UPI News

Queen Elizabeth II's funeral planning begins

Sept. 8 (UPI) -- Operation Unicorn is now in full effect as Britain prepares for at least 10 days of mourning following Queen Elizabeth II's death in Scotland on Thursday. The plan, which had been devised should the queen die in Scotland -- as she did -- will run parallel to Operation London Bridge, will include lowering of the flags, national memorializing and a transition to a new monarch.
U.K.
msn.com

Inside Queen Elizabeth’s Final Days: Hosting Parties, Grieving a Dog—and a TV Weatherman Crush

Royalist is The Daily Beast’s newsletter for all things royal and Royal Family. Subscribe here to get it in your inbox every Sunday. Queen Elizabeth was left “distraught” by the death of one of her oldest and most faithful dogs in the months before her own death, and took special steps to see that the dog’s remains were flown back to Windsor so it could be buried alongside one of its old friends, it was reported Saturday.
ANIMALS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Queen Elizabeth
TheDailyBeast

Pass the Smelling Salts! Queen’s Cousin Faints at Solemn Ceremony

They are dropping like flies. After a soldier keeping vigil at Queen Elizabeth’s lying in state passed out on the job yesterday, smacking into the thousand-year-old stone floor of Westminster Hall, it now transpires that Lady Gabriella Windsor (the daughter of Prince and Princess Michael of Kent) also fainted Wednesday. Hello! magazine reports that Lady Gabriella went down like a sack of very well bred potatoes as the queen’s body was being brought into the building in its magnificent oak coffin. Lady Gabriella is understood to have recovered but remained out of sight and did not feature in the family photo, Hello! says.
U.K.
BBC

Queen Elizabeth II: Dickie Bird praises 'tremendous ambassador'

Retired cricket umpire and Yorkshire icon Dickie Bird has described Queen Elizabeth II as a "tremendous ambassador" for Britain. Paying tribute to the late Queen, who died at her Balmoral estate on Thursday, Mr Bird, 89, from Barnsley, said he had met the monarch 29 times. He recalled umpiring charity...
WORLD
BBC

Stone of Destiny to return to Westminster Abbey for coronation

An ancient symbolic stone is to be moved from Edinburgh Castle to London for the King's coronation. The Stone of Destiny, which was used in the inauguration of Scottish kings for centuries, was seized by King Edward I and built into a throne at Westminster Abbey in 1296. Also known...
POLITICS
BBC

Queen Elizabeth II: Couple's five wedding anniversary cards from monarch

A couple who received five anniversary cards from the Queen have remembered the "captivating" monarch. John and Ivy Winn, from St Anne's Grove, Fareham, have been married for 72 years. They received messages from Queen Elizabeth II on their diamond, blue sapphire, platinum, 71st and 72nd anniversaries. Ivy, 92, described...
RELATIONSHIPS
US News and World Report

Plane Carrying Coffin of Queen Elizabeth Lands in London

LONDON (Reuters) - A plane carrying the body of Queen Elizabeth landed at a royal airforce base in west London on Tuesday, as the coffin heads to Buckingham Palace before lying in state in parliament from Wednesday. The plane landed at RAF Northolt, where Prime Minister Liz Truss and Defence...
U.K.
BBC

Queen Elizabeth II: Road closures announced for Windsor committal

Some roads in Windsor will close ahead of the Queen's committal service at Windsor Castle. Queen Elizabeth II died at Balmoral on 8 September, aged 96. Her Majesty's state funeral will take place on Monday in London, after which the coffin will travel to St George's Chapel, Windsor. Royal Borough...
U.K.
BBC

Queen Elizabeth II: Requiem Mass at Liverpool Cathedral

A Requiem Mass for the Queen has been celebrated at Liverpool's Metropolitan Cathedral. It was presided over by the Archbishop of Liverpool, the Most Reverend Malcolm McMahon, on Tuesday. He said it was a chance "to reflect on the good things that the Queen has done throughout our lives which...
WORLD
papermag.com

Queen Elizabeth Was a Gamer

Queen Elizabeth was a woman of many talents. When she wasn't overseeing an entire palace or hanging with her corgis, she was indulging in her favorite pastime: Wii Bowling. "When she saw William playing a game after lunch at Sandringham she thought the Nintendo looked tremendous fun and begged to join in," a Palace source said. "She played a simple ten-pin bowling game and by all accounts was a natural. It was hilarious. William was in fits of laughter. He was enormously impressed at having such a cool gran."
TECHNOLOGY

