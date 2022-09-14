A New York City college student pleaded guilty Friday to killing his mother and discarding her remains in the trash, according to the New York Daily News. Jared Eng, 25, stabbed his mom, Paula Chin, in the neck and bashed her head in on New Year’s Eve 2019, prosecutors said. He carried out the gory killing in Chin’s TriBeCa apartment in an attempt to get his share of an inheritance his late father left behind that he believed was worth more than $10 million, prosecutors said. After ending Chin’s life, Eng carted her body to a girlfriend’s home in New Jersey, where he dumped it in a garbage can. In court, prosecutors said Eng’s online search history included terms such as “diy bone meal.”Read it at New York Daily News

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 18 HOURS AGO