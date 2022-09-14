Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
SignalsAZ
Enjoy Date Night at After Dark at the Park
The coolest after-hours event in Prescott is back! Join us for After Dark at the Park at Heritage Park Zoological Sanctuary on Saturday, September 17th from 5:30 pm to 8:30 pm. Enjoy a cool Fall evening as you sip and stroll through the park. There will be Music by StefnRock, Food Truck by Hangry Nation, Games, Animal Feedings, and Keeper Talks.
SignalsAZ
24th Annual Prescott Indian Art Market is This Weekend
The 24th Annual Prescott Indian Art Market (PIAM) is fast approaching the weekend of September 17 – 18 on the grounds of the Sharlot Hall Museum. Museum staff are filled with anticipation for our guests to experience over 100 juried artists who are bringing the best of their works to this year’s event.
SignalsAZ
Media Invite, Luncheon, Kick-Off Party Friday Sept 16 | Prescott Valley Outdoor Summit
Affinity RV, Tom’s Camperland, Findlay Subaru Prescott, and PC Enterprises – P&S OffRoad present the Kick Off Party and Media Luncheon located at the outdoor food court adjacent the Findlay Toyota Center (outside) on Friday at 11am-1pm and includes BBQ lunch provided by Colt Grill, cash bar provided by Founding Fathers Collective, and speeches from our presenting sponsors. Following the party, tour the event before it opens to the public at 3pm.
SignalsAZ
Lisa’s Autumn Ready Plants: Watters Podcast
In this segment, Lisa and Ken of Watters Garden Center in Prescott are excited about Lisa’s Autumn ready plants! Two trucks of plants have just arrived at the garden center as part of the transition to fall. Come check out the fall grasses like Ivory Feather Pampas Grass, Regal Mist Muhly Grass, and more and see all the gorgeous Asters and Earlybird Gloriosa Daisies!
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
SignalsAZ
Fit Body Boot Camp Holds Grand Opening at Prescott’s Frontier Village
Fit Body Boot Camp, America’s popular weight-loss training program, will have its Grand Opening on September 15, 2022, from 5:00 am to 6:00 pm at 1781 AZ-69, #53 in Frontier Village. Owner Jamaal McCoy, an exercise enthusiast, decided to open the fitness center after seeing the rapid, lasting results experienced by clients.
SignalsAZ
Fire Chief Scott Freitag, Brad Fain on Leadership, Dialogue, & Humility | Living a Good Life
In this podcast episode of Living a Good Life with Brad Fain, CEO, Fain Signature Group, Central Arizona Fire and Medical Chief Scott Freitag talks with Brad Fain to discuss organizational culture, community challenges, leadership, humility and more. Living a Good Life Podcast. For the first time, the Fain Signature...
SignalsAZ
Prescott Valley Outdoor Summit, Restaurants, Prescott Home Prices, Mental Health | Top Prescott AZ Podcasts on Cast11
Cast11, Prescott Arizona’s podcast network covers community events, sports, events, people, and the community in Prescott, Prescott Valley, Chino Valley, and beyond. Tune in to all of Cast11’s podcasts on Apple, Spotify, Amazon Music, or wherever you stream podcasts. Check out these top podcasts from the Prescott, Arizona...
SignalsAZ
Prescott Women’s Basketball Adds Bree Curtis to Roster
The Yavapai College women’s basketball team is excited to announce that Bree Curtis will become the 17th member of the roster for 2022-23 as she is continuing her athletic and academic career at Yavapai College. High School: Curtis graduated from Flagstaff High School in May of 2022 where she...
RELATED PEOPLE
SignalsAZ
This Weekend: Prescott Valley Outdoor Summit
Three days, five live bands, over 70 sponsors and exhibitors, eight food trucks, event mobile app and multiple excursions and things to do outdoors including vehicle rock crawl, off-road poker rally, e-bike demo track, Ruger and Cabela displays, and indoor + outdoor displays are just a few hints at what the Prescott Valley Outdoor Summit is bringing to downtown this weekend, Friday, September 16th through Sunday the 18th. Located inside the Findlay Toyota Center and the surround grounds outside, the inaugural event has been in planning for the past year by the Fain Family Foundation.
techaiapp.com
15 (Wicked Fun) Things to Do in Jerome, AZ
Travel Mamas sometimes receives compensation and/or hosted travel and sample products related to blog posts. This story may include affiliate links for which we receive a small commission at no extra cost to consumers. As an Amazon Associate I earn money from qualifying purchases. Be sure to check with businesses and locations regarding travel restrictions and safety precautions before visiting.
This Restaurant Serves The Best Cinnamon Roll In Arizona
Eat This, Not That! compiled a list of the best cinnamon rolls in every state.
SignalsAZ
Marriott Coming to Prescott Valley
The ownership of Prescott Valley’s Hampton Inn and Suites is working to bring a Marriott TownePlace to Prescott Valley’s Town Center. The Beck Legacy Group has been the managing partner of the Hampton Inn and Suites of Prescott Valley since 2008 and will be the managing partner of the new hotel.
IN THIS ARTICLE
theprescotttimes.com
PVPD Officer Honored with ‘Rising Star Award’
PVPD Officer April Zicopoulos Honored With ‘Rising Star Award’. Prescott Valley Police Officer April Zicopoulos was awarded the “Rising Star Award” at the annual Celebrating Women in Yavapai County Law Enforcement banquet in Camp Verde on September 12. The Rising Star Award is given to a full-time female law enforcement officer with less than five years of service, who embodies the best qualities of a law enforcement professional. Officer Zicopoulos started with the Prescott Valley Police Department in August 2020 and graduated from the Northern Arizona Regional Training Academy Class 50 in December 2020. Since her academy graduation, she successfully completed the Field Training Officer program and has been working as a solo officer in the Prescott Valley Police Department Patrol Division.
AZFamily
April’s Arizona Bucket List: Desert Domes
WILLIAMS, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A new glamping spot in Northern Arizona is quickly growing in popularity. Clear Sky Resorts is located just north of Williams and about 20 minutes south of the South Rim of the Grand Canyon. Guests stay in one of 45 themed domes. Themes include the...
SignalsAZ
Weekend Weather for Sept 15 thru Sept 19
The CAST 11 Podcast Network is sponsored by the Prescott Valley Outdoor Summit. Where adventure comes together. Take a quick break and check out the weekend weather for Prescott Valley, Prescott, Chino Valley, and Dewey-Humboldt.
SignalsAZ
Ivory Pampas Grass: Watters Plant of the Week
Ken Lain of Watters Garden Center of Prescott, Arizona shares the Watters Plant of the Week: Ivory Pampas Grass! Check out this week’s fun selection and stay tuned to see more information on how to grow this plant!. A beautiful landscape specimen prized for fabulous fall flowers. The long...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
SignalsAZ
Take a Bite out of the Season
The CAST 11 Podcast Network is sponsored by the Prescott Valley Outdoor Summit. Where adventure comes together. The summer season brings warm weather and garden goodies in abundance. Whether you have a green thumb and love to cook or you simply enjoy the fruits of these labors, you can take advantage of this season of growth and stay healthy and hydrated with these tips:
SignalsAZ
Verde Shuttle to Implement New Schedule
Starting October 1, the Verde Shuttle will introduce changes to better serve both workers who commute between Cottonwood and Sedona and people making local trips within Sedona. The revised service will include changes to both the schedule and the routing within Sedona. Verde Shuttle will now operate the same schedule...
SignalsAZ
Top 10 Yellow-Flowering Plants for Your Garden
This week, Ken Lain The Mountain Gardener of Watters Garden Center in Prescott shares all about top 10 yellow-flowering plants for your garden. Learn the different types of plants with yellow flowers. Yellow flowers bring sunshine to a landscape, even on a cloudy monsoon day. There is room in virtually...
inforney.com
Prescott Valley, AZ Will be Among the Fastest Growing Cities by 2060
Results from the 2020 census reveal some notable changes in population distribution over the last decade. The U.S. population grew by about 7% from 2010 to 2020, or by about 20 million people. Over the same period, more than 80% of U.S. metro areas reported population growth. While it remains...
Comments / 0