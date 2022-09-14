ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

Wave 3

Man accused of killing girlfriend accepts a plea deal

CLARKSVILLE, Ind. (WAVE) - A southern Indiana man accused of shooting and killing his girlfriend is expected to take a plea deal. Thomas Smith is accused of killing Michelle Slaughter last June in Clarksville, Ind. Court records show Smith accepted a plea agreement for one count of voluntary manslaughter. He’s...
CLARKSVILLE, IN
Wave 3

Breonna Taylor’s neighbors suing Kelly Goodlett, Metro Government

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Breonna Taylor’s neighbors have filed lawsuits against Kelly Goodlett after the former LMPD Officer plead guilty to federal charges in connection to Taylor’s death. According to Attorney Jeffrey Sexton, two of Taylor’s neighbors are suing Goodlett for her guilty plea to federal conspiracy charges...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WHAS11

LMPD: 2 dead, 1 injured in incidents across Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — One person is injured and two people are dead in several incidents that happened Friday night. Louisville Metro Police said officers responded to a call around 8:45 p.m. of a crash at 35th Street and Bank Street. When police arrived, they said they found that 17-year-old...
LOUISVILLE, KY
NewsBreak
Public Safety
wdrb.com

Second fight breaks out at a Louisville courthouse in less than one week

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- For the second time in a week, a fight broke out following a court proceeding in Louisville. Both involve murder cases, where attorneys say emotions are already running high. Last week, screams and shoves followed a court appearance by murder suspect Ronnie O'Bannon. Assistant Commonwealth's Attorney...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

New K-9 donated to Indiana police department in honor of fallen officer

EDINBURGH, Ind. (WAVE) - A Southern Indiana police department earned a new, fully trained K-9 officer in honor of a fallen sergeant. Skye, a 6-year-old yellow lab trained in narcotics and tracking, was donated to the Edinburgh Police Department on Friday in honor of fallen Charlestown Police Sgt. Ben Bertram.
EDINBURGH, IN

