Music can send such a message. And there is a powerful one in the new, original song called “Do You Think You Can Protect Me?”. Duluth native Emily Haavik wrote the piece. “I wasn’t sure if I’d ever share it. It’s a pretty heavy song, and wrote it in a more cathartic and artistic way. I had been wanting to write a song about violence against women for a long time.”

DULUTH, MN ・ 1 DAY AGO