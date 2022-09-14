Read full article on original website
Related
Joplin defeats Webb City for the 4th straight year
Joplin won over their rivalry Webb City for the fourth straight year 24-8. The eagles will travel to Springfield to face Nixa September 23rd at 7:00 pm. The cardinals will be away next Friday to play against Ozark at 7:00 pm.
Neosho falls to Republic on the Road in a High Scoring Game
Down 35-13 at the half, Jared Siler would score the 47-yard touchdown to make it 35-20. Then Quenton Hughes goes deep to Cade Camerer as that touchdown makes the game 42-27. Neosho would fall on the road 63-48.
Seneca takes down Lamar at home
Seneca remains undefeated as they hand Lamar their first loss 36-33. The indians will be on the road to play Monett next Friday, September 23rd at 7:00 pm. The tigers will be at home to host East Newton September 23rd at 7:00 pm.
McDonald County Upsets Nevada and Hands them their First Loss of the Season
In the first quarter, Destyn Dowd takes the snap and finds Isaac Behm in the end zone, they lead 7-0. To the second quarter, Nevada’s Avious Steadman takes the handoff and bounces to the sideline and scores the touchdown. They trail 7-6. Late in the half, Dowd finds Dalton McClain in the end zone and […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Carthage Wins Big on the Road Against Carl Junction
Carl Junction strikes first after an Xavier Perkins 31-yard field goal and then after a blocked punt for a score, would take a 9-0 lead. But Carthage would answer back after Luke Gall takes the handoff and goes 60-yards to the house to close the gap 9-7. In the second quarter, Gall takes the ball […]
koamnewsnow.com
Liberal gets home win over College Heights
LIBERAL, Mo. – (WATCH) Liberal tops College Heights 54-38 Friday night. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KOAM NEWS NOW. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.
KTTS
Latest On Drought In The Ozarks
(KTTS News) — The latest update shows severe to extreme drought along the Missouri, Kansas, and Oklahoma border. The National Weather Service says areas of extreme drought stretch from Joplin back toward Chanute, Coffeyville, and Tulsa. Above average temperatures are expected next week in the Ozarks, with highs in...
KOAM Tour: Visit Joplin speaks on the Cross Country Chase, Route 66, and Visit Joplin website
COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KOAM NEWS NOW. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.
IN THIS ARTICLE
For Oklahoma LB Jaren Kanak, Brent Venables is 'The Guy I Wanted to Play For'
The freshman from Kansas built an immediate and profound connection with the Sooners' coach even before Venables was hired at OU.
Harry M. Cornell Arts & Entertainment Complex nears completion
JOPLIN, Mo. – Spiva Center for the Arts and Connect2Culture have brought arts and entertainment to Joplin. KOAM’s Jaylon Banks has how the two places are coming together under one roof in the video above. The center is set to open on November 12th. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KOAM...
KOCO
High school band students upset after they were unable to perform during OU game
NORMAN, Okla. — Hundreds of high school students were eager to perform at halftime of the University of Oklahoma game. They are now upset because hundreds of them didn’t even make it on the field. Rushing through the OU gates and trying to make it on the field...
The Big Three: toddler’s body found, school bus versus SUV, 9/11 memorial and Pittsburg native goes #1 on National charts
BIG STORY #3 – The family of a 2-year-old boy who was found dead hours after disappearing from his home, has set up a GoFundMe to help cover funeral minimal funeral costs. Ares Muse was discovered deceased about a 1/2 mile south of the family residence in a densely wooded and brush-covered area. Click here to read more about this story.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
fortscott.biz
Metcalf and Hall are selected as Wrestling Middle School Coaches of the Year
John Metcalf, a Fort Scott Middle School Physical Education teacher and student support employee, has received the Middle School Coach of the Year award from the Kansas Wrestling Coaches Association. He will be receiving the award on October 8 in Salina. “I have coached middle school wrestling for five years,”...
Vintage motorcycles on the Cross Country Chase take over Downtown Joplin
Courtesy Cross Country Chase JOPLIN, Mo. — Saturday downtown the city of Joplin will welcome cross country motorcyclists on Main Street as part of the Cross Country Chase. Motorcycles participating are vintage, they must be between the years 1930-1960. Pat Tuttle of Visit Joplin say the bikes are only stopping for a lunch break, 12:30 p.m. – 2:15 p.m. There...
fortscott.biz
New Pastor at First Southern Baptist
Joel Crippen, 61, began serving the congregation of First Southern Baptist Church in Fort Scott in July as pastor. Crippen earned a degree from Southern Indiana Baptist College and a general Bible diploma from Bethany Bible College, Dothan, Alabama. “I’ve also attended lots of conferences and seminars,” he said.
fourstateshomepage.com
GMFS Pick of the Litter
This week’s Pick of the Litter features both Casper, and Jungle Book. Come and find a kindred spirit in a kitten or K-9! And keep an eye out for all the upcoming events with the Joplin Humane Society this Fall!
Take a Look at This Oklahoma ‘Yellowstone’ Style Ranch and See What $1,900,000 Will Buy!
Take a virtual tour of this EPIC 'Yellowstone' style ranch for sale in Oklahoma! This place is beyond amazing with plenty of room to roam inside and out. I know what I'll be spending my money on when I win the lottery, not if...when. If you've ever considered living on a ranch and wanted to get off the concrete and the beaten path this place is perfect! While killing some time on Zillow.com daydreaming, I stumbled across this incredible rustic ranch estate and mansion. Scroll down to see the photo gallery of this stunning home!
koamnewsnow.com
News You Need: Delaware County bodies follow up, McDonald County telemedicine, and Canadian condolences
Delaware Co., OK. — Authorities in Oklahoma determine a car crash killed two people found dead Tuesday night in Delaware County. Authorities also identified the victims as 22-year-old Shelby Blackfox of Oklahoma City and 46-year-old Ronald Hogshooter of Frederick, Oklahoma. Officers believe they were ejected from a single-vehicle crash though it’s still unclear what led to the crash.
City of Joplin conducts housing study
JOPLIN, Mo. – The City of Joplin recently completed a housing study to identify the needs of the community. Some of the results show that there is a highly competitive renter and ownership market. Something to also take away from the study is the demand for different types of...
Kansas City father killed in accident at Kansas off-road park
A Kansas City, Missouri, man is dead following an incident at an off-road adventure park in Bourbon County, Kansas.
Comments / 0