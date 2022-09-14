ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

TheDailyBeast

NYC College Student Pleads Guilty to Killing Mom for Inheritance

A New York City college student pleaded guilty Friday to killing his mother and discarding her remains in the trash, according to the New York Daily News. Jared Eng, 25, stabbed his mom, Paula Chin, in the neck and bashed her head in on New Year’s Eve 2019, prosecutors said. He carried out the gory killing in Chin’s TriBeCa apartment in an attempt to get his share of an inheritance his late father left behind that he believed was worth more than $10 million, prosecutors said. After ending Chin’s life, Eng carted her body to a girlfriend’s home in New Jersey, where he dumped it in a garbage can. In court, prosecutors said Eng’s online search history included terms such as “diy bone meal.”Read it at New York Daily News
NEW YORK CITY, NY
News 12

Mother of 'Junior' Guzman-Feliz faces son's killers at sentencing

Two defendants in the murder of Lesandro "Junior" Guzman-Feliz received sentences of 25 years to life in prison Friday. Junior's mother, Leandra Guzman, was in the courtroom as her son's killers learned their fates. Diego Suero and Frederick Then were said to have given the marching orders that led to...
BRONX, NY
WNYT

Man gets 20 years to life after retrial in 1995 murder case

NEW YORK (AP) — A New York man will return to prison — for now — after going free amid questions about a prominent detective’s conduct, then getting convicted again of murder at a recent retrial. Eliseo DeLeon was sentenced Thursday to 20 years to life...
BROOKLYN, NY
TheDailyBeast

Rikers Inmate Takes His Own Life After 6 Days in the Facility

New York City’s notorious prison lost another inmate to suicide on Wednesday morning, the 14th death in custody this year. Kevin Bryan, 35, was found hanging from a pipe inside a staff bathroom at Rikers Island, just six days after he entered the facility, the New York Post reported. The lone officer on duty had reportedly placed Bryan in the staff area after the detainee was “bullied” by other inmates, but lost control of the situation when she went to call for backup. That’s when Bryan went to the bathroom and bolted the door. An assistant deputy warden arrived around...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Fox News

New York robbery suspect dies in thwarted attack, prompting call for 'stand your ground' self-defense law

With muggings skyrocketing in New York City, victims who fight back could be exposed to legal consequences under the city’s "murky" self-defense laws, according to experts. One recent case prompted Curtis Sliwa, a longtime public safety advocate who has led the Guardian Angels volunteer group for decades, to call on the Empire State to follow Florida's example and implement a "stand your ground" law to enhance a citizen's right to self-defense.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Daily News

NYC woman nabbed at JFK airport for role in Harlem murder

A woman wanted by authorities for her role in a revenge murder in Harlem was nabbed at JFK Airport, police said Friday. Tynika Johnson, 30, played a part in the Feb. 27 shooting death of Charles Buckner, 38, who was behind the wheel of a parked silver Mercedes-Benz at Fifth Ave. near W. 138th when he was struck down in a hail of bullets, according to the NYPD. She was charged with murder and ...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NJ.com

A killer took her son. New Jersey took her rights. | Opinion

When 18-year-old Moussa Fofana was shot and killed in June 2021 at the Maplewood sports complex where he was a high school soccer star, his parents wanted answers. Who? How? Why? Answers would not bring their son back, but it would provide a measure of support for their grief, which engulfed their days and stole their sleep at night. Answers would also help them find justice for their son. We’d all want the same for our loved ones.
MAPLEWOOD, NJ
fox5ny.com

Paralyzed cop still serves NYC in uniform

In 2007, Detective Scot Abrams was in an on-duty accident that paralyzed the left side of his body. After a dozen surgeries and a lot of hard work, Abrams is able to walk using a leg brace and a cane. He will be participating in this year's Tunnel to Towers 5K. His wife and son will help Abrams get him to the finish line in his wheelchair.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

New documentary examines US response to the Holocaust

NEW YORK (PIX11) — A new documentary, “The U.S. and the Holocaust,” has renewed a spotlight on the United States’ response to one of the world’s biggest humanitarian crises. Sarah Botstein, co-director and co-producer of the documentary, joined PIX11 Morning News on Friday to talk about how the project came about and what viewers can […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY

