Milwaukee, WI

spectrumnews1.com

After 95 years, Milwaukee’s Landmark Lanes still going strong

MILWAUKEE — When Landmark Lanes opened their doors in 1927, Calvin Coolidge was president and the country was in the middle of prohibition. A lot has changed in the last nine and a half decades, but Landmark Lanes has remained a staple on the city’s east side. Now, the bowling alley and entertainment complex is celebrating a big anniversary in style.
MILWAUKEE, WI
WISN

Panic! At the disco cancels Milwaukee show at Fiserv Forum

MILWAUKEE — Panic! At The Disco has canceled the promotion of their new album "Viva Las Vengeance" in Milwaukee at the Fiserv Forum and Chicago at the United Center. Through stories on their Instagram account, they announced that due to COVID-19 both shows have been postponed. The social media post also said that ticket holders will be emailed with more information.
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Denis Sullivan ship leaving Milwaukee, sold to Boston-based fleet

MILWAUKEE - The sailing vessel Denis Sullivan has been sold and will be leaving Milwaukee, a Discovery World representative confirmed Thursday, Sept. 15. The ship will set sail again this fall and continue its mission of educating the public about the natural environment. According to a news release, the ship will join the World Ocean School fleet.
MILWAUKEE, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Here Chicky Chicky coming to Corners of Brookfield

TOWN OF BROOKFIELD — The 1970s-inspired restaurant Here Chicky Chicky, loaded with fun, good food and a champagne vending machine, is planning its opening for the first week of October in The Corners of Brookfield, located between Cycle Bar and Fresh Fin. The concept is a spinoff of co-owner...
BROOKFIELD, WI
Milwaukee, WI
Milwaukee, WI
Milwaukee, WI
Entertainment
WISN

Arts Avenue: 'Kill Move Paradise' coming soon to Next Act Theatre

MILWAUKEE — Kill Move Paradise is on stage soon at Milwaukee's Next Act Theatre!. Ahead of opening night, director Marti Gobel and star Dimonte Henning join Arts Avenue on 12 News This morning to talk about the excitement and challenges of bringing James Ijames' story to life and what drew them to it.
MILWAUKEE, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Country rock bar coming to Oconomowoc

OCONOMOWOC — Get your cowboy hat out and your country dance moves ready for Oconomowoc’s newest bar — Shotzy’s Country Rock Bar. Net yet open, the bar will be located at 105 S. Main St., the site of the former Breakshots Huba Huba, which recently closed.
OCONOMOWOC, WI
WISN

Marquette University introduces delivery robots on campus

MILWAUKEE — Robots are now roaming Marquette University. The university soft launched its robot delivery program this week. "It's creating a huge buzz. It's very exciting," said Melanie Vianes, Marquette's Dining Services General Manager. Right now, anyone with the Everyday App can order from The Brew in the Alumni...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Waukesha school buildings sale, Carroll University may buy 2

WAUKESHA, Wis. - The School District of Waukesha administration is considering the sale of two district buildings to Carroll University. Officials are pondering the plan in part because the district has a structural budget deficit of between $3-4 million per year. They also know Carroll University is looking for growth opportunities and additional space in their downtown area.
WAUKESHA, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee mother killed, 'Chelle's Kitchen' her legacy

MILWAUKEE - On the two-year anniversary of a Milwaukee woman's homicide, her son opened a business in her name. Michelle Blackmon, 52, was shot and killed inside her home in September 2020. Montrell Howard named a food truck "Chelle's Kitchen" after his mother, and he's using her photo as his logo and her memory as his motivation.
MILWAUKEE, WI
shepherdexpress.com

Famous Milwaukeeans in the Cemeteries of LA

Someday everyone you know will be dead. Your mom. Your best friend. The pizza delivery guy. Clint Eastwood. Los Angeles, the entertainment capital of the world, has America’s highest number of famous and infamous personalities interred in vast greenspaces that provide peace from the car horns and squealing brakes outside the gates. Not surprisingly, several people with ties to Wisconsin rest in one of those parks. In a city built on illusions and dreams, being buried among gangsters, movie stars, singers, writers, composers, and people famous for nothing but being famous is the ultimate game of make-believe, isn’t it? Or is it?
MILWAUKEE, WI
wtmj.com

Could Milwaukee replace I-794 and Hoan Bridge with street-level highway?

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (DOT) is exploring ways to replace the section of I-794 between downtown and the Hoan Bridge. the entire stretch of interstate reimagined. “We’re seeing cities around the country rethinking their downtown highways, turning them into boulevards, spurring development,” said Gregg May, transportation policy director for...
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS 58

Meet our pet of the week, Gitano!

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Stacy Oatman from the Wisconsin Humane Society joined CBS 58 News on Friday, Sept. 16 to introduce us to our new pet of the week: Gitano! He is a 3-year-old 10 pound boy currently based in the Milwaukee campus. The amount of daylight is decreasing as...
MILWAUKEE, WI

