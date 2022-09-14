Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Fall Festival in Wisconsin is a Must-VisitJoe MertensCedarburg, WI
Two cities in Wisconsin have been ranked among the most rat-infested cities in America for 2022Joe MertensWisconsin State
Five sports bars in Wisconsin that are considered the best in the entire stateJoe MertensWisconsin State
YouTuber discovers skeletal remains in an abandoned Wisconsin churchJoe MertensMilwaukee, WI
These 9 Restaurants Serve The Best Butter Burger In WisconsinTravel MavenWisconsin State
Related
spectrumnews1.com
After 95 years, Milwaukee’s Landmark Lanes still going strong
MILWAUKEE — When Landmark Lanes opened their doors in 1927, Calvin Coolidge was president and the country was in the middle of prohibition. A lot has changed in the last nine and a half decades, but Landmark Lanes has remained a staple on the city’s east side. Now, the bowling alley and entertainment complex is celebrating a big anniversary in style.
WISN
Panic! At the disco cancels Milwaukee show at Fiserv Forum
MILWAUKEE — Panic! At The Disco has canceled the promotion of their new album "Viva Las Vengeance" in Milwaukee at the Fiserv Forum and Chicago at the United Center. Through stories on their Instagram account, they announced that due to COVID-19 both shows have been postponed. The social media post also said that ticket holders will be emailed with more information.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Denis Sullivan ship leaving Milwaukee, sold to Boston-based fleet
MILWAUKEE - The sailing vessel Denis Sullivan has been sold and will be leaving Milwaukee, a Discovery World representative confirmed Thursday, Sept. 15. The ship will set sail again this fall and continue its mission of educating the public about the natural environment. According to a news release, the ship will join the World Ocean School fleet.
Greater Milwaukee Today
Here Chicky Chicky coming to Corners of Brookfield
TOWN OF BROOKFIELD — The 1970s-inspired restaurant Here Chicky Chicky, loaded with fun, good food and a champagne vending machine, is planning its opening for the first week of October in The Corners of Brookfield, located between Cycle Bar and Fresh Fin. The concept is a spinoff of co-owner...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wuwm.com
Is 'Oriental' offensive? Milwaukee's Oriental Theatre interrogates the legacy of the word
The word “oriental” has been used in American culture to describe items from the Eastern world, but the term has also been used to offensively describe Asian people. Milwaukee Film has been examining the use of this word and how it is associated with The Oriental Theatre. MKE Film purchased the theatre in 2018.
WISN
Arts Avenue: 'Kill Move Paradise' coming soon to Next Act Theatre
MILWAUKEE — Kill Move Paradise is on stage soon at Milwaukee's Next Act Theatre!. Ahead of opening night, director Marti Gobel and star Dimonte Henning join Arts Avenue on 12 News This morning to talk about the excitement and challenges of bringing James Ijames' story to life and what drew them to it.
Riverfront Pizzeria on Milwaukee's lakefront offers more than just pizza
Riverfront Pizzeria Bar & Grill on Erie Street in the Third Ward does more than just sell pizza. Arturo Napoles is the owner.
Frank Lloyd Wright House Hits Market for First Time Ever in Wisconsin
A Frank Lloyd Wright house perched in Mount Pleasant, Wisconsin, had stayed clear of the real estate market since being built in 1956. Now, for the first time ever, the home is looking for buyers. Located at 1425 Valley View Dr., the home hit the market earlier this week for...
RELATED PEOPLE
Southside Dining Week 2022: Everything you need to know in Milwaukee
33 restaurants will offer a variety of foods celebrating international cuisine during Southside Dining Week, which will be held Sept. 17-24 in Milwaukee.
Milwaukee bar: Drink free if you have face tattoo before Post Malone show
A sports bar in Milwaukee is offering free drinks before Post Malone's concert at Fiserv Forum Thursday night... but there's a catch.
Greater Milwaukee Today
Country rock bar coming to Oconomowoc
OCONOMOWOC — Get your cowboy hat out and your country dance moves ready for Oconomowoc’s newest bar — Shotzy’s Country Rock Bar. Net yet open, the bar will be located at 105 S. Main St., the site of the former Breakshots Huba Huba, which recently closed.
Milwaukee Co. faces $1 billion in deferred maintenance on high-profile landmarks
Our parks and public buildings are faced with a much more daunting bill: One billion dollars. That estimate was given to us by Milwaukee County Executive David Crowley last Wednesday.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WISN
Marquette University introduces delivery robots on campus
MILWAUKEE — Robots are now roaming Marquette University. The university soft launched its robot delivery program this week. "It's creating a huge buzz. It's very exciting," said Melanie Vianes, Marquette's Dining Services General Manager. Right now, anyone with the Everyday App can order from The Brew in the Alumni...
spectrumnews1.com
This Frank Lloyd Wright house is on the market for the first time in its history
MOUNT PLEASANT, Wis. — For three quarters of a million dollars, you could be the proud owner of a Frank Lloyd Wright home in Mount Pleasant. The six-bedroom home, located at 1425 Valley View Dr., is on the market for the first time in its history. It was originally designed in 1954 for a member of the family.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Waukesha school buildings sale, Carroll University may buy 2
WAUKESHA, Wis. - The School District of Waukesha administration is considering the sale of two district buildings to Carroll University. Officials are pondering the plan in part because the district has a structural budget deficit of between $3-4 million per year. They also know Carroll University is looking for growth opportunities and additional space in their downtown area.
CBS 58
Festivals of Cedarburg gears up for 49th Annual Wine and Harvest Festival
CEDARBURG, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Festivals of Cedarburg is gearing up for the 49th Annual Wine and Harvest Festival in the community this weekend. Hundreds of artists and vendors line Cedarburg's Main Street for this fun fall festival. We sat down with Executive Director for Festivals of Cedarburg Patrick Curran...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee mother killed, 'Chelle's Kitchen' her legacy
MILWAUKEE - On the two-year anniversary of a Milwaukee woman's homicide, her son opened a business in her name. Michelle Blackmon, 52, was shot and killed inside her home in September 2020. Montrell Howard named a food truck "Chelle's Kitchen" after his mother, and he's using her photo as his logo and her memory as his motivation.
shepherdexpress.com
Famous Milwaukeeans in the Cemeteries of LA
Someday everyone you know will be dead. Your mom. Your best friend. The pizza delivery guy. Clint Eastwood. Los Angeles, the entertainment capital of the world, has America’s highest number of famous and infamous personalities interred in vast greenspaces that provide peace from the car horns and squealing brakes outside the gates. Not surprisingly, several people with ties to Wisconsin rest in one of those parks. In a city built on illusions and dreams, being buried among gangsters, movie stars, singers, writers, composers, and people famous for nothing but being famous is the ultimate game of make-believe, isn’t it? Or is it?
wtmj.com
Could Milwaukee replace I-794 and Hoan Bridge with street-level highway?
The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (DOT) is exploring ways to replace the section of I-794 between downtown and the Hoan Bridge. the entire stretch of interstate reimagined. “We’re seeing cities around the country rethinking their downtown highways, turning them into boulevards, spurring development,” said Gregg May, transportation policy director for...
CBS 58
Meet our pet of the week, Gitano!
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Stacy Oatman from the Wisconsin Humane Society joined CBS 58 News on Friday, Sept. 16 to introduce us to our new pet of the week: Gitano! He is a 3-year-old 10 pound boy currently based in the Milwaukee campus. The amount of daylight is decreasing as...
Comments / 0