La Crosse, WI

A La Crosse Board of Education policy limits media’s contact with its members

By Duaa Israr
 2 days ago

LA CROSSE (WKBT) — A new member has joined the School District of La Crosse’s Board of Education. News 8 Now asked to speak with her. We were denied because a school board policy implemented 17 years ago doesn’t allow it.

If words have meaning, then bullet point five in the La Crosse School Board of Education’s mission statement would suggest the district has “effective communication and collaboration with the community.”

But that doesn’t explain why the School Board wouldn’t let News 8 introduce you to it’s newest board member — former Logan High School teacher Emily Mootz.

In August, now former board member Rob Abraham resigned. Abraham criticized the district’s proposed referendum to consolidate it’s two high schools. He also criticized Superintendent Aaron Engel, comparing Engel’s leadership to a dictatorship.

“I cannot in good faith continue to serve with this leadership, directions, and tactics,” Abraham said, during his resignation.

On Monday, the La Crosse Board of Education chose Mootz to replace Abraham. During the meeting, Mootz says she wanted to join the board because of her experience as a former La Crosse district educator.

“I never though I would leave education and I did because of how I was treated as a teacher in this district,” Mootz said at the meeting.

News 8 Now contacted the district spokesman to set up for an interview with Mootz. The spokesman said no. He said a 2005 policy directs all media requests to the board president and only the board president.

In a public school system, the superintendent answers to the school board. Board members answer to taxpayers. Under the current policy, the taxpayer rarely, if ever, hears their board representative speak publicly with reporters.

So, while the district mission statement calls for effective communication, the board policy limits it to just one member. The other eight–including Emily Mootz — stay silent.

Under Wisconsin’s open meetings law, the media policy would have needed to publicized on a meeting agenda and then voted on by the board. News 8 Now asked the district to prove that’s what happened. The spokesman says they are looking into it.

When News 8 Now was not allowed to speak with Emily Mootz, we asked to speak with the only person we are allowed to — President Juan Jimenez. The spokesman told us President Jimenez was unavailable.

