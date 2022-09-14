Read full article on original website
Yardbarker
Danny Ainge on why Jazz broke up Donovan Mitchell and Rudy Gobert
The Utah Jazz cleaned house this summer. Under the direction of Danny Ainge, the CEO of basketball operations, they traded away both of their biggest stars in Donovan Mitchell and Rudy Gobert. In return, the Jazz walked away with nine new players, seven first round draft selections and three first...
Donovan Mitchell sounds off on Will Hardy, Danny Ainge, Quin Snyder and where things went wrong for the Jazz
Cleveland Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell, formerly of the Utah Jazz, spoke about Danny Ainge, Will Hardy, Quin Snyder and more on ‘The Woj Pod’ with ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski
Yardbarker
Western Conference Executive Praises New York Knicks Offseason: "Not Giving Away The House For Donovan Mitchell Has Given Them A Lot Of Flexibility For The Future"
The New York Knicks have been one of the teams in the NBA where people constantly mock them for their struggles in building a team capable of lasting success. The closest they came to being a consistently competitive team was when they still had Carmelo Anthony in the early-2010s. Now, the Knicks have built the foundation of a team that can compete atop the league table in the future.
NBC Sports
Donovan Mitchell refutes Danny Ainge's take on Jazz's struggles
Donovan Mitchell is getting a fresh start with the Cleveland Cavaliers, but he felt the need to defend his former team Wednesday after some eye-opening comments from Danny Ainge. Ainge, who joined the Jazz in December 2021 as their CEO of basketball operations and alternate governor, said Monday he wasn't...
'It'll be special': Cavs' Darius Garland pushed Donovan Mitchell in pre-trade workouts
CLEVELAND — Darius Garland was seated in the front row at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse, when Donovan Mitchell essentially told on himself. The two All-Star guards worked out together twice this summer, not knowing they would become backcourt mates with the Cavs’ stunning Sept. 1 trade with the Utah Jazz that brought Mitchell to Cleveland.
Yardbarker
Cleveland Cavaliers' President Of Basketball Operations Thinks Donovan Mitchell Is One Of The Best Players In The World
The Cleveland Cavaliers went to four straight NBA Finals when LeBron James returned to the team in 2015. He also helped them win the first and only ring in their franchise history in 2016. At the time, the Cavs were the best team in the NBA, but it soon changed...
Yardbarker
L.A. Discussed Four-Team Deal With Jazz, Knicks & Hornets Before Donovan Mitchell’s Trade To Cavaliers
The Los Angeles Lakers spent the majority of the summer discussing potential Russell Westbrook trades, reaching out to quite a few teams over the summer. The Lakers’ initial Westbrook trade options were believed to have come in the form of potential deals with the Indiana Pacers or Charlotte Hornets. The Kyrie Irving saga then kept the rumor mill running for over a month before L.A. reportedly turned to negotiations with the New York Knicks and Utah Jazz as they negotiated a Donovan Mitchell trade.
Bleacher Report
Free-Agent PG Rajon Rondo Reaches Settlement in Assault and Battery Suit
Rajon Rondo reportedly reached a settlement with Toktam Jorshari, who filed a civil lawsuit saying she suffered injuries during a July 2020 altercation with the longtime NBA point guard and his girlfriend, Latoia Fitzgerald. TMZ Sports reported Saturday that Jorshari's attorney filed a notice in Los Angeles Court that a...
Bleacher Report
Blazers' Gary Payton II Underwent Offseason Surgery for Core Muscle Injury
Portland Trail Blazers guard Gary Payton II had offseason surgery to repair a core muscle injury. Per an official statement from the team, Payton had the procedure in July and is expected to make a full recovery before the regular season begins. The Blazers made several moves during the offseason...
Bleacher Report
Woj: P.J. Dozier Agrees to Timberwolves Contract; Suffered ACL Injury in 2021
The Minnesota Timberwolves agreed to a deal with free-agent guard P.J. Dozier, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. Dozier was limited to 18 games in 2021-22, averaging 5.4 points and shooting 31.3 percent from beyond the arc. He suffered a season-ending torn ACL last November. Wojnarowski reported in June he was...
Donovan Mitchell makes interesting claim about Knicks trade rumors
Donovan Mitchell was traded to the Cleveland Cavaliers in one of the last big moves of the NBA offseason. For much of the summer, however, rumors were prominently linking him to the New York Knicks instead. Mitchell was formally introduced by the Cavaliers on Wednesday, and was interviewed by ESPN’s...
Bleacher Report
Suns Vice Chair Jahm Najafi Calls for Robert Sarver to Resign After NBA Suspension
A prominent voice within the Phoenix Suns organization does not want to see Suns and Phoenix Mercury managing partner Robert Sarver back in his role. "I am calling for the resignation of Robert Sarver," Jahm Najafi, who possesses the second-largest stake in the Suns behind only Sarver, said in a statement, per ESPN's Baxter Holmes.
Bleacher Report
Dennis Schröder, Lakers Agree to 1-Year Contract Worth Reported $2.6M
The Los Angeles Lakers agreed to terms with Dennis Schröder on a one-year deal Friday. According to Shams Charania of Stadium and The Athletic, Schroder will make $2.64 million during the 2022-23 season. The 29-year-old ended last season with the Houston Rockets after being acquired from the Boston Celtics...
Bleacher Report
Russell Westbrook Rumors: Lakers 'Strongly' Considering Bringing PG off Bench
Russell Westbrook hasn't come off the bench since his rookie season, but it could be a possibility with the Los Angeles Lakers next season. "The prospect of Westbrook coming off the bench is being strongly considered," Jovan Buha and Sam Amick of The Athletic reported. The Lakers acquired Patrick Beverley...
Bleacher Report
Re-Drafting Cade Cunningham, Scottie Barnes and the 2021 NBA Draft
Today's media landscape demands instant analysis of the NBA draft, but it takes time to have a clear idea of how every team did. For the 2021 draft class, we now have a full season from which to draw some takes. If teams knew then what they know, the first round would've gone much differently.
Bleacher Report
Damian Lillard Responds to Critics of Him Saying He Wants to Be with Blazers for Life
All-Star point guard Damian Lillard said he remains committed to playing his entire career with the Portland Trail Blazers despite a lot of people questioning that decision. Lillard discussed his view of the situation Tuesday on The Dave Pasch Podcast (via Casey Holdahl of the Blazers' official website):. "Yes, I...
Yardbarker
Utah Jazz Release Two Players On Friday
View the original article to see embedded media. The Utah Jazz have been one of the busiest teams in the NBA over the offseason. Next year, they will look like a completely different team than they did in 2021-22. First, they traded away franchise cornerstone Rudy Gobert to the Minnesota...
Bleacher Report
PayPal Says It Won't Renew as Suns Sponsor If Robert Sarver Stays with Organization
PayPal announced Friday it will not renew its sponsorship agreement with the Phoenix Suns if team governor Robert Sarver remains with the organization:. "PayPal is a values-driven company and has a strong record of combatting racism, sexism and all forms of discrimination. We have reviewed the report of the NBA league's independent investigation into Phoenix Suns owner Robert Sarver and have found his conduct unacceptable and in conflict with our values. PayPal’s sponsorship with the Suns is set to expire at the end of the current season. In light of the findings of the NBA's investigation, we will not renew our sponsorship should Robert Sarver remain involved with the Suns organization, after serving his suspension."
Bleacher Report
Baron Davis, Michele Roberts Launching New Fan Controlled Hoops League in February
The creators of the Fan Controlled Football league are following up on their success with the formation of Fan Controlled Hoops, per Brooks Warren of Slam. Former NBA player Baron Davis and Michele Roberts, former executive director of the NBA players union, will be strategic advisers to the league, which will begin Feb. 7.
Yardbarker
NBA Executive Suggests A Trade Between Lakers And Pistons: Russell Westbrook And 2027 First-Round Pick For Kemba Walker, Kelly Olynyk, Alec Burks, And Nerlens Noel
The Los Angeles Lakers are clearly a team that needed to change their roster this off-season to be more competitive. Despite the presence of both LeBron James and Anthony Davis on the roster, the team went 33-49 and missed the play-in tournament. Russell Westbrook is a player that many fans...
