Durant, OK

KXII.com

Sherman unexpectedly places fire chief on paid administrative leave

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - The City of Sherman made the unexpected call to put its fire chief on paid administrative leave. The city said Chief Danny Jones is on leave pending the result of an unknown third-party investigation. In a statement to News 12, City Manager Robby Hefton said Jones’...
SHERMAN, TX
KTEN.com

Durant launches online reservations for park facilities

DURANT, Okla. (KTEN) — The City of Durant is opening up a new online reservation center for city park facilities. Simply go on line and then pick a park — from baseball fields to pavilions — even Durant's city pool next season. Reservations can even be paid...
DURANT, OK
KXII.com

The update Durant residents have been waiting for

DURANT, Oklahoma (KXII) - Many businesses along University Blvd have been hurting. Barista at Hot Shots Coffee, Hailey Weaver said,“We were loosing about 4 or 500 dollars a day through sales.”. Over nine months of construction has caused Hot Shots Coffee to miss out on customers. Weaver said, “We...
DURANT, OK
KXII.com

Bonham man dies in Fannin Co. crash

DODD CITY, Texas (KXII) - A Bonham man was killed in a one-vehicle crash early Sunday morning. Texas troopers said around 1:45 a.m. Timothy Bradford Brown, 62, was travelling south on FM-2077 three miles south of Dodd City when his pickup veered off the road at a curve, overcorrected, and overturned.
BONHAM, TX
Durant, OK
Durant, OK
KXII.com

Affidavit accuses Hugo man of embezzling thousands from Choctaw County Library

HUGO, Okla. (KXII) - According to court documents, John Brewer embezzled more than $20,000 that belonged to the Choctaw County Library. The affidavit shows the Choctaw County Library Board of Directors reported in early August that more than $21,000 had gone missing over the last two years, either withdrawn from the account in checks or cash by or to John Brewer.
CHOCTAW COUNTY, OK
KXII.com

Construction on Hwy 69/75 is moving along

Oklahoma (KXII) -It’s been almost three years since construction broke ground on the $150 million Hwy 69/75 project. “It kind of took forever but it does take a long time to build a overpass,” said nearby resident, Savannah Courtwright. And on that project agenda were two overpasses; one...
CALERA, OK
KXII.com

WATCH: Transformer explodes in Durant

DURANT, Okla. (KXII) - More than 1,200 people in Durant were without power after a transformer exploded Monday. It happened on 9th Street in Durant just after 3 p.m. The Durant Fire Department said the lid of the transformer exploded, which caused a shower of flammable oil to rain down.
DURANT, OK
vanalstyneleader.com

Grayson County Sept. 2022 indictments

Staff reports A number of local people were recently indicted by Grayson County grand jurors. The indictments are formal charges and are not considered evidence of guilt. A news release from the Grayson County District Attorney’s Office listed the following people charged with offenses: Scott Bass Nelson, 61, of Van Alstyne — accident involving serious bodily injury; Justin Shane Daniel, 18, of Savoy — aggravated assault causing serious bodily injury with a deadly weapon and accident involving serious bodily injury; Francis David Leo Bouska, 18, of Tom Bean — two counts of attempt to commit sexual performance by a child; Jason Lance Andrew, 40, of Whitewright — assault family or household member with previous conviction, assault family or household member impede breathing and obstruction or retaliation; Mark Gregory Evans, 32, of Paris — DWI with a child under 15; Agustas Kall Sandoval, 25, of Gainesville — fraudulent use of identification; Jason Blair Colley, 55, of Pottsboro — four counts of indecency with a child sexual contact; Rustie Ann Sanders, 21, of Bells — burglary of a building; Ryan Christopher Magnuson, 31, of Allen — theft of property enhanced; Larry Wayne Doss II, 38, of Cartwright, Oklahoma — theft of property enhanced; Dale William Roach, 61, of Hendrix Oklahoma — DWI 3rd or more; Lakindra Monique Merchant, 48, of Dallas — two counts of possession of a controlled subtance (meth) and two counts of theft of property; Dustin Edward Pratt, 32, of Pottsboro — assault causing serious bodily injury family violence with previous conviction; Derek Cole Robinson, 21, of Durant, Oklahoma — seven counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, one of possession of a controlled substance (cocaine), deadly conduct discharge of a fire arm and two counts of criminal mischief; Morene Jennifer Gomez, 52, of Fresno, California — possession of a controlled substance (heroin); Sheila Ann Morrow, 57, of Denison — two counts of possession of a controlled substance (meth); Christopher Lee Dillard,32 , of Unknown location — unauthorized use of a motor vehicle; Jeremy Scott McCartney, 48, of Denison — possession of a controlled substance (heroin); Brennan Charles Taylor, 24, of Sherman — possession of a controlled substance (cocaine); Adagio Armon Garnett, 23, of Sherman — burglary of a habitation; Drew Courtney Davis II, 33 of Sherman — evading arrest or detention with previous conviction; Demelon Deshawn Clayton, 29, of Sherman — burglary of a habitation; Weldon Scott Prewitt, 43, of Pottsboro — possession of a controlled substance (meth); Ricardo Lujan Munoz, 41, of Franklin — DWI with a child under 15 in vehicle; Lusandra Jean Chism, 46, of Gainesville — bail jumping.
GRAYSON COUNTY, TX
KXII.com

Sherman, Denison gas prices rise above statewide average

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - Statewide, Texas gas prices dropped from the highest recorded average of more than $4.60 a gallon to $3.18 a gallon. “When gas is low, I try to get all of the vehicles, drive them over to the gas station and fill all of them up,” said Mike Caylor, a gas customer.
DENISON, TX
KXII.com

Texas man killed in Atoka Co. crash

ATOKA COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - A Texas man was killed in a three vehicle collision on US-69 in Atoka County Wednesday afternoon. Oklahoma troopers said around 2:40 p.m. Jesus Zuniga, 35, of Cleveland, TX, was southbound in a pickup about 13 miles north of Stringtown when he crossed left of center, struck the cable barriers, went into the northbound lanes and collided with a semi truck, which went off the highway and overturned before another semi truck struck it.
ATOKA COUNTY, OK
KXII.com

Durant man wanted for rape of drugged woman

DURANT, Okla. (KXII) - A Durant man is wanted accused of raping a woman who was under the influence of drugs last month. Oklahoma court documents state that on Aug. 8 the victim was given a Xanax pill after having a panic attack at a friend’s house. The victim...
DURANT, OK
KXII.com

House fire in Denison claims woman’s life

DENISON, Texas (KXII) - A woman was pronounced dead after a house fire in Denison. Denison Fire Rescue said 70-year-old Cheryl Losey was found inside a home on West Morgan and South Brown Avenue Saturday morning. The cause of the fire is under investigation. This is a developing story.
DENISON, TX
KXII.com

Sherman family creates non-profit in honor of their late-daughter

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) -A Sherman family is keeping alive the legacy of their late-daughter. Parents of Ashten Davis, started a non-profit with a mission to improve the lives of children in our area. They’ve named it, Ashten’s Compassion. Ashten sadly passed last January from a blood clot that...
SHERMAN, TX
KXII.com

Woman charged with murder in connection to Ardmore shooting

ARDMORE, Okla. (KXII) - A 27-year-old Ardmore woman has been charged with 2nd degree murder after police say she shot and killed a man trying to steal a truck. It happened late last month in the neighborhood on John Road, just off of Myall Road. According to the press release...
ARDMORE, OK
bryancountypatriot.com

Choctaw Casino & Resort-Durant honored at Academy of County Music Award Ceremony

DURANT – For the second time, Choctaw Casino & Resort – Durant won the Academy of Country Music (ACM) Industry Award “Casino of the Year – Theater”, an accolade the luxury gaming and entertainment destination proudly adds to their growing list of recognition. Choctaw Casino & Resort – Durant was previously nominated for five ACM Awards for “Casino of the Year – Small Capacity” and won its first award in 2019.
DURANT, OK
KXII.com

Over $1 million in drugs seized in Cooke County

COOKE COUNTY, Texas (KXII) - Deputies said more than more than $1 million worth of drugs are now off the streets in Cooke County. The Cooke County Sheriff’s Office said personal from their special crimes division secured a search warrant for a residence in the Oakridge area Thursday afternoon.
COOKE COUNTY, TX
KXII.com

An airplane unexpectedly landed on the interstate in Gainesville

GAINESVILLE, Texas (KXII) -When you arrive at work the last thing you expect to see is an aircraft parked in your work parking lot. Well that’s what happened to one of Rumpy’s employees. Glenda Jackson, Rumpy’s cashier said it’s, “not something you see everyday.”. According...
GAINESVILLE, TX
KXII.com

41st Annual Sherman Arts Festival

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - Time to tap into your creative side. The Sherman arts festival is this Saturday from 9 am to 4 pm. After 41 years of presenting unique artwork to Sherman residents, this year there will be a record number of vendors at the festival. The Sherman Art...
SHERMAN, TX

