'Our goal will be to seek justice': Five charged in connection to New Albany father's death
NEW ALBANY, Ind. — During a joint-press conference outside the Floyd County Sheriff's Office, officials announced several people have been charged in connection to the death of 25-year-old Dajour Drones. Police said the New Albany father was found shot to death around 2 a.m. on Sept. 1 near his...
Wave 3
‘A matter of life and death’: Whistleblowers urge closing of juvenile detention center in Lyndon
Kevon Lawless Trial: Witness admits to setting up victim before he and daughter were killed. Lawless watched as one witness took the stand to talk about what happened leading up to the deadly shooting. Updated: 6 hours ago. The improvements and new schools are part of Greater Clark County School's...
Judge rules LMPD officer violated Louisville teen’s civil rights in traffic stop
The court says Louisville police officer Kevin Crawford subjected 18-year-old Tea-Ahn Lea to unreasonable search in 2018.
WLKY.com
Change of plea expected for former LMPD officer facing charges in death of David McAtee
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The former Louisville Metro Police officer facing federal charges in connection with events that led to David McAtee's death is expected to change her plea. Katie Crews was among the LMPD and National Guard members dispersing a crowd at the corner of 26th Street and Broadway...
Wave 3
Man charged with hunting death in Breckinridge County sentenced to probation
IRVINGTON, Ky. (WAVE) - A man who was accused of shooting and killing another man while deer hunting will not spend any time in prison. Christopher Stone pled guilty to reckless homicide on Wednesday in relation to the death of Nicholas Lee Ford back in Nov. 2017 while the men were deer hunting.
WLKY.com
Emotional testimony opens trial in shooting deaths of 3-year-old Trinity Randolph, father
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — On the first day of the Kevon Lawless trial, graphic bodycam video was played for the jury showing the moment LMPD officers found Trinity Randolph, 3, and her father, Brandon Waddles shot inside their home in the Jacobs neighborhood. “I'll never forget that day,” said LMPD...
wdrb.com
Judge rules LMPD officer violated teen's constitutional rights in viral traffic stop
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville police officer violated a Black teen's constitutional rights by detaining and frisking him after pulling him over for allegedly making a wide turn in 2018, a federal judge ruled Thursday. U.S. District Court Judge Greg Stivers determined that former Detective Kevin Crawford had no...
Wave 3
Man accused of killing girlfriend accepts a plea deal
CLARKSVILLE, Ind. (WAVE) - A southern Indiana man accused of shooting and killing his girlfriend is expected to take a plea deal. Thomas Smith is accused of killing Michelle Slaughter last June in Clarksville, Ind. Court records show Smith accepted a plea agreement for one count of voluntary manslaughter. He’s...
wdrb.com
Teen girl injured in stabbing in Parkland neighborhood, Louisville police say
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A teen girl was injured in a stabbing in the Parkland neighborhood Friday evening, according to Louisville Metro Police. LMPD Spokesperson Officer Beth Ruoff said police responded to a report of a stabbing in the 1300 block of South 32nd St. around 8:15 p.m. Once on...
Wave 3
Breonna Taylor’s neighbors suing Kelly Goodlett, Metro Government
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Breonna Taylor’s neighbors have filed lawsuits against Kelly Goodlett after the former LMPD Officer plead guilty to federal charges in connection to Taylor’s death. According to Attorney Jeffrey Sexton, two of Taylor’s neighbors are suing Goodlett for her guilty plea to federal conspiracy charges...
WLKY.com
Trial for ex-LMPD officer who fired shots night Breonna Taylor died delayed nearly a year
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The trial for the former Louisville Metro Police officer charged for firing shots the night Breonna Taylor died is being delayed nearly a year. Brett Hankison is one of the four officers federally charged in connection with the death of Taylor in March 2020. He's the...
LMPD: 2 dead, 1 injured in incidents across Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — One person is injured and two people are dead in several incidents that happened Friday night. Louisville Metro Police said officers responded to a call around 8:45 p.m. of a crash at 35th Street and Bank Street. When police arrived, they said they found that 17-year-old...
WLKY.com
LMPD: Man flags down officer on Watterson Expressway after car shot up
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A car was hit by several bullets Thursday night, leaving the driver injured, the Louisville Metro Police Department said. According to LMPD, just before midnight, an off-duty LMPD officer was on I-264 near the Breckenridge Lane overpass when a driver flagged them down for help. When...
WLKY.com
Settlement date set for $30 million lawsuit regarding woman who died in southern Indiana jail
A settlement date has been set for the lawsuit regarding a woman who died in a southern Indiana jail last year. Ta'neasha Chappell died while in custody at the Jackson County Jail in July 2021. In October, Chappell's family filed a $30 million lawsuit on her behalf, which named several...
Louisville man accused in series of robberies indicted by Jefferson County grand jury
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Jefferson County Grand Jury has indicted a man for a series of robberies committed in the Louisville area during a two-year period. Ryan Wilson, 30, is facing 22 counts of first-degree robbery (complicity), assault and possession of a handgun by a convicted felon. The indictment...
'It's a little bit unsettling:' Woman records likely gunshots as man injured in apparent Poplar Level drive-by shooting
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A man was injured following an apparent drive-by shooting on an interstate in Louisville around midnight Thursday night. An off-duty Louisville Metro Police Department officer was driving down I-264 East near the Breckenridge Lane Overpass when they were flagged down by a motorist, according to a press release.
WLKY.com
4 arrested, 1 still at large, in deadly New Albany home invasion
NEW ALBANY, Ind. — Five people are facing charges in connection to a deadly robbery in New Albany. New Albany officials announced Friday that four people are in jail, and one is still at large. Dajour Drones, 25, was killed on Sept. 1. He was found dead in an...
wdrb.com
Second fight breaks out at a Louisville courthouse in less than one week
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- For the second time in a week, a fight broke out following a court proceeding in Louisville. Both involve murder cases, where attorneys say emotions are already running high. Last week, screams and shoves followed a court appearance by murder suspect Ronnie O'Bannon. Assistant Commonwealth's Attorney...
wdrb.com
Jefferson County coroner releases cause, manner of death for 7-year-old who died while in state care
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Jefferson County Coroner's Office has released the cause and manner of death for a 7-year-old who died while in state care. The coroner's office said Ja'Ceon Terry died at Norton Children's Hospital on July 17, 2022. The cause of death was positional asphyxia and the manner of death was homicide.
Wave 3
New K-9 donated to Indiana police department in honor of fallen officer
EDINBURGH, Ind. (WAVE) - A Southern Indiana police department earned a new, fully trained K-9 officer in honor of a fallen sergeant. Skye, a 6-year-old yellow lab trained in narcotics and tracking, was donated to the Edinburgh Police Department on Friday in honor of fallen Charlestown Police Sgt. Ben Bertram.
