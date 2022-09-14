Read full article on original website
On Tuesday, a teenager who was human trafficked, and initially charged with first-degree murder after stabbing her accused rapist, was ordered to pay the man’s family $150,000 in restitution.
A woman who accused her manager at Sbarro Pizza of repeatedly raping her in 2016 lost a federal lawsuit against him and Sbarro on all counts Friday. Her lawyers are now pushing for a mistrial on the grounds that the company alleged she fabricated the claims to win legal immigration status.
Despite calling for the death penalty, Trump pardoned several drug dealers, saying they were model inmates who improved themselves while in prison.
Ghislaine, 60 - who was jailed for 20 years for grooming dozens of girls for paedophile Jeffrey Epstein - is said to have spent hours talking to Novack, 65 at low-security prison FCI Tallahassee in Florida. An inside source has told the Mirror the women have bonded over their shared...
While a patient was supposed to be undergoing rehab treatment in a psychiatric hospital, he was actually hosting parties in his soundproofed hospital room, kitted out with strobe lights, loudspeakers, DJ tables—and large quantities of MDMA, ketamine, and methamphetamine. But that came to an end when the police raided...
An attorney for Nikolas Cruz asked jurors Monday to consider the Parkland school shooter's dysfunctional family life and his serious mental health issues when they decide whether to sentence him to death.
The mother of a 15-year-old Alabama boy who died days after sustaining self-inflicted injuries at a youth psychiatric treatment facility claims in a wrongful death lawsuit that her son was trapped in “a living hell” — but his pleas for help were ignored. Connor Bennett, who died...
A teenager’s last moments walking with her killer before he strangled her were caught on CCTV. Lily Sullivan met Lewis Haines in a nightclub in Pembroke, west Wales, just before Christmas last year. The pair had kissed after meeting in the Out nightspot on December 16 and went to a nearby alleyway together.The 18-year-old’s body was later found face down and topless in the Mill Pond, a two-mile-long freshwater reservoir near the town. The footage, released by the Crown Prosecution Service ahead of his sentencing for murder on Friday, shows the pair walking on the near-empty streets after leaving...
A victim of human trafficking who pleaded guilty to killing her alleged abuser raised nearly $250,000 on GoFundMe after learning she would have to pay $150,000 in restitution to her rapist’s estate. Pieper Lewis, 17, received five years probation for the voluntary manslaughter of Zachary Brooks, 37, who she says raped her repeatedly when she was 15. The fundraiser was organized by one of her high school teachers, Leland Schipper, who wrote on the donation page that Lewis’ decision was the “only way out of a truly horrific situation.” The plans for the money, according to Schipper, are to first pay off the $150,000 then an additional $4,000 owed to the state. The rest will be utilized to help Lewis plan her career, whether that’s starting her own business or attend college. It’s still to be determined whether Iowa law would allow the $150,000 to be paid off with donations.Read it at Des Moines Register
A judge rejected a plea agreement that would have meant no prison time for the operator of a limousine company involved in a crash that killed 20 people in upstate New York, drawing applause and tears Wednesday from victims’ relatives who packed the court.Judge Peter Lynch, who was not presiding over the case when the deal was reached a year ago in Nauman Hussain's case, called the agreement “fundamentally flawed.”It would have spared Hussain prison time, angering the families of the people killed when brake failure sent a stretch limo full of birthday revelers hurtling down a hill in...
The California woman awaiting punishment for faking her own kidnapping in an admittedly “awful hoax” said through her lawyer Wednesday that the undying, lasting shame of the whole affair already “feels like a life sentence.”. Sherri Papini, a 39-year-old mother of two headed for divorce, pleaded guilty...
LUCKNOW, India (AP) — Six men were arrested Thursday in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh for allegedly raping and killing two teenage girls whose bodies were found hanging from a tree a day earlier. The 15- and 17-year-old girls belonged to the Dalit community, the lowest rung...
An Indian woman’s plan to get her husband murdered went awry after the contract killers ended up befriending the man and her boyfriend died by suicide to evade arrest.Three Indian contract killers were hired in July to kidnap and murder Naveen Kumar in the southern Tamil Nadu state by the woman, identified only as Anupallavi, and her lover Humavanath Kumar, police reports said.The men — Harish, Nagaraju and Mugilan — were paid Rs 90,000 (£955) up front to carry out the crime and were promised another Rs 110,000 (£1168) after Mr Kumar was killed.On 23 July, the three men...
A GoFundMe campaign started for Pieper Lewis — the Iowa teen sentenced Tuesday to pay $150,000 in restitution after killing her accused rapist — has raised over $235,000 as of Wednesday, with donations pouring in from nearly 6,000 people. Lewis, who pleaded guilty last year to involuntary manslaughter and willful injury, was also sentenced to five years of probation.
Attorneys for two men convicted of conspiring to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer sent private investigators to a juror's workplace, hoping to uncover pre-trial bias by that panelist, court filings revealed. Adam Fox and Barry Croft Jr., found guilty last month on federal charges connected to the plot, want new...
A Texas parent said school officials pulled her 13-year-old transgender son out of class last week for questioning with an investigator from the state’s Department of Family and Protective Services. The state agency questioned the eighth grader, and later his mother and his father, as part of a child...
Donations are pouring in to help a 17-year-old sex trafficking victim who was ordered by a court to pay $150,000 to the family of a man she stabbed to death after he raped her.A GoFundMe campaign set up for Pieper Lewis has already raised more than $200,000 just one day after the restitution order was handed down by an Iowa judge.Lewis also received a deferred 20-year prison sentence on Tuesday that will be expunged if she successfully completes five years of closely supervised probation. Prosecutors described the sentence as merciful for a teen who had been horribly abused --...
Trevor Summers faces nearly a dozen charges related to his alleged 2017 plot to kidnap his ex, Alisa Mathewson, kill her and then himself. She testified against him on Tuesday, and he fired his lawyer to personally cross-examine her on Wednesday. A Florida man who allegedly tied his wife to...
An Iowa teen who stabbed her attacker to death has been sentenced to five years of supervised probation and ordered to pay $150,000 restitution to the man’s family. Pieper Lewis, 17, was sentenced Tuesday on charges of involuntary manslaughter and willful injury in the June 2020 killing of 37-year-old Zachary Brooks, the Associated Press reported. Lewis was facing 20 years after pleading guilty to each charge that is punishable by up to 10 years in jail.
“Super mom” Sherri Papini, who admitted to faking her 2016 kidnapping, should receive eight months in prison for triggering a massive law enforcement operation and wasting countless resources, federal prosecutors recommended to the judge presiding over the Northern Californian’s case.Federal prosecutors rejected the proposal from probation officials who asked that the 40-year-old only serve one month, noting that the 40-year-old woman who admitted to staging the hoax continues to peddle the lie that she was abducted while out for a jog five years ago.“Papini’s actions had real negative consequences for the community and other victims,” Assistant US Attorneys Veronica...
