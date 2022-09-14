Read full article on original website
mylittlefalls.com
Pizza Challenge draws a crowd
Think Local Little Falls kicked off the fall season with its 6th annual Pizza Challenge on Thursday night under clear skies and cool temperatures. Crowds walked up and down Main Street sampling pizza from three different shops, then voted and got dessert. According to event coordinator Mary Trombley, around 400...
Something New & Spooky Coming to Wild Animal Park for Halloween
Move over haunted hayrides and pumpkin trails. There's a wild way to celebrate Halloween this year - among the animals at one park in Central New York. The Wild Animal Park in Chittenango has something new up its sleeve, something kinda spooky for the Halloween season. "We are really stepping it up this year," said park owner Ashley Taylor.
WKTV
At least 15 horses among several farm animals rescued in Otsego County
COOPERSTOWN, N.Y. – The Susquehanna SPCA is asking for the community’s help after rescuing several animals from a farm in Otsego County. The shelter assisted the Otsego County Sheriff’s Office with seizing at least 15 horses, two pigs, a llama, a donkey and a few cats. Shelter...
localsyr.com
East Syracuse Chevrolet to host classic car show
(WSYR-TV) — It should be a great day to get outside this Saturday, and thankfully, East Syracuse Chevrolet is giving folks a good reason to enjoy the nice weather. There’s a homecoming, of sorts, as East Syracuse Chevrolet welcomes The Syracuse Corvette Club back to raise money for local charity David’s Refuge.
Things to do in Central New York this weekend: September 16-18
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Another work week is in the books and now its time for a weekend of fun and exploration! These events are a great way to support local businesses and meet new people who also call Central New York home. Click on an event to be taken to its Facebook page with […]
Help Find Heartless Jerk Who Abandoned Dog on Side of CNY Road
Who can be this low? Some heartless jerk abandoned a defenseless dog, leaving it for dead on the side of the road, and from the looks of it, the poor pooch has already suffered enough. Thankfully, a good Samaritan noticed the malnourished dog in the weeds on Bleeker Street, near...
thecolgatemaroonnews.com
New Diner to Open on Utica St
A new traditional-style American diner is coming to the village of Hamilton at 107 Utica St. and will be opening near the end of October. The diner will serve breakfast and lunch seven days a week, according to owner Aaron Toomath. Toomath has been in the restaurant industry since he...
Auburn YMCA management of Skaneateles center will end in December
Skaneateles, N.Y. — The Auburn YMCA has managed the Skaneateles YMCA & Community Center for over a decade, but that will soon come to an end. Access to both the Auburn YMCA and the Skaneateles center will no longer be available to members by the end of the year, according to an email sent to members. People can either continue their YMCA membership to use the Auburn facilities or join the Skaneateles center to use the Skaneateles facilities.
iheartoswego.com
Richard E. Tremblay – September 12, 2022
Richard E. Tremblay, 70 of Oswego died unexpectedly Monday September 12, at his home. He was born in Salem, Massachusetts and was the son of the late Paul and Mable Cameron Tremblay. After graduating from high school Richie moved to Oswego to attend SUNY Oswego where he became a member...
cnycentral.com
Italian festival, SU football and amphitheater concerts, final weekend of summer 2022
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — The final weekend of summer in Central New York is expected to be a sunny one with plenty to do. There's a handful of events on the calendar this weekend, including the Italian Festival in Downtown Syracuse, which runs Friday through Sunday, and the Syracuse Football team returns to the JMA Wireless Dome for their 12p.m. game against Purdue.
localsyr.com
OnFarm Fest set for this Saturday
(WSYR-TV) — Whether it’s the meat on your plate, the apples you munch on, or that cold glass of milk, we all owe a debt to family farms. This weekend is a great time to say thanks and learn more about how they keep things going. It’s the 6th annual OnFarm Fest featuring seven family farms across the area.
Jason Aldean brings Rock N’ Roll Cowboy Tour to St. Joe’s Amp in Syracuse (photos)
Syracuse, N.Y. — Colder temperatures in Central New York didn’t dampen the spirits of fans of Jason Aldean who performed at the St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater at Lakeview in Syracuse Thursday night as part of his “Rock N’ Roll Cowboy Tour.”. Special guests John Morgan...
wxhc.com
Smoother Sailing This Time for Heavyload Transport on Route 281
Just like the last time, it was another beautiful day when a massive nearly 200,000 pound transport headed towards Albany, NY passed through Cortland County again yesterday, September 15th. This time, the move was quick as tree trimming wasn’t required. The last time the transport came through the area tree...
Enjoy Free Music, Food & Drinks In CNY; All For An Amazing Cause!
A free event for the entire family to enjoy... why wouldn't you want to join in on the fun?. Madison County is proud announce the first-ever Get Your Shot Together Music & Health Festival, set for Sunday, September 18th at Good Nature Farm Brewery. The goal is to celebrate health and good vibes with FREE live music, food and drinks for everyone to enjoy.
Is Bed Bath and Beyond Closing in New Hartford, New York?
Over the past year, we've heard a lot of announcements regarding large retail stores deciding to shift their focus and close stores. Bed, Bath and Beyond is one of those. In the last month, the company openly admitted that they are looking to stabilize finances and "turn around their declining sales."
Onondaga County’s only 24-hour emergency vet clinic ‘in crisis’, scaling back hours
DeWitt, N.Y. – The Veterinary Medical Center of CNY -- Onondaga County’s only 24-hour emergency pet care clinic -- is cutting back hours amid a critical staff shortage, its officials said. “We are in a crisis, and have been since prior to the pandemic,” said Heather Estey, chief...
iheartoswego.com
Lorena J. Sova – September 14, 2022
Lorena J. Sova, 88 a lifetime resident of Oswego passed away Wednesday, September 14, at St. Luke Health Services. She was born in Hannibal on July 28, 1934 and was the daughter of the late Leon and Edna Drice Holsapple. Mrs. Sova is the wife of the late Francis C....
localsyr.com
Festa Italiana hits downtown Syracuse this weekend
(WSYR-TV) — It’s gearing up to be a good weekend for fans of Italian food, music, and festivities. This weekend Syracuse is celebrating the Festa Italiana downtown. Just like many festivals across the area and all over, the Festa Italiana was canceled in 2020 due to the pandemic. Thankfully, the festivities returned last year in 2021, and they’re back for even more this year in 2022.
mylittlefalls.com
Promise Land BBQ has busy month in Little Falls
Rick Dolan with Promise Land BBQ overlooks food prep by his son-in-law Johnathan Grago. Promise Land Farm BBQ is spending a lot of time in Little Falls this month, offering up slow-cooked southern bbq from their mobile rig. This coming Saturday, they’ll once again be in Canal Place for the Bluegrass, Brews & BBQ Free Music Festival.
localsyr.com
Auburn car show raising money for Golisano Children’s Hospital
(WSYR-TV) — It’s time for that second annual Car, Truck, and Bike show in Auburn to benefit Upstate Golisano Children’s Hospital. Keeping the cars in tip-top shape is a great way for car lovers to express their passion. Now, it’s also benefiting a good cause. The...
