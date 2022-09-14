Read full article on original website
Queen Elizabeth II's funeral planning begins
Sept. 8 (UPI) -- Operation Unicorn is now in full effect as Britain prepares for at least 10 days of mourning following Queen Elizabeth II's death in Scotland on Thursday. The plan, which had been devised should the queen die in Scotland -- as she did -- will run parallel to Operation London Bridge, will include lowering of the flags, national memorializing and a transition to a new monarch.
Queen Elizabeth II left a ‘secret’ letter that will stay unopened until 2085
Queen Elizabeth II may no longer be with us, but we could still hear new words of wisdom from her in the future. This is because the late monarch, who died on Thursday (8 September), left a secret letter to the citizens of Sydney that cannot be opened until 2085.
Princess Anne recalls sharing the ‘last 24 hours’ with mother Queen Elizabeth II in statement
Princess Anne is remembering in a new statement the last 24 hours she shared with her mother, Queen Elizabeth II, before the monarch died Sept. 8 at the age of 96. The late royal's only daughter released the statement Tuesday, calling it an honor and a privilege to be with her mother in her final moments, while also sending support to her brother King Charles III.
Inside Queen Elizabeth’s Final Days: Hosting Parties, Grieving a Dog—and a TV Weatherman Crush
Royalist is The Daily Beast’s newsletter for all things royal and Royal Family. Subscribe here to get it in your inbox every Sunday. Queen Elizabeth was left “distraught” by the death of one of her oldest and most faithful dogs in the months before her own death, and took special steps to see that the dog’s remains were flown back to Windsor so it could be buried alongside one of its old friends, it was reported Saturday.
Pass the Smelling Salts! Queen’s Cousin Faints at Solemn Ceremony
They are dropping like flies. After a soldier keeping vigil at Queen Elizabeth’s lying in state passed out on the job yesterday, smacking into the thousand-year-old stone floor of Westminster Hall, it now transpires that Lady Gabriella Windsor (the daughter of Prince and Princess Michael of Kent) also fainted Wednesday. Hello! magazine reports that Lady Gabriella went down like a sack of very well bred potatoes as the queen’s body was being brought into the building in its magnificent oak coffin. Lady Gabriella is understood to have recovered but remained out of sight and did not feature in the family photo, Hello! says.
Queen Elizabeth II: Dickie Bird praises 'tremendous ambassador'
Retired cricket umpire and Yorkshire icon Dickie Bird has described Queen Elizabeth II as a "tremendous ambassador" for Britain. Paying tribute to the late Queen, who died at her Balmoral estate on Thursday, Mr Bird, 89, from Barnsley, said he had met the monarch 29 times. He recalled umpiring charity...
Buckingham Palace announces arrangements for Queen Elizabeth’s funeral
Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral will be held at Westminster Abbey on Sept. 19, after members of the public are given an opportunity to pay their respects as she lies in state in Edinburgh and London, the royal family announced Saturday. Buckingham Palace said in a statement that the queen’s...
Stone of Destiny to return to Westminster Abbey for coronation
An ancient symbolic stone is to be moved from Edinburgh Castle to London for the King's coronation. The Stone of Destiny, which was used in the inauguration of Scottish kings for centuries, was seized by King Edward I and built into a throne at Westminster Abbey in 1296. Also known...
Village in northern France set to rename its airport after Queen Elizabeth II, who 'visited when she was a little girl'
A seaside town in northern France that was once the playground of British royalty is to name its airport after the Queen. In the latest huge tribute to one of the most popular late monarchs in the world, Le Touquet-Paris-Plage (Le Touquet-Paris-Beach) will become a permanent tribute to Her Majesty.
I’m Flying To London To Bid Farewell To Queen Elizabeth II
I’ll be flying to London this evening in hopes of being able to file past the casket of Queen Elizabeth II and pay my final respect in person. My Brief Trip To London To File Past The Casket Of Queen Elizabeth II. It has been a busy week. Yesterday...
Queen Elizabeth II: Couple's five wedding anniversary cards from monarch
A couple who received five anniversary cards from the Queen have remembered the "captivating" monarch. John and Ivy Winn, from St Anne's Grove, Fareham, have been married for 72 years. They received messages from Queen Elizabeth II on their diamond, blue sapphire, platinum, 71st and 72nd anniversaries. Ivy, 92, described...
Plane Carrying Coffin of Queen Elizabeth Lands in London
LONDON (Reuters) - A plane carrying the body of Queen Elizabeth landed at a royal airforce base in west London on Tuesday, as the coffin heads to Buckingham Palace before lying in state in parliament from Wednesday. The plane landed at RAF Northolt, where Prime Minister Liz Truss and Defence...
Military rehearse Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral procession in Windsor
In the early hours of Saturday, hundreds of military personnel took part in the first full rehearsal of the procession in Windsor that will bring the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II to her final resting place. With troops lining The Long Walk, a picturesque path leading to Windsor Castle, sounds...
Queen Elizabeth II: Road closures announced for Windsor committal
Some roads in Windsor will close ahead of the Queen's committal service at Windsor Castle. Queen Elizabeth II died at Balmoral on 8 September, aged 96. Her Majesty's state funeral will take place on Monday in London, after which the coffin will travel to St George's Chapel, Windsor. Royal Borough...
Queen Elizabeth II: Requiem Mass at Liverpool Cathedral
A Requiem Mass for the Queen has been celebrated at Liverpool's Metropolitan Cathedral. It was presided over by the Archbishop of Liverpool, the Most Reverend Malcolm McMahon, on Tuesday. He said it was a chance "to reflect on the good things that the Queen has done throughout our lives which...
Queen’s coffin procession: Full route and best viewing points in London
The coffin of Queen Elizabeth II will arrive in London on Tuesday after 24 hours of lying in rest in Edinburgh. At around 3pm, Her Majesty’s body - accompanied by her only daughter, Princess Anne - will be flown from the Scottish capital to RAF Northolt, west London. The...
Scotland bids farewell to Queen as London crowds line route to palace
After being delivered from Edinburgh, the Queen’s coffin was met by hushed crowds under a darkening sky in the capital
Grandad Saluting Queen From His Walker at Home Melts Hearts Online
A video of a grandfather and World War II Navy veteran has gone viral on TikTok with over 7 million views, as he salutes the footage of Queen Elizabeth's coffin as it approaches Buckingham Palace. The video, posted by user Caroline Roberts has been liked over 1.2 million times, as...
Queen Elizabeth Was a Gamer
Queen Elizabeth was a woman of many talents. When she wasn't overseeing an entire palace or hanging with her corgis, she was indulging in her favorite pastime: Wii Bowling. "When she saw William playing a game after lunch at Sandringham she thought the Nintendo looked tremendous fun and begged to join in," a Palace source said. "She played a simple ten-pin bowling game and by all accounts was a natural. It was hilarious. William was in fits of laughter. He was enormously impressed at having such a cool gran."
