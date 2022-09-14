Read full article on original website
Related
fox5atlanta.com
Board of Regents terminates 215 degrees at Georgia colleges, universities
ATLANTA - The University System of Georgia Board of Regents approved the termination of 215 degree programs and certifications at its Sept. 8 meeting. Institutions can no longer grant degrees for the programs identified by the Committee on Academic Affairs. The programs were deactivated for longer than 2 years. "Each...
Some teachers complain about Kemp’s classroom supply subsidy
A $125 grant for Georgia public school teachers goes through a system that doesn't offer access to big-box retailers.
wabe.org
Gov. Kemp and Stacey Abrams offer different visions for Georgia’s schools
This week, Republican Gov. Brian Kemp released his plan for education should he win a second term. His Democratic opponent Stacey Abrams also has plans. Both proposals would budget more money for schools, but there are some key differences. The governor has centered his plan around K-12 education. If re-elected,...
WXIA 11 Alive
Six schools in Georgia recognized as National Blue Ribbon Schools
ATLANTA — Six schools in Georgia have been recognized this year as National Blue Ribbon Schools. The U.S. Education Department made the announcement Friday for the 297 schools recognized with the designation nationally. According to the Education Department, the designation is "based on a school’s overall academic performance or...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
'It is still my identity': Visitors catch a glimpse of history in Macon's Ocmulgee Indigenous Celebration
MACON, Ga. — Before the settlers took over central Georgia in 1827, the Muscogee Creek Nation occupied the region. Friday, the Ocmulgee Mounds Association brought back their Indigenous Celebration after going virtual because of the pandemic. Many visitors came for a preview before the event, and it's their first time.
Georgia teachers express severe burnout in new survey
A recent poll that surveyed 5,000 Georgia teachers says that 3 out of 10 teachers would leave the profession in the next five years because of teacher burnout.
valdostatoday.com
Georgia ranks 16th as the best state to retire in
ATLANTA – A study conducted by TOP Data found that Georgia ranked in the top 20 best state to retire in due to factors such as safety and affordability. After years of hard work, Americans deserve to retire in a place that offers both a high quality of life and a wide variety of cultural and entertainment activities. To help people decide, market research firm TOP Data has conducted an in-depth analysis to determine which states are the best to retire.
CBS 46
A first look at the 9-8-8 crisis lifeline, nearly 500 GA callers ‘rescued’
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - New data shows thousands of Georgians are relying on the 9-8-8 Crisis Lifeline. In the first 45 days, 9-8-8 received 37,561 calls, texts and chats, according to the Georgia Crisis and Access Line. Of those, operators were able to help rescue 476 callers believed to be...
IN THIS ARTICLE
weisradio.com
Georgia Governor Brian Kemp Declares Emergency in Chattooga County Following Recent Flooding
After the Labor Day Weekend flooding – Georgia Governor Brian Kemp declared has declared an emergency in Chattooga County. That declaration opens the door for the state to provide assistance to Chattooga County Public Works for repair to roadways and bridges. The Georgia Department of Transportation (GDOT) – provided...
They faced foreclosure; their HOA treasurer benefited
At a townhome neighborhood in DeKalb, the homeowner’s association for years was controlled by real estate investors who ...
WRDW-TV
Key details for local residents about COVID shots, new boosters
AUGUSTA, Ga. - The Georgia Department of Public health is promising better protection when it comes to COVID-19, in the form of the just-released booster formulated against newer as well as older forms of coronavirus. “Not only does it have the vaccine for the original version of the virus, but...
Laurens school officials “disappointed” by students’ racist photo posted from football game
LAURENS COUNTY, Ga. — Laurens County's school superintendent says they're investigating a photo posted on social media that showed students spelling out a racial slur. In a statement to 13WMAZ, Superintendent Clifford Garnto said the photo of five white male students does not represent the district's values. "We are...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
fox5atlanta.com
Family, friends to lay to rest Georgia State Patrol candidate who died during training
CARTERSVILLE, Ga. - Loved ones and friends will gather Saturday to lay to rest a Georgia State Patrol cadet who died during a training exercise last week. The Georgia Department of Public Safety says Cadet Patrick Dupree was training at the Public Safety Training Center in Forsyth County last week when he collapsed after finishing an exercise.
Macon pastor starts aftercare program as after-school program shuts down
MACON, Ga. — A nationwide teacher shortage doesn't just mean there aren't enough teachers in classrooms. It can also mean there aren't enough teachers or staff to watch students after school. It's a problem Alexander II Elementary in Bibb County is experiencing currently. The school had to cancel its...
Georgia couple accused of using fake companies to steal $1.5 million in unemployment benefits
ATLANTA — A Georgia pair has been indicted by a federal grand jury on a long list of charges for allegedly using stolen identities and fake companies to steal state unemployment benefits. Federal prosecutors allege that Wayne Lowe and Shanita Daniel stole more than $1,500,000 in unemployment benefit payments...
livability.com
Meet the Mayor: Why I Love Warner Robins, GA
New mayor LaRhonda Patrick tells us what she loves about living in the Robins Region. At the helm of Warner Robins is LaRhonda Patrick, the city’s first elected female, Black and minority mayor, who took office in January 2022. From age 11 until she left for college, she called Warner Robins home as her father was stationed at Robins Air Force Base. Then, while she stayed in Durham, North Carolina, for just over six months following her graduation from law school, she moved back to Warner Robins in 2010 and has been a resident here ever since.
gwinnettcitizen.com
Georgia State Parks’ 2022 “Leaf Watch” Provides Travel Tips for Leaf Peepers
The annual arrival of pumpkin-spice flavors and cooler temperatures have many people eager for fall getaways. To help leaf peepers plan their autumn escapes, Georgia State Parks has launched “Leaf Watch 2022” to track fall color as it moves across the Peach State. Found at GaStateParks.org/LeafWatch, the travel planner is filled with top trails and overlooks, mountain cabins and campsites, fall events and safe hiking tips.
wtoc.com
Debate over possible big cat sightings in Ga.
LIBERTY COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - It’s a topic that gets people in our area talking: apparent big cat sightings, like panthers and mountain lions, in rural Georgia. A lot of people, from hunters to those just driving through, insist they’ve seen panthers or mountain lions in our area.
In Georgia, hundreds of people charged with crimes have no legal representation
The state public defender system’s inability to hire and retain so-called “conflict” lawyers has hundreds of people char...
valdostatoday.com
Georgia’s most popular burger chains in 2022
ATLANTA – In honor of National Cheeseburger Day, a study on the most popular burger chains in 2022 were conducted for each state. To celebrate National Cheeseburger Day, a study on the preferences of Americans by market research firm Top Data found an increase of 10.6% for burgers in the country compared to last year, according to Burger Index. The most popular burger chains in 2022 were analyzed for each state.
13WMAZ
Macon, GA
30K+
Followers
10K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT
Macon local newshttps://www.13wmaz.com/
Comments / 3