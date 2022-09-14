ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Board of Regents terminates 215 degrees at Georgia colleges, universities

ATLANTA - The University System of Georgia Board of Regents approved the termination of 215 degree programs and certifications at its Sept. 8 meeting. Institutions can no longer grant degrees for the programs identified by the Committee on Academic Affairs. The programs were deactivated for longer than 2 years. "Each...
GEORGIA STATE
Six schools in Georgia recognized as National Blue Ribbon Schools

ATLANTA — Six schools in Georgia have been recognized this year as National Blue Ribbon Schools. The U.S. Education Department made the announcement Friday for the 297 schools recognized with the designation nationally. According to the Education Department, the designation is "based on a school’s overall academic performance or...
GEORGIA STATE
Georgia ranks 16th as the best state to retire in

ATLANTA – A study conducted by TOP Data found that Georgia ranked in the top 20 best state to retire in due to factors such as safety and affordability. After years of hard work, Americans deserve to retire in a place that offers both a high quality of life and a wide variety of cultural and entertainment activities. To help people decide, market research firm TOP Data has conducted an in-depth analysis to determine which states are the best to retire.
GEORGIA STATE
Key details for local residents about COVID shots, new boosters

AUGUSTA, Ga. - The Georgia Department of Public health is promising better protection when it comes to COVID-19, in the form of the just-released booster formulated against newer as well as older forms of coronavirus. “Not only does it have the vaccine for the original version of the virus, but...
AUGUSTA, GA
Meet the Mayor: Why I Love Warner Robins, GA

New mayor LaRhonda Patrick tells us what she loves about living in the Robins Region. At the helm of Warner Robins is LaRhonda Patrick, the city’s first elected female, Black and minority mayor, who took office in January 2022. From age 11 until she left for college, she called Warner Robins home as her father was stationed at Robins Air Force Base. Then, while she stayed in Durham, North Carolina, for just over six months following her graduation from law school, she moved back to Warner Robins in 2010 and has been a resident here ever since.
WARNER ROBINS, GA
Georgia State Parks’ 2022 “Leaf Watch” Provides Travel Tips for Leaf Peepers

The annual arrival of pumpkin-spice flavors and cooler temperatures have many people eager for fall getaways. To help leaf peepers plan their autumn escapes, Georgia State Parks has launched “Leaf Watch 2022” to track fall color as it moves across the Peach State. Found at GaStateParks.org/LeafWatch, the travel planner is filled with top trails and overlooks, mountain cabins and campsites, fall events and safe hiking tips.
GEORGIA STATE
Debate over possible big cat sightings in Ga.

LIBERTY COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - It’s a topic that gets people in our area talking: apparent big cat sightings, like panthers and mountain lions, in rural Georgia. A lot of people, from hunters to those just driving through, insist they’ve seen panthers or mountain lions in our area.
GEORGIA STATE
Georgia’s most popular burger chains in 2022

ATLANTA – In honor of National Cheeseburger Day, a study on the most popular burger chains in 2022 were conducted for each state. To celebrate National Cheeseburger Day, a study on the preferences of Americans by market research firm Top Data found an increase of 10.6% for burgers in the country compared to last year, according to Burger Index. The most popular burger chains in 2022 were analyzed for each state.
GEORGIA STATE
