Joplin, MO

Four States Home Page

Seneca takes down Lamar at home

Seneca remains undefeated as they hand Lamar their first loss 36-33. The indians will be on the road to play Monett next Friday, September 23rd at 7:00 pm. The tigers will be at home to host East Newton September 23rd at 7:00 pm.
SENECA, MO
Joplin, MO
Joplin, MO
Joplin, MO
koamnewsnow.com

Liberal gets home win over College Heights

LIBERAL, Mo. – (WATCH) Liberal tops College Heights 54-38 Friday night. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KOAM NEWS NOW. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.
LIBERAL, MO
KTTS

Latest On Drought In The Ozarks

(KTTS News) — The latest update shows severe to extreme drought along the Missouri, Kansas, and Oklahoma border. The National Weather Service says areas of extreme drought stretch from Joplin back toward Chanute, Coffeyville, and Tulsa. Above average temperatures are expected next week in the Ozarks, with highs in...
JOPLIN, MO
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

The Big Three: toddler’s body found, school bus versus SUV, 9/11 memorial and Pittsburg native goes #1 on National charts

BIG STORY #3 – The family of a 2-year-old boy who was found dead hours after disappearing from his home, has set up a GoFundMe to help cover funeral minimal funeral costs. Ares Muse was discovered deceased about a 1/2 mile south of the family residence in a densely wooded and brush-covered area. Click here to read more about this story.
PITTSBURG, KS
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

Vintage motorcycles on the Cross Country Chase take over Downtown Joplin

Courtesy Cross Country Chase JOPLIN, Mo. — Saturday downtown the city of Joplin will welcome cross country motorcyclists on Main Street as part of the Cross Country Chase. Motorcycles participating are vintage, they must be between the years 1930-1960. Pat Tuttle of Visit Joplin say the bikes are only stopping for a lunch break, 12:30 p.m. – 2:15 p.m. There...
JOPLIN, MO
fortscott.biz

New Pastor at First Southern Baptist

Joel Crippen, 61, began serving the congregation of First Southern Baptist Church in Fort Scott in July as pastor. Crippen earned a degree from Southern Indiana Baptist College and a general Bible diploma from Bethany Bible College, Dothan, Alabama. “I’ve also attended lots of conferences and seminars,” he said.
FORT SCOTT, KS
fourstateshomepage.com

GMFS Pick of the Litter

This week’s Pick of the Litter features both Casper, and Jungle Book. Come and find a kindred spirit in a kitten or K-9! And keep an eye out for all the upcoming events with the Joplin Humane Society this Fall!
JOPLIN, MO
Z94

Take a Look at This Oklahoma ‘Yellowstone’ Style Ranch and See What $1,900,000 Will Buy!

Take a virtual tour of this EPIC 'Yellowstone' style ranch for sale in Oklahoma! This place is beyond amazing with plenty of room to roam inside and out. I know what I'll be spending my money on when I win the lottery, not if...when. If you've ever considered living on a ranch and wanted to get off the concrete and the beaten path this place is perfect! While killing some time on Zillow.com daydreaming, I stumbled across this incredible rustic ranch estate and mansion. Scroll down to see the photo gallery of this stunning home!
VINITA, OK
koamnewsnow.com

News You Need: Delaware County bodies follow up, McDonald County telemedicine, and Canadian condolences

Delaware Co., OK. — Authorities in Oklahoma determine a car crash killed two people found dead Tuesday night in Delaware County. Authorities also identified the victims as 22-year-old Shelby Blackfox of Oklahoma City and 46-year-old Ronald Hogshooter of Frederick, Oklahoma. Officers believe they were ejected from a single-vehicle crash though it’s still unclear what led to the crash.
DELAWARE COUNTY, OK
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

City of Joplin conducts housing study

JOPLIN, Mo. – The City of Joplin recently completed a housing study to identify the needs of the community. Some of the results show that there is a highly competitive renter and ownership market. Something to also take away from the study is the demand for different types of...
JOPLIN, MO

