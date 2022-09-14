Read full article on original website
NBC San Diego
UC San Diego Graduates Create Footwear to Protect Against Painful Stingray Stings
Anyone who has experienced stingray stings knows how painful they can be, so three UC San Diego graduates decided to develop footwear that can help protect against stingray stings. “It was one of my mom’s friends who suggested the idea because she is from La Jolla and knows people get...
Swim student notified of possible Mpox exposure after instructor tests positive
A local swim center has taken steps to keep customers and staff safe after an employee recently tested positive for Mpox.
kusi.com
Mother says California Teachers Association spied on parents who spoke against school closures
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – School closures during the COVID-19 Pandemic were controversial for many, especially in the Golden State where closures, mask mandates and vaccine ordinances were more heavily implemented than in the nation’s south. Some parent associations are finding themselves at odds with the California Teacher’s Association...
San Diego weekly Reader
Newsom signs DUI driver Ben Hueso's SDSU booze promotion bill
Championed by state Senate Democrat and drunk driver Ben Hueso, a legislative waiver signed September 13 by Governor Gavin Newsom will let alcoholic beverage makers pay to promote their wares to crowds at San Diego State University's new Snapdragon Stadium in Mission Valley and other campus venues. The special waiver,...
kusi.com
Football coach on leave amid locker room investigation at Vista High
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – An investigation is underway following allegations of misconduct involving football players from Vista High School. The high school’s head football coach is now on administrative leave, and the football game set for Friday Sept. 16 has been cancelled. The County Sherriff’s Dept. confirmed that...
Daily Aztec
Two SDSU students infected with E. Coli
In a campus-wide email, SDSU Student Health Services announced two SDSU students were infected with Shiga toxin-producing E. coli. Circulated on Sept. 6, the email says one case comes from an on-campus student while the other is off-campus. E. coli are a type of bacteria commonly found in food and...
kusi.com
Vista Deputy Mayor discusses severity of alleged high school locker room assault
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – An investigation is underway following allegations of misconduct involving football players from Vista High School. Video was widely circulated on social media showing a freshman being pushed to the ground in the Vista High locker room. The victimized student was reportedly not on the football team, but was corralled into the freshman locker room. One of the main accused participants in the incident has since allegedly made threats involving a school shooting.
New lawsuit filed, police report released in SDSU rape case
On Friday, the law firm representing the woman who was allegedly raped by several former San Diego State University football players released the police report filed by the woman, as well as details and information regarding a new lawsuit filed against the City of San Diego.
kusi.com
Breakthrough discovery at Scripps in La Jolla may help treat diabetes
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – A new discovery by Scripps Research in La Jolla may be a game changer in the world of treating disease. Neuroscientists have found a way to make body tissue transparent through a technique called Hybrid. Through this technique they discovered how fat in the body communicates with the brain. This new technique can transform the world of prescription drugs by allowing scientists to map how pills disperse throughout the body.
News 8 KFMB
Extremely rare 'megamouth' shark sighting near San Diego
Fishermen spotted two megamouth sharks 30 miles from the coast. Megamouth sharks have only been seen a few hundred times throughout history.
Reports of gunfire spurs brief lockdown at Alpine elementary school
An elementary school in east San Diego County was momentarily placed on lockdown following reports of a gunshot being fired near the campus Friday morning.
Tiko Tiko Mediterranean Grill Opening Two Locations in San Diego
Healthy Street Food Spot Headed to Carmel Valley and Encinitas
sandiegoville.com
Los Angeles-Based Acapela Modern Mexican To Open First San Diego Location
Dubbed as a "San Diego-style" taco shop when it opened in Los Angeles last year, Acapela Modern Mexican will unveil its first San Diego location this fall. Las year, Jessica and Cesar De Santiago opened the first branch of Acapela Mexican restaurant in the Westchester neighborhood of Los Angeles. Hailing from San Diego, the De Santiago's are part of the family that runs the Tacos el Paisa brand of taco shops, which started in San Diego's Lincoln Park neighborhood in 1999. Since then, members of the family have opened several other El Paisa locations around San Diego County. Cesar has actually been working for the company since he was 14 years old. Earlier this year, brother the De Santiago's took over the sprawling space previously occupied by Mariscos El Pulpo within Mercado Del Barrio in San Diego's Barrio Logan for the opening of a new fine dining concept dubbed La Divina.
socalthrills.com
Camping and Glamping at San Diego KOA Resort
This post contains affiliate links and our team will be compensated if you make a purchase after clicking on the links. Some destinations have a way of putting you in vacation mode the second you arrive. San Diego KOA Resort is one of these places. The moment we pulled into the campground, the sight of shimmering pool water, luxury cabins, rustic tent sites, and colorful RVs put me in a state of happy relaxation.
travelmamas.com
La Jolla Beach and Tennis Club with Kids, The Best Kept Secret in San Diego County
Travel Mamas sometimes receives compensation and/or hosted travel and sample products related to blog posts. This story may include affiliate links for which we receive a small commission at no extra cost to consumers. As an Amazon Associate I earn money from qualifying purchases. Be sure to check with businesses and locations regarding travel restrictions and safety precautions before visiting.
northcountydailystar.com
El Corazon Park Site 1 Study & Design
The Oceanside City Council approved an agreement with Schmidt Design Group to design El Corazon’s Park Site 1. Park Site 1 will be a 17-acre public park near the northwestern corner of Rancho Del Oro and El Corazon Drive. Community input is requested at an online meeting September 19 at 6:00 p.m. to ensure this park will meet your recreational needs. Community input will be incorporated into concept plans which will be presented at a future meeting for community review.
thelancerlink.com
City of Carlsbad announces state of emergency for e-bikes
Recently, electric bikes (e-bikes) have been growing in popularity among students at Carlsbad High School. The amount of e-bike related accidents has increased so much that the City of Carlsbad (as of Aug. 23) has gone into a state of emergency. One of the reasons this e-bike issue has propelled...
NBC San Diego
Deep-Sea Monsters Ball: Very Rare ‘Megamouth' Sharks Spotted off San Diego
Imagine it: You're miles and miles off the coast of San Diego, it's a sunny, singular day, with a glassy ocean and hyper cerulean skies. The deep blue of the water is uninterrupted as far as your sight will carry you. Until you see it, them, fins, sharks, sloooooow sharks,...
Bogus Active Shooter Threat Prompts Lockdowns at Two Chula Vista Schools
A school-shooting hoax prompted brief lockdowns Wednesday at a private Chula Vista high school and a nearby primary-school campus, with the threat occurring nearly simultaneously with similar reports that prompted searches of two other California high schools. The bogus threat of campus gun violence at Mater Dei Catholic High School...
2 Poway women describe suspicious encounter with van
A Poway mother told ABC 10News that a man tried to lure her daughter into a white van, and another woman described an experience in which two men in a similar van followed her into a grocery store.
