgery for Core Muscle Injury

Portland Trail Blazers guard Gary Payton II had offseason surgery to repair a core muscle injury. Per an official statement from the team, Payton had the procedure in July and is expected to make a full recovery before the regular season begins. The Blazers made several moves during the offseason...
PORTLAND, OR
Bleacher Report

Suns Vice Chair Jahm Najafi Calls for Robert Sarver to Resign After NBA Suspension

A prominent voice within the Phoenix Suns organization does not want to see Suns and Phoenix Mercury managing partner Robert Sarver back in his role. "I am calling for the resignation of Robert Sarver," Jahm Najafi, who possesses the second-largest stake in the Suns behind only Sarver, said in a statement, per ESPN's Baxter Holmes.
PHOENIX, AZ
Bleacher Report

Dennis Schröder, Lakers Agree to 1-Year Contract Worth Reported $2.6M

The Los Angeles Lakers agreed to terms with Dennis Schröder on a one-year deal Friday. According to Shams Charania of Stadium and The Athletic, Schroder will make $2.64 million during the 2022-23 season. The 29-year-old ended last season with the Houston Rockets after being acquired from the Boston Celtics...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Bleacher Report

Re-Drafting Cade Cunningham, Scottie Barnes and the 2021 NBA Draft

Today's media landscape demands instant analysis of the NBA draft, but it takes time to have a clear idea of how every team did. For the 2021 draft class, we now have a full season from which to draw some takes. If teams knew then what they know, the first round would've gone much differently.
NBA
Yardbarker

Utah Jazz Release Two Players On Friday

View the original article to see embedded media. The Utah Jazz have been one of the busiest teams in the NBA over the offseason. Next year, they will look like a completely different team than they did in 2021-22. First, they traded away franchise cornerstone Rudy Gobert to the Minnesota...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Bleacher Report

PayPal Says It Won't Renew as Suns Sponsor If Robert Sarver Stays with Organization

PayPal announced Friday it will not renew its sponsorship agreement with the Phoenix Suns if team governor Robert Sarver remains with the organization:. "PayPal is a values-driven company and has a strong record of combatting racism, sexism and all forms of discrimination. We have reviewed the report of the NBA league's independent investigation into Phoenix Suns owner Robert Sarver and have found his conduct unacceptable and in conflict with our values. PayPal’s sponsorship with the Suns is set to expire at the end of the current season. In light of the findings of the NBA's investigation, we will not renew our sponsorship should Robert Sarver remain involved with the Suns organization, after serving his suspension."
PHOENIX, AZ
Bleacher Report

Baron Davis, Michele Roberts Launching New Fan Controlled Hoops League in February

The creators of the Fan Controlled Football league are following up on their success with the formation of Fan Controlled Hoops, per Brooks Warren of Slam. Former NBA player Baron Davis and Michele Roberts, former executive director of the NBA players union, will be strategic advisers to the league, which will begin Feb. 7.
NBA
Yardbarker

NBA Executive Suggests A Trade Between Lakers And Pistons: Russell Westbrook And 2027 First-Round Pick For Kemba Walker, Kelly Olynyk, Alec Burks, And Nerlens Noel

The Los Angeles Lakers are clearly a team that needed to change their roster this off-season to be more competitive. Despite the presence of both LeBron James and Anthony Davis on the roster, the team went 33-49 and missed the play-in tournament. Russell Westbrook is a player that many fans...
LOS ANGELES, CA

