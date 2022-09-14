Read full article on original website
kgns.tv
Golden Heart Project helps children battling cancer in Laredo
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Schools around town are turning gold and yellow all for Childhood Cancer Awareness Month. Kids have shared their stories in hopes to inspire parents to get their children checked. Being diagnosed with cancer is something no one ever wants to hear, especially children and their parents.
kgns.tv
Border Region to hold Walk to Prevent Suicide
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A local organization is hosting a walk to raise awareness on suicide prevention, as September highlights the importance of taking care of mental health. This Saturday, September 17, Border Region Behavioral Health Center invites the community to join them for a ‘Walk to Prevent Suicide’.
kgns.tv
City of Laredo announces return of 5K Run on the Runway
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Next month Laredoans will be able to lace up their shoes for another chance to run the runway!. The City of Laredo will be hosting its second annual 5K Run and walk on the runway. This year’s prize is a trip for two to Mexico City...
kgns.tv
Laredo celebrates Mexican Independence Day
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - After two years of dealing with the coronavirus, an annual tradition is back in full force!. The Mexican Consulate celebrated the annual El Grito event in downtown Laredo Thursday night; however, this year was different compared to other years. The festivities played out at a new...
kgns.tv
Ultrasound technology providing treatment for carpal tunnel
LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) -Carpal Tunnel Syndrome is a condition that causes severe pain and discomfort in the hand and fingers. It gradually even decreasing the person’s ability to use their hand. Traditionally, treatment has been through open surgery, but now a new procedure claims it can fix Carpal Tunnel in just ten minutes. So how affective is it in alleviating the pain? A local patient tells us his case was so bad, the pain was keeping him awake each night, even though he tried finding different positions to sleep in.
kgns.tv
Laredo Police adds 16 new cadets to the force
LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - A law enforcement family continues to grow as the Laredo Police Department added 16 new cadets to the force. One of them is Officer David Ryan Larrañaga who says his journey was hard work and challenging but, in the end, it was all worth it.
kgns.tv
Preparations for ‘El Grito’ are underway in Laredo
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - After two years, a celebration is back. “El Grito” celebrates Mexican independence and also Hispanic heritage in downtown Laredo. It will happen across the Outlet Shoppes at Laredo at the El Portal plaza. Earlier today, crews were putting up banners and a stage turning El Portal into the colors of the Mexican flag.
kgns.tv
40 bus driver positions available at UISD
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The United Independent School District is looking for 40 bus driver positions to fill. Transportation director for UISD Joe Aranda says people who apply must be over 18 and have the proper licenses to operate a bus. He says the district is willing to help qualified people meet some of those demands. ”We want to let the public know that we have training available and is being provided by the transportation department of the school district. We also want everybody to know that the opportunity to work with the district is really a very good opportunity,” Aranda said.
kgns.tv
Laredo Airport to conduct training drill in the near future
LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - If you see a large crowd of first responders near the Laredo International Airport in the coming weeks, the staff is advising the public not to be alarmed; it’s all part of a safety drill. The airport will be conducting its Tri Annual Disaster Drill...
kgns.tv
Operation Lone Star brings new K-9s to Webb County
LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - As human smuggling cases continue to rise, the Texas Department of Public Safety has implemented a new tool for Operation Lone Star. Operation Lone Star is a joint mission between troopers and the Texas military department to stop illegal immigration and drug trafficking on the southern border.
kgns.tv
Woman who lost home, husband in fire asks community for help
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - There’s new information on a house fire from two weeks ago that claimed a life and left a family in mourning. Now, the widow is still trying to pick up the pieces. The fire happened at around 1:30 on the morning of September 5. The...
kgns.tv
Mother of Gracy Espinoza continues to demand justice 2 years later
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - A Laredo mother continues to demand justice for the death of her daughter as well as her unborn child two years later. Last week marked the two-year anniversary of the death of 19-year-old Gracy Espinoza after her body was found gruesomely murdered near a Laredo park. Gracy’s boyfriend at the time Joel David Chavez was arrested nearly a year after her death back in 2021.
kgns.tv
El Salvador consulate celebrates their Independence Day
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - El Salvador is celebrating their Independence Day today as they’ve been free for over 200 years. Fatima Flores with the El Salvador consulate says their operations have grown as they’ve helped close to 500 from El Salvador. Yesterday, the consulate hosted a celebration to mark the occasion with their traditional dish of pupusa.
kgns.tv
Library to hold ‘Green Light to Green Life’ event
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - The Rio Grande International Study Center and the Laredo Public Library is inviting the community to get educated on some of the environmental issues we are facing. This Saturday, the RGISC and Laredo Library will present the Green Light to Green Life Program. The public is...
kgns.tv
UISD Police asks parents to be vigilant of their kids
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - It’s been a week since a student from Nye Elementary took a BB gun to school. We have learned it was a 9-year-old who will not be prosecuted and can’t face criminal charges. That’s because a child must be 10 years and older to be considered a juvenile.
kgns.tv
Roque Vela, Jr. announces bid for mayor
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Another candidate has made his mayoral run official, and he is no stranger to Laredo’s city hall. Former councilmember Roque Vela, Jr. has tossed his name into the race. The Laredo native made the announcement last night during a bowling tournament at his business Pla-Mor.
kgns.tv
Hit-and-run accident in north Laredo
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - A hit-and-run accident was reported in north Laredo. Shortly after 9 a.m., video surveillance caught a truck with a trailer bed attached to it going into the KGNS parking lot, crashing into two of our employees’ vehicles, and driving away. If you have any information...
kgns.tv
Car accident reported on Clark Blvd.
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - A car accident is reported on a busy Laredo street. According to Laredo Police, the accident happened at the intersection of Clark Blvd and Tapeyste Avenue. Authorities have closed the east and westbound lanes on Clark while they work to clear the wreckage. Laredo Police are...
kgns.tv
Two undocumented immigrants apprehended near Bridge One
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A couple of men from the other side of the border are caught by the downtown area. According to a KGNS crew member, a couple of apparent undocumented immigrants were taken into custody near Bridge One on Thursday just before noon. The men allegedly evaded authorities;...
