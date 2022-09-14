ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Holtville, CA

holtvilletribune.com

Calexico, Brawley Cops Warn of Suspect Attempting to Lure Kids into Car

CALEXICO — Both the Calexico and Brawley police departments are advising the public to be vigilant after receiving multiple reports of a man reportedly attempting to lure children into his vehicle. Two such incidents were reported in the 600 block of South Brawley Avenue in Brawley the afternoon of...
CALEXICO, CA
calexicochronicle.com

Calexico Chamber Blames City for Cancelled Candidate Forum

CALEXICO — The Chamber of Commerce for Greater Calexico is blaming city hall for the sudden and allegedly unexplained revocation of a permit to host a City Council candidate forum in council chambers on Monday, Sept. 19. In turn, City Manager Esperanza Colio Warren told this publication that she...
CALEXICO, CA
calexicochronicle.com

Valley Firefighters’ Hunt for ‘Trophy Hydrant’ Begins Anew

CALEXICO — As contrary as it seems, Valley firefighters have a longstanding tradition of stealing from one another as a way to build camaraderie among their respective agencies. The practice dates back to the early 1980s and entered a hiatus of sorts in recent years when the object of...
CALEXICO, CA
Imperial County, CA
Holtville, CA
El Centro, CA
Imperial County, CA
Holtville, CA
calexicochronicle.com

Cancelled Calexico Council Candidate Forum Rescheduled

CALEXICO — The Chamber of Commerce for Greater Calexico has announced that its previously cancelled Calexico City Council candidate forum will be relocated to the Calexico Woman’s Improvement Club on Monday, Sept. 19. The event is scheduled for 6 p.m. at 320 Heber Ave. the chamber announced the...
CALEXICO, CA
thedesertreview.com

"Paletero Mas Veloz" Hector Carrillo receives new ice cream cart

EL CENTRO — Loyal customers gathered to celebrate the presentation of a donated newly purchased ice cream cart to Hector Carrillo at Bucklin Park. It was a reunion of loyal customers whose memories of childhood were frozen in time when they purchased “paletas”, or cold popsicles, from street vendor Carrillo. Many residents called him “Paletero”, translated, a popsicle salesman. Others prefer to call him “Campeon”, a champion.
EL CENTRO, CA
holtvilletribune.com

Bucklin Park Challenge Course Beckons Area’s Adolescents

EL CENTRO — It took mere minutes for the first community member to attempt to tackle the Bucklin Park Challenge Course after it officially opened to the public the morning of Tuesday, Sept. 13. Granted, 3-year-old Israel Amaya was a little too young to fully enjoy or conquer the...
EL CENTRO, CA
holtvilletribune.com

Imperial County Sheriff’s Office: Sept. 8-12

IMPERIAL COUNTY — The following reports were collected from the Imperial County Sheriff’s Office call logs from Sept. 8 to Sept. 12. 11:55 a.m.: The Sheriff’s Office received a complaint from a Westmorland resident saying a man came to her father’s door asking for water, then threw a rock through the window.
IMPERIAL COUNTY, CA
Roy Patterson
George Washington
calexicochronicle.com

Sept. 16 Independence Celebrations Are Valley-wide

IMPERIAL VALLEY — After two years of much quieter celebrations, El Grito de Independencia will ring loud and clear throughout the Imperial Valley this weekend with events in El Centro, Brawley and Niland. As a part of a long-standing tradition with the Mexican consulate in Calexico, the city of...
EL CENTRO, CA
KYMA News 11

Imperial County Sheriff’s Office takes on Quechan Tribe in basketball game to bring community together

Local hoops action going down Wednesday night in an effort to bring the community of Winterhaven together. The Imperial County Sheriff's Office took on the Quechan Scouts, a team made up of community members from the Quechan tribe. The post Imperial County Sheriff’s Office takes on Quechan Tribe in basketball game to bring community together appeared first on KYMA.
WINTERHAVEN, CA
KYMA News 11

Mayor Nicholls takes on new role

Yuma Mayor Doug Nicholls has been unanimously elected to serve a two-year term as president of the League of Arizona Cities and Towns, an organization committed to supporting local governments throughout the state. The post Mayor Nicholls takes on new role appeared first on KYMA.
YUMA, AZ
kyma.com

Semi-truck and motorcycle fatal collision in Imperial County

IMPERIAL COUNTY, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - According to California Highway Patrol (CHP), a semi-truck struck a motorcycle on State Route 111 on September 14, the motorcyclist sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased at the scene. A 40-year-old man was driving a 1987 Honda motorcycle eastbound on a private dirt...
IMPERIAL COUNTY, CA
KYMA News 11

YRMC mourning the loss of two nurses

Yuma Regional Medical Center (YRMC) mourns the loss of two nurses: Ofelia Perez, RN from the Outpatient Surgery Department and Diana Robles, RN from the ICU. The post YRMC mourning the loss of two nurses appeared first on KYMA.
YUMA, AZ
calexicochronicle.com

Brawley Man Arrested for Sept. 5 Stabbing

BRAWLEY — A 38-year-old Brawley man was arrested by police following an investigation into the stabbing of another Brawley man in the 900 block of Main Street on Sept. 5. Cory Odom emerged as a potential suspect in that incident, where the adult male victim sustained multiple stab wounds and had to be flown via air ambulance to a hospital out of the county, the Brawley Police Department stated in a press release.
BRAWLEY, CA
holtvilletribune.com

Niland Man Dies in One of Two Semi Truck Collisions

CALEXICO/NILAND — Tractor-trailer rigs figured prominently in two major collisions — one resulting in death — on opposite ends of the Valley on Wednesday, Sept. 14, according to reports from the California Highway Patrol. A 40-year-old Niland man was killed in Niland around 11:40 a.m. when he...
NILAND, CA

