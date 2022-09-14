Read full article on original website
NYC College Student Pleads Guilty to Killing Mom for Inheritance
A New York City college student pleaded guilty Friday to killing his mother and discarding her remains in the trash, according to the New York Daily News. Jared Eng, 25, stabbed his mom, Paula Chin, in the neck and bashed her head in on New Year’s Eve 2019, prosecutors said. He carried out the gory killing in Chin’s TriBeCa apartment in an attempt to get his share of an inheritance his late father left behind that he believed was worth more than $10 million, prosecutors said. After ending Chin’s life, Eng carted her body to a girlfriend’s home in New Jersey, where he dumped it in a garbage can. In court, prosecutors said Eng’s online search history included terms such as “diy bone meal.”Read it at New York Daily News
Son pleads guilty to killing his Tribeca mom for his inheritance: DA
A 25-year-old man who brutally murdered his mother in their Tribeca apartment in January 2019 pleaded guilty Friday in New York State Supreme Court to one count of second-degree murder.
‘I’m free’: Son admits to killing mom so he can get his inheritance: DA
NEW YORK (PIX11) — A son has admitted to brutally killing his mother in a Tribeca apartment three years ago so he could get his inheritance sooner, authorities said Friday. Jared Eng, 25, pleaded guilty to murder in the second degree and is facing at least 18 years in prison for his role in the […]
Family of woman killed by cop in love triangle shooting sues NYPD for not taking officers’s gun away, per report
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The family of Jamie Liang, a former Concord woman who was fatally shot by a Staten Island NYPD officer last October in a love triangle dispute, has filed a wrongful death suit against the NYPD for not taking the officer’s gun away before the deadly incident, according to a report.
News 12
Mother of 'Junior' Guzman-Feliz faces son's killers at sentencing
Two defendants in the murder of Lesandro "Junior" Guzman-Feliz received sentences of 25 years to life in prison Friday. Junior's mother, Leandra Guzman, was in the courtroom as her son's killers learned their fates. Diego Suero and Frederick Then were said to have given the marching orders that led to...
‘Two of us died’: Bronx gang leaders convicted of murder in ‘Junior’ case get 25 years to life
THE BRONX (PIX11) — Leandra Feliz’s life ended the same night her 15-year-old son, Lesandro “Junior” Guzman-Feliz, was viciously knifed to death on a Bronx street. “That night two of us died, my son and I,” Feliz said Friday during her victim impact statement at the sentencing of the Bronx gang leaders convicted of murder […]
WNYT
Man gets 20 years to life after retrial in 1995 murder case
NEW YORK (AP) — A New York man will return to prison — for now — after going free amid questions about a prominent detective’s conduct, then getting convicted again of murder at a recent retrial. Eliseo DeLeon was sentenced Thursday to 20 years to life...
Rikers Inmate Takes His Own Life After 6 Days in the Facility
New York City’s notorious prison lost another inmate to suicide on Wednesday morning, the 14th death in custody this year. Kevin Bryan, 35, was found hanging from a pipe inside a staff bathroom at Rikers Island, just six days after he entered the facility, the New York Post reported. The lone officer on duty had reportedly placed Bryan in the staff area after the detainee was “bullied” by other inmates, but lost control of the situation when she went to call for backup. That’s when Bryan went to the bathroom and bolted the door. An assistant deputy warden arrived around...
U.S. Postal Service appoints 1st Latina postmaster of Manhattan
Wanda Diaz brings more than 25 years of NYC postal experience. She began her career as a letter carrier in the Bronx in 1996.
Woman charged in Staten Island crash that hurt EMT claimed to be passenger: NYPD
Police say the suspect, 31-year-old Nicole Marino, first told them she was a passenger in the vehicle and that the driver ran from the scene on foot, but that she later confessed to being the driver.
New York robbery suspect dies in thwarted attack, prompting call for 'stand your ground' self-defense law
With muggings skyrocketing in New York City, victims who fight back could be exposed to legal consequences under the city’s "murky" self-defense laws, according to experts. One recent case prompted Curtis Sliwa, a longtime public safety advocate who has led the Guardian Angels volunteer group for decades, to call on the Empire State to follow Florida's example and implement a "stand your ground" law to enhance a citizen's right to self-defense.
Vigil held in Brooklyn to honor construction worker shot on lunch break
Ronnie Ortiz was killed in East New York on Wednesday as he took a lunch break. Friday would have been his 31st birthday. Now, his family wants justice.
NYC woman nabbed at JFK airport for role in Harlem murder
A woman wanted by authorities for her role in a revenge murder in Harlem was nabbed at JFK Airport, police said Friday. Tynika Johnson, 30, played a part in the Feb. 27 shooting death of Charles Buckner, 38, who was behind the wheel of a parked silver Mercedes-Benz at Fifth Ave. near W. 138th when he was struck down in a hail of bullets, according to the NYPD. She was charged with murder and ...
Man killed girlfriend with a hammer, hid her body in a closet, authorities say
A 32-year-old man beat his girlfriend to death with a hammer in an Elizabeth apartment last weekend, moved her body into a closet and then tried to clean up before fleeing in a minivan, authorities said. Those are among the details in an affidavit of probable cause supporting murder and...
A killer took her son. New Jersey took her rights. | Opinion
When 18-year-old Moussa Fofana was shot and killed in June 2021 at the Maplewood sports complex where he was a high school soccer star, his parents wanted answers. Who? How? Why? Answers would not bring their son back, but it would provide a measure of support for their grief, which engulfed their days and stole their sleep at night. Answers would also help them find justice for their son. We’d all want the same for our loved ones.
fox5ny.com
Paralyzed cop still serves NYC in uniform
In 2007, Detective Scot Abrams was in an on-duty accident that paralyzed the left side of his body. After a dozen surgeries and a lot of hard work, Abrams is able to walk using a leg brace and a cane. He will be participating in this year's Tunnel to Towers 5K. His wife and son will help Abrams get him to the finish line in his wheelchair.
Mother charged with deaths of 3 children drowned in Coney Island
The NYPD has arrested the mother of the three children found dead in Coney Island, and charged her with three counts of murder.
Her latest arrest — this time for burglary — makes 4 pending criminal cases against Staten Island woman, 36
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A New Brighton woman is already facing misdemeanor charges in three cases dating to last November. And that’s just the start of Brittany Williams’ problems with the law. Williams, 36, now faces felony burglary charges stemming from an unrelated incident two months ago.
Staten Island mom serving manslaughter sentence in 2001 death of daughter, 3, to be released from prison
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — In 2001, Julie Herrnkind, along with her husband, brutally killed their 3-year-old daughter, Sylena Herrnkind, in their Stapleton home after the child had soiled herself. Now, more than two decades later, the mother, 45, who is serving a 25-year manslaughter sentence, stands on the cusp...
New documentary examines US response to the Holocaust
NEW YORK (PIX11) — A new documentary, “The U.S. and the Holocaust,” has renewed a spotlight on the United States’ response to one of the world’s biggest humanitarian crises. Sarah Botstein, co-director and co-producer of the documentary, joined PIX11 Morning News on Friday to talk about how the project came about and what viewers can […]
