evanstonroundtable.com
District 65 school board appoints Tracy Olasimbo as new member
At their meeting Monday night, Evanston/Skokie District 65 school board members unanimously voted to appoint Tracy Olasimbo, the family engagement coordinator at Evanston Public Library, to fill the vacant seat left by the resignation of former board Vice President Marquise Weatherspoon. Weatherspoon resigned Aug. 8, and Olasimbo applied for the...
Tanyavutti resigns from District 65 school board after 6 years
Anya Tanyavutti, a member of the Evanston/Skokie District 65 school board since 2016 and former president of the board, announced her resignation, effective immediately, at the board’s regular meeting held Monday night. Tanyavutti was the first Black woman to be school board president in District 65. She first joined...
Letter from the Mayor: Ready to take the next step in civic engagement?
One of the great joys of serving as your mayor is the extraordinary volume and quality of input I get from residents. Evanstonians are highly engaged and active, and the ideas I hear from people are instrumental in shaping my plans for our community. Perhaps the most straightforward way for...
Participatory Budgeting 101: The public makes spending decisions
On March 11, 2021, President Biden signed the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021, or ARPA, into law. Ever since, Evanston has grappled with a big question: What’s the best way to spend more than $43 million in federal relief funds?. Though the city’s share is just a sliver...
Council approves nearly $500k for firefighters who gave up salary increases during COVID-19
In September 2020, in the face of COVID-19 and the city’s budget, members of the Evanston Firefighters Association Local 742 union agreed to amend their collective bargaining agreement – accepting 0% salary instead of the 2.25% increases that had been negotiated for 2021 and 2022. At the Sept....
Evanston week in review: Your Sunday wrap-up of the news
Above, the new hospitality center at St. Mark’s Episcopal Church gets checked out Thursday by Bobby Clark, who has been homeless in Evanston since 2005. “This is beautiful,” he said of the center, run by Interfaith Action of Evanston. Clark uses the center most weekday mornings and gets lunch and dinner at free kitchens around the city. “We are showing people dignity,” said Seth Himrod of St. Mark’s. (Photo by Richard Cahan)
City officials teed off by latest try for easement through golf course
Evanston City Council members have registered an objection to a Wilmette landowner’s latest attempt to seek an easement over a part of the Canal Shores Golf Course to allow access to his landlocked space. At the Sept. 12 City Council meeting, members voted 8-0 in favor of a resolution...
Taste of Evanston expects to raise $40,000 for two nonprofits
More than 35 food and beverage vendors from throughout Evanston gathered on the lawn of the Charles Gates Dawes House to raise money for Connections for the Homeless and Reba Place Development Corporation. The annual fundraiser, now in its eighth year, was organized and hosted by the Evanston Lighthouse Rotary...
Departing chief: Keys to legitimacy are transparency, consistency
Richard Eddington has spent 45 years in law enforcement. He is on the cusp of retiring for a second time as Evanston’s head law-enforcement officer, having served as chief of police from 2007 to 2018 and then returning in 2021 as interim police chief. In conversations over the past...
Picturing Evanston
One of the many rocks painted by Northwestern students along the lake shore on the Northwestern campus. (Photo by Joerg Metzner) Joerg Metzner is a photographer and graphic designer from Germany who has been calling Evanston home since 1993. More by Joerg Metzner. The RoundTable will try to post comments...
Edwin B. Jourdain Jr.: Laying the foundations for Black political power and a citizen-equal future in Evanston, part 2
Editor’s note: This is part two of a two-part series focusing on the legacy of Edwin B. Jourdain Jr., Evanston’s first Black alderman, written by his son, historian Spencer Jourdain. Click here to read the first part. Although over the years, Alderman Edwin B. Jourdain Jr.’s nonstop mission...
Latest news from Evanston: Your Tuesday daily digest
Above, Ed Hanlon and Patti Capouch on Monday show off the new basement of an Evanston two-flat that houses people with serious mental illnesses. The upstairs is being set up for two families. “This is now such a dignified space,” said Capouch, executive Ddirector of Impact Behavioral Health Partners, which owns the building. Hanlon, project manager of designs for Dignity, upgraded lighting and flooring, painted and provided new furniture to create a community room, waiting room and therapy room. (Photo by Richard Cahan)
All Evanston beaches to provide wheelchair access to the lake
Wheelchair users will have access to Lake Michigan at all of Evanston’s six beaches next year. And at least two beaches will provide free beach wheelchairs that can maneuver over the sand to the water. Audrey Thompson, Director of Parks and Recreation, outlined the city’s plan at the Parks...
This year’s Vision Keepers
More than 30 people from Evanston religious institutions were named Vision Keepers by Interfaith Action of Evanston, which stated: “We honor them tonight because they truly grace every life they touch and encourage all of us to affirm our own vision.”. Each was nominated by their religious leaders and...
Women whose body was found near ETHS field was identified
The woman who was found dead on the Evanston Township High School campus earlier Tuesday morning was identified as Kathy L. Judge, 63, by the Cook County Medical Examiner. But no residence was listed for Judge, who was pronounced dead at the scene at 7:48 a.m., according to the Medical Examiner.
Evanston Fire Department responds to residential house fire in 1000 block of Greenwood Street
EVANSTON, IL – On Tuesday, Sept. 20, at approximately 4 p.m., Evanston Firefighters responded to 1021 Greenwood St. for the report of a residential house fire. Upon the arrival of first-responding companies, contractors reported that flames were visible in a void space near the roof of a three-story residential structure.
