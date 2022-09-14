PayPal announced Friday it will not renew its sponsorship agreement with the Phoenix Suns if team governor Robert Sarver remains with the organization:. "PayPal is a values-driven company and has a strong record of combatting racism, sexism and all forms of discrimination. We have reviewed the report of the NBA league's independent investigation into Phoenix Suns owner Robert Sarver and have found his conduct unacceptable and in conflict with our values. PayPal’s sponsorship with the Suns is set to expire at the end of the current season. In light of the findings of the NBA's investigation, we will not renew our sponsorship should Robert Sarver remain involved with the Suns organization, after serving his suspension."

PHOENIX, AZ ・ 1 DAY AGO