San Diego, CA

San Diego weekly Reader

Newsom signs DUI driver Ben Hueso's SDSU booze promotion bill

Championed by state Senate Democrat and drunk driver Ben Hueso, a legislative waiver signed September 13 by Governor Gavin Newsom will let alcoholic beverage makers pay to promote their wares to crowds at San Diego State University's new Snapdragon Stadium in Mission Valley and other campus venues. The special waiver,...
SAN DIEGO, CA
City
San Diego, CA
San Diego, CA
Education
Local
California Education
kusi.com

Football coach on leave amid locker room investigation at Vista High

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – An investigation is underway following allegations of misconduct involving football players from Vista High School. The high school’s head football coach is now on administrative leave, and the football game set for Friday Sept. 16 has been cancelled. The County Sherriff’s Dept. confirmed that...
VISTA, CA
Daily Aztec

Two SDSU students infected with E. Coli

In a campus-wide email, SDSU Student Health Services announced two SDSU students were infected with Shiga toxin-producing E. coli. Circulated on Sept. 6, the email says one case comes from an on-campus student while the other is off-campus. E. coli are a type of bacteria commonly found in food and...
SAN DIEGO, CA
kusi.com

Vista Deputy Mayor discusses severity of alleged high school locker room assault

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – An investigation is underway following allegations of misconduct involving football players from Vista High School. Video was widely circulated on social media showing a freshman being pushed to the ground in the Vista High locker room. The victimized student was reportedly not on the football team, but was corralled into the freshman locker room. One of the main accused participants in the incident has since allegedly made threats involving a school shooting.
VISTA, CA
kusi.com

Breakthrough discovery at Scripps in La Jolla may help treat diabetes

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – A new discovery by Scripps Research in La Jolla may be a game changer in the world of treating disease. Neuroscientists have found a way to make body tissue transparent through a technique called Hybrid. Through this technique they discovered how fat in the body communicates with the brain. This new technique can transform the world of prescription drugs by allowing scientists to map how pills disperse throughout the body.
SAN DIEGO, CA
sandiegoville.com

Los Angeles-Based Acapela Modern Mexican To Open First San Diego Location

Dubbed as a "San Diego-style" taco shop when it opened in Los Angeles last year, Acapela Modern Mexican will unveil its first San Diego location this fall. Las year, Jessica and Cesar De Santiago opened the first branch of Acapela Mexican restaurant in the Westchester neighborhood of Los Angeles. Hailing from San Diego, the De Santiago's are part of the family that runs the Tacos el Paisa brand of taco shops, which started in San Diego's Lincoln Park neighborhood in 1999. Since then, members of the family have opened several other El Paisa locations around San Diego County. Cesar has actually been working for the company since he was 14 years old. Earlier this year, brother the De Santiago's took over the sprawling space previously occupied by Mariscos El Pulpo within Mercado Del Barrio in San Diego's Barrio Logan for the opening of a new fine dining concept dubbed La Divina.
SAN DIEGO, CA
socalthrills.com

Camping and Glamping at San Diego KOA Resort

This post contains affiliate links and our team will be compensated if you make a purchase after clicking on the links. Some destinations have a way of putting you in vacation mode the second you arrive. San Diego KOA Resort is one of these places. The moment we pulled into the campground, the sight of shimmering pool water, luxury cabins, rustic tent sites, and colorful RVs put me in a state of happy relaxation.
SAN DIEGO, CA
travelmamas.com

La Jolla Beach and Tennis Club with Kids, The Best Kept Secret in San Diego County

La Jolla Beach and Tennis Club with Kids, The Best Kept Secret in San Diego County
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
northcountydailystar.com

El Corazon Park Site 1 Study & Design

The Oceanside City Council approved an agreement with Schmidt Design Group to design El Corazon’s Park Site 1. Park Site 1 will be a 17-acre public park near the northwestern corner of Rancho Del Oro and El Corazon Drive. Community input is requested at an online meeting September 19 at 6:00 p.m. to ensure this park will meet your recreational needs. Community input will be incorporated into concept plans which will be presented at a future meeting for community review.
OCEANSIDE, CA
thelancerlink.com

City of Carlsbad announces state of emergency for e-bikes

Recently, electric bikes (e-bikes) have been growing in popularity among students at Carlsbad High School. The amount of e-bike related accidents has increased so much that the City of Carlsbad (as of Aug. 23) has gone into a state of emergency. One of the reasons this e-bike issue has propelled...
CARLSBAD, CA

