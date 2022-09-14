Read full article on original website
Alabama Mother Disappears After Stranger Asks Her To Braid His Daughters' HairThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedBirmingham, AL
Huntsville Utilities and Birmingham Water Works Charged Residents High Utility Bills for 'Half a Month' or Less UsageZack LoveHuntsville, AL
Hoover Girls Win Miss Iron City TitlesP3 StrategiesHoover, AL
Good Dog Park & Grill, A Park For Your ConsiderationObscuraBirmingham, AL
A Mississippi man and his mother have been indicted in the shooting death of his father. Jeffery Young Jr., 23, 6025 Castle Road, in Warren County, is charged with murder in his father’s death, which occurred July 5 at their home in the 6000 block of Castle Drive in Camelot Subdivision.
COLUMBIANA, Ala. (WIAT) – Shelby County Sheriff’s Office has announced a third arrest in connection to the death of 16-year-old Cameron Paul Daffron, who was fatally shot in August. SCSO arrested Kelvarius Imarion Dickerson, 18, of Goodwater, with one count of murder and one count of attempted murder on Friday. Dickerson is currently being held […]
Three murder suspects have been indicted in separate Jefferson County killings. A Jefferson County grand jury in August issued murder indictments against Thaddeus Tyrese Canady, 19, Jamari Lee Cook, 21, and Joseph Andrew Edwards, 43. The indictments were made public Friday. Canady is charged in the Nov. 11, 2021, shooting...
An investigation is underway after a woman died from a gunshot wound Thursday evening in Birmingham. Police and fire medics responded about 6 p.m. to the 900 block of 47th Street South in the area known as Baby Kingston. Sgt. Monica Law said the woman, whose identity has not been...
An investigation is underway after a Thursday-night double shooting on Birmingham’s west side. Birmingham police responded just before 10:30 p.m. to the 900 block of Susan Lane in the city’s Green Acres community. They arrived to find two men – both in their mid-40s – wounded in the yard of a residence.
A 9mm handgun was found along a road adjacent to the home where five family members were killed in Elkmont in September 2019, according to testimony Thursday in the capital murder trial of Mason Wayne Sisk. Sisk is accused of fatally shooting his father, stepmother, two brothers and a sister...
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Birmingham Police have made an arrest in connection to a shooting that left a man dead in August. Derrell Willis was shot and killed in the 7500 block of 66th Street South on Aug. 31. According to BPD, the suspect has been identified as D’Angelo Edwards, 25, of Fairfield. Edwards was […]
A man awaiting trial for murder has now been charged with a second Birmingham killing. Jarvas Tremaine Henderson is charged with capital murder in the May 16 slaying of 83-year-old veteran Daniel Garrick, Birmingham police announced Wednesday. The charge is capital because authorities say Garrick was killed during a burglary.
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Police took $855,240 worth of marijuana off the streets during a drug bust Wednesday, September 14, 2022. The Narcotics Unit of the Birmingham Police Department’s Special Enforcement Division, Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, and the DEA executed a search warrant at a house in the 1900 block of David Drive Northeast.
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A 23-year-old man has been identified as the latest homicide victim in Montgomery. According to Montgomery Police Maj. Saba Coleman, the victim has been identified as Dante Gholston of Montgomery. The shooting happened Thursday at 12:25 a.m. in the 6000 block of Woodley Circle, which is...
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police have opened a homicide investigation after it was determined a man whose body was found in Macon County Wednesday was shot and killed in the capital city. Police have identified the victim as Anthony Matthews Jr., 27, of Montgomery. Montgomery police and Fire Rescue,...
An overnight shooting in Selma left an 18-year-old dead. Selma Police Chief Kenta Fulford the deadly shooting happened about 9 p.m. Thursday at B&B Grocery on Water Avenue. Officers arrived at the store and pronounced the teen dead on the scene. The chief identified the victim as Sean Wiggins. No...
Authorities are asking for the public’s help in identifying three suspects in a Montgomery shooting that left one man dead, and a woman injured. The shooting happened about 11:30 p.m. Friday, July 8, in the 4400 block of Troy Highway. When police and fire medics arrived on the scene,...
Suspended Jefferson County Circuit Judge Tracie Todd testified today that she did not try to hide the fact that she stayed in Chicago for two-and-a-half months after an order to return to work without pay but did not feel obligated to disclose that she was out of state, either. Todd...
ETOWAH Co., Ala. (WBRC) - The Etowah County Sheriff’s Department said a fake snapchat post is to blame for a reported threat at West End High School in Etowah County. The following is the joint statement from Sheriff Jonathon Horton and Etowah County Superintendent Dr. Alan Cosby:. On September...
The 15-year-old Alabama girl who died of a fentanyl overdose late last month reportedly told her parents that vapes laced with the drug were passed around her high school. Adrianna Taylor died just shy of her 16th birthday after she was found unresponsive in her Semmes home Aug. 31. Capt....
The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from September 15, 2022 at 6:00 AM to September 16, 2022 at 6:00 AM. There were no robberies reported. There were no commercial burglaries reported. Church Burglary. There were no church burglaries reported. Stolen Vehicles. There were no stolen vehicles reported.
A Lee County jury Thursday sentenced Joshua Russell to prison for the rest of his life for the 2011 murder of Anniston police officer Justin Sollohub, who was 27 at the time of his death. Russell, 35, had been convicted of the crime in 2013, but that sentence was reversed...
A 38-year-old was killed in a motorcycle crash late Thursday night.
A man was killed Wednesday night in an industrial accident at a south Birmingham plant. The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office identified the man Thursday as Bonnie Chancellor Jr. He lived in Birmingham. Birmingham Fire and Rescue Service and Birmingham police were dispatched just after 7 p.m. to 123 Industrial...
