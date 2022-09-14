Read full article on original website
$98,000 in grants coming to Southern West Virginia for litter control
BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) – $98,000 worth of grants for litter control are coming to sanitary boards, county commissions, and cities across Southern West Virginia The West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection’s Rehabilitation Environmental Action Plan (REAP) program has announced the recipients of its Litter Control matching grants totaling over $98,000. The grants were awarded to […]
$55 million in broadband grant funding coming to Southern West Virginia
GHENT, WV (WVNS) – $55 million dollars worth of broadband upgrades are bringing 940 miles of fiber to Southern West Virginia. More than $55.3 million in GigReady and Major Broadband Project Strategies Program (MBPS) funds in broadband infrastructure projects throughout the state were approved today, September 16, 2022. Governor Jim Justice made the announcement of […]
Shady Spring Homecoming Parade cancelled
SHADY SPRING, WV (LOOTPRESS) – The Shady Spring Homecoming Parade scheduled to take place on Wednesday will no longer be occurring according to an announcement. A Friday statement from Shady Spring High School indicates that the parade event is to be cancelled following the presentation of a document from the Traffic Engineering Division of the Department of Highways.
Man hospitalized following Lincoln County shooting incident
LINCOLN COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — West Virginia State Police are investigating after a man was shot in the Alum Creek area of Lincoln County Saturday morning. According to Lincoln County emergency service director Allen Holder, the incident occurred at a home on Toms Fork Road around 10:20 a.m. Holder...
West Virginia woman arrested at State Capitol for allegedly disrupting legislators’ abortion debate
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WTRF) — A South Charleston woman was arrested Tuesday by Capitol Police in the gallery of the state legislature for allegedly disrupting the legislative session as lawmakers debated the state’s near-total abortion ban, say reports. Rose Winland, 52, was charged with misdemeanor willful disruption of government process and disorderly conduct, according to authorities. […]
More tourists are visiting West Virginia
BECKLEY, WV (WVNS)– Governor Jim Justice and tourism leaders from around West Virginia on Thursday, September 15, 2022, celebrated a new finding from yearly economic impact research. Data from 2021 showed tourists spent more than $4.9 billion in the state during the year, which is almost four percent higher than in 2019, before the pandemic. […]
Beckley ARH Medical Mall, closed
BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Beckley ARH Medical Mall is closed on Thursday, September 15, 2022, due to maintenance issues. The ARH Medical Mall located on North Eisenhower Drive in Beckley is closed due to maintenance issues. This closure impacts all clinics, services, and providers at this location including Cardiac Rehabilitation, Rejuvenation Center, Cardiovascular, ENT, and […]
City of Beckley sees an increase in Fentanyl overdoses
BECKLEY, WV (WVNS)– Fentanyl, the strong synthetic opioid, is 50 to 100 times stronger than morphine according to the DEA. It’s causing a major problem in Raleigh County, more specifically the City of Beckley. Paul Seamann, the Director of Jan Care Ambulance said his department is seeing more overdoses. “Our squads are going out on […]
Road Trippin'...W A S H in Charleston Town Cneter
CHARLESTON, WV – A new local business is coming to the Charleston Town Center Mall. It will be the first new store to open in the mall since Hull Property Group took over the ownership almost 15 months ago. The new store, WASH, has announced it is located near...
Arson investigation underway in Raleigh County
RALEIGH COUNTY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – The West Virginia State Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating an arson fire set at a home in Raleigh County. According to investigators, the fire happened in the early morning at 510 Bennington road in Cool Ridge. The chief investigator is urging anyone with...
After being unable to negotiate with the county commission, the New River Humane Society looks to relocate its facility
FAYETTEVILLE, WV (WOAY) – The New River Humane Society is having to relocate its facility. After negotiations with the Fayette County Commission, the entity that funds the shelter fell through, the humane society was given 60 days to vacate its current location. “Our fear is that we will leave...
Charleston Sternwheel Regatta wins state tourism award
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Organizers who worked to revive the Charleston Sternwheel Regatta in 2022 following a 14-year absence were rewarded for their efforts Thursday. The Charleston Sternwheel Regatta received the Mountain State Award during the Stars of the Industry Awards at the Governor’s Conference on Tourism, according to a news release from the city. The award is given annually to an event that stands above the rest in programming, marketing and impact.
Narrows residents call on Giles County Public Schools for transparency during consolidation discussions
GILES COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - “This will be a tremendous setback for our community, so please give us your support on this and give my grandkids the same opportunity that my kids had in going to the best school in the state of Virginia,” said the first resident to speak at Thursday night’s Giles County School Board meeting.
Excavator arson may be related to $2 million Kanawha County project
DUNBAR, W.Va. (WCHS) — The Demolition of Dilapidated Structures Program is a more than $2 million project aimed at cleaning up blighted homes in Kanawha County. The project came to a standstill Wednesday morning after an excavator caught fire. "This is taking care of blighted properties, health hazards (and)...
Cabell Midland overpowers South Charleston 62-6
SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Par Mar Friday Night Rivals, presented by Optimum, returned for week four of high school gridiron action as the Cabell Midland Scarlet Knights overpowered the South Charleston Black Eagles 62-6. The matchup saw two former Marshall stars on the sidelines as Luke Salmons and Carl Lee currently serve as head coaches for the two teams. Salmons’ Cabell Midland was coming off a of a 49-0 win over Capital while Lee’s South Charleston remained hungry for its first victory of the season.
UPDATE: Additional performer announced for 47th annual Country Roads Festival
UPDATE: ANSTED, WV (LOOTPRESS) – The entertainment schedule for the County Roads has been updated to expand the Sunday list of performers. It was announced Friday morning that Heart Cry has been added to the Country Roads entertainment lineup, and will take the stage on Sunday, September 18th at 4:30pm.
Good Day at 4: Where are they now?
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – You may remember him as a former WOWK anchor, but many remember Dan Thorn for his on set antics that went viral years ago on the set of WVNS in Beckley, WV. What ever memories you have, we’re here to bring you some new ones,...
Coroner releases identity of Pike County man killed during flood related cleanup
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - Gov. Andy Beshear held his weekly Team Kentucky update Thursday. During the briefing, the Governor released the latest information about ongoing flood relief efforts in several Eastern Kentucky counties. On Tuesday, Beshear announced the 40th flood-related death, this one out of Pike County, marking the first reported death there.
Woman arrested in connection with West Side murder; suspected shooter still at large
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — A woman has been charged with murder in connection to the shooting death of a man on Charleston's West Side that happened last week. Cortni Ann Stovall, 27, is charged with murder for the death of Norman Sweeney, 49, who was shot dead on in the 500 block of Wyoming Street on Sept. 9.
Appalachian Power proposes rate hike for broadband expansion in Logan, Mingo counties
CHARLESTON — Appalachian Power has proposed a rate hike to pay for expanding broadband infrastructure in Logan and Mingo counties. The company on Wednesday, Sept. 7, filed a request with the West Virginia Public Service Commission to increase its broadband surcharge rates by $3.6 million effective March 1.
