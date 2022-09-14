ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Birmingham, AL

Comments / 8

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS 42

Third suspect arrested in connection to August fatal shooting

COLUMBIANA, Ala. (WIAT) – Shelby County Sheriff’s Office has announced a third arrest in connection to the death of 16-year-old Cameron Paul Daffron, who was fatally shot in August. SCSO arrested Kelvarius Imarion Dickerson, 18, of Goodwater, with one count of murder and one count of attempted murder on Friday. Dickerson is currently being held […]
GOODWATER, AL
AL.com

Indictments issued in 3 unrelated killings in Birmingham, Tarrant

Three murder suspects have been indicted in separate Jefferson County killings. A Jefferson County grand jury in August issued murder indictments against Thaddeus Tyrese Canady, 19, Jamari Lee Cook, 21, and Joseph Andrew Edwards, 43. The indictments were made public Friday. Canady is charged in the Nov. 11, 2021, shooting...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Meridian, MS
Crime & Safety
Calera, AL
Crime & Safety
Local
Alabama Crime & Safety
County
Lauderdale County, MS
Lauderdale County, MS
Crime & Safety
City
Birmingham, AL
City
Calera, AL
State
Mississippi State
City
Meridian, MS
Local
Mississippi Crime & Safety
Birmingham, AL
Crime & Safety
CBS 42

Arrest made in connection to August shooting on 66th Street South

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Birmingham Police have made an arrest in connection to a shooting that left a man dead in August. Derrell Willis was shot and killed in the 7500 block of 66th Street South on Aug. 31. According to BPD, the suspect has been identified as D’Angelo Edwards, 25, of Fairfield. Edwards was […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Feds#Capital Murder#Violent Crime#U S Marshals#Office
wbrc.com

$855K worth of pot seized in Birmingham drug bust

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Police took $855,240 worth of marijuana off the streets during a drug bust Wednesday, September 14, 2022. The Narcotics Unit of the Birmingham Police Department’s Special Enforcement Division, Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, and the DEA executed a search warrant at a house in the 1900 block of David Drive Northeast.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
WSFA

Victim in Montgomery shooting Thursday identified

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A 23-year-old man has been identified as the latest homicide victim in Montgomery. According to Montgomery Police Maj. Saba Coleman, the victim has been identified as Dante Gholston of Montgomery. The shooting happened Thursday at 12:25 a.m. in the 6000 block of Woodley Circle, which is...
MONTGOMERY, AL
WSFA

Montgomery police open homicide probe after man’s body found

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police have opened a homicide investigation after it was determined a man whose body was found in Macon County Wednesday was shot and killed in the capital city. Police have identified the victim as Anthony Matthews Jr., 27, of Montgomery. Montgomery police and Fire Rescue,...
MONTGOMERY, AL
AL.com

18-year-old killed in shooting at Selma store

An overnight shooting in Selma left an 18-year-old dead. Selma Police Chief Kenta Fulford the deadly shooting happened about 9 p.m. Thursday at B&B Grocery on Water Avenue. Officers arrived at the store and pronounced the teen dead on the scene. The chief identified the victim as Sean Wiggins. No...
SELMA, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WTOK-TV

City of Meridian Arrest Report September 16, 2022

The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from September 15, 2022 at 6:00 AM to September 16, 2022 at 6:00 AM. There were no robberies reported. There were no commercial burglaries reported. Church Burglary. There were no church burglaries reported. Stolen Vehicles. There were no stolen vehicles reported.
MERIDIAN, MS
AL.com

AL.com

Birmingham, AL
193K+
Followers
57K+
Post
68M+
Views
ABOUT

AL.com is Alabama's source for news, sports, entertainment, weather and more.

 https://www.al.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy