CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Organizers who worked to revive the Charleston Sternwheel Regatta in 2022 following a 14-year absence were rewarded for their efforts Thursday. The Charleston Sternwheel Regatta received the Mountain State Award during the Stars of the Industry Awards at the Governor’s Conference on Tourism, according to a news release from the city. The award is given annually to an event that stands above the rest in programming, marketing and impact.

CHARLESTON, WV ・ 2 DAYS AGO