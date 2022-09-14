Read full article on original website
FOE #398 Yuma hosts fundraiser for local school crossguard’s funeral expenses
The Fraternal Order of Eagles #398 Yuma hosted a fundraiser today for the Palmcroft elementary crossguard who died after she was struck by a vehicle while on the job. The post FOE #398 Yuma hosts fundraiser for local school crossguard’s funeral expenses appeared first on KYMA.
Calexico, Brawley Cops Warn of Suspect Attempting to Lure Kids into Car
CALEXICO — Both the Calexico and Brawley police departments are advising the public to be vigilant after receiving multiple reports of a man reportedly attempting to lure children into his vehicle. Two such incidents were reported in the 600 block of South Brawley Avenue in Brawley the afternoon of...
Calexico Chamber Blames City for Cancelled Candidate Forum
CALEXICO — The Chamber of Commerce for Greater Calexico is blaming city hall for the sudden and allegedly unexplained revocation of a permit to host a City Council candidate forum in council chambers on Monday, Sept. 19. In turn, City Manager Esperanza Colio Warren told this publication that she...
Valley Firefighters’ Hunt for ‘Trophy Hydrant’ Begins Anew
CALEXICO — As contrary as it seems, Valley firefighters have a longstanding tradition of stealing from one another as a way to build camaraderie among their respective agencies. The practice dates back to the early 1980s and entered a hiatus of sorts in recent years when the object of...
Cancelled Calexico Council Candidate Forum Rescheduled
CALEXICO — The Chamber of Commerce for Greater Calexico has announced that its previously cancelled Calexico City Council candidate forum will be relocated to the Calexico Woman’s Improvement Club on Monday, Sept. 19. The event is scheduled for 6 p.m. at 320 Heber Ave. the chamber announced the...
"Paletero Mas Veloz" Hector Carrillo receives new ice cream cart
EL CENTRO — Loyal customers gathered to celebrate the presentation of a donated newly purchased ice cream cart to Hector Carrillo at Bucklin Park. It was a reunion of loyal customers whose memories of childhood were frozen in time when they purchased “paletas”, or cold popsicles, from street vendor Carrillo. Many residents called him “Paletero”, translated, a popsicle salesman. Others prefer to call him “Campeon”, a champion.
Bucklin Park Challenge Course Beckons Area’s Adolescents
EL CENTRO — It took mere minutes for the first community member to attempt to tackle the Bucklin Park Challenge Course after it officially opened to the public the morning of Tuesday, Sept. 13. Granted, 3-year-old Israel Amaya was a little too young to fully enjoy or conquer the...
Imperial County Sheriff’s Office: Sept. 8-12
IMPERIAL COUNTY — The following reports were collected from the Imperial County Sheriff’s Office call logs from Sept. 8 to Sept. 12. 11:55 a.m.: The Sheriff’s Office received a complaint from a Westmorland resident saying a man came to her father’s door asking for water, then threw a rock through the window.
Sept. 16 Independence Celebrations Are Valley-wide
IMPERIAL VALLEY — After two years of much quieter celebrations, El Grito de Independencia will ring loud and clear throughout the Imperial Valley this weekend with events in El Centro, Brawley and Niland. As a part of a long-standing tradition with the Mexican consulate in Calexico, the city of...
Arizona Democrat accuses fellow state lawmaker of misogynistic behavior
PHOENIX – An Arizona Democrat on Friday publicly accused a fellow state lawmaker of using misogynistic and profane language when talking about her to other officials and lobbyists. District 3 Rep. Alma Hernandez of Tucson posted a letter to social media with the allegations against District 4 Rep. Brian...
Imperial County Sheriff’s Office takes on Quechan Tribe in basketball game to bring community together
Local hoops action going down Wednesday night in an effort to bring the community of Winterhaven together. The Imperial County Sheriff's Office took on the Quechan Scouts, a team made up of community members from the Quechan tribe. The post Imperial County Sheriff’s Office takes on Quechan Tribe in basketball game to bring community together appeared first on KYMA.
Calexico police looking for man stealing license plates
The Calexico Police Department (CPD) said it needs the public's help looking for a man who they say has been stealing license plates around the city. The post Calexico police looking for man stealing license plates appeared first on KYMA.
Mayor Nicholls takes on new role
Yuma Mayor Doug Nicholls has been unanimously elected to serve a two-year term as president of the League of Arizona Cities and Towns, an organization committed to supporting local governments throughout the state. The post Mayor Nicholls takes on new role appeared first on KYMA.
Imperial County needing election workers for the general election on November 8
The Imperial County Registrar of Voters are needing election, poll workers and inspectors to help with the General Election on Tuesday, November 8, 2022. The post Imperial County needing election workers for the general election on November 8 appeared first on KYMA.
Castle Dome Middle School receives award worth $10K for new furniture
Castle Dome Middle School (CDMS) were awarded the SBI Pegasus grant from Saxton Bradley, Inc. on September 14 for new furniture worth about $10,000. The post Castle Dome Middle School receives award worth $10K for new furniture appeared first on KYMA.
Border Patrol seized narcotics worth more than $200K
El Centro Sector Border Patrol agents arrested a woman accused of smuggling narcotics. The post Border Patrol seized narcotics worth more than $200K appeared first on KYMA.
Semi-truck and motorcycle fatal collision in Imperial County
IMPERIAL COUNTY, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - According to California Highway Patrol (CHP), a semi-truck struck a motorcycle on State Route 111 on September 14, the motorcyclist sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased at the scene. A 40-year-old man was driving a 1987 Honda motorcycle eastbound on a private dirt...
YRMC mourning the loss of two nurses
Yuma Regional Medical Center (YRMC) mourns the loss of two nurses: Ofelia Perez, RN from the Outpatient Surgery Department and Diana Robles, RN from the ICU. The post YRMC mourning the loss of two nurses appeared first on KYMA.
Brawley Man Arrested for Sept. 5 Stabbing
BRAWLEY — A 38-year-old Brawley man was arrested by police following an investigation into the stabbing of another Brawley man in the 900 block of Main Street on Sept. 5. Cory Odom emerged as a potential suspect in that incident, where the adult male victim sustained multiple stab wounds and had to be flown via air ambulance to a hospital out of the county, the Brawley Police Department stated in a press release.
Niland Man Dies in One of Two Semi Truck Collisions
CALEXICO/NILAND — Tractor-trailer rigs figured prominently in two major collisions — one resulting in death — on opposite ends of the Valley on Wednesday, Sept. 14, according to reports from the California Highway Patrol. A 40-year-old Niland man was killed in Niland around 11:40 a.m. when he...
