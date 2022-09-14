ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

13th and Fiebrantz shooting; Milwaukee police say 5 wounded, 1 arrested

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting incident in which five people were wounded near 13th and Fiebrantz on Friday night, Sept. 16. Officials say the shooting happened around 8:15 p.m. Friday. Three men, ages 25, 26, and 31, along with a 67-year-old woman, were taken to a hospital for treatment of their injuries.
WISN

5 shot in Milwaukee after fight; woman arrested

MILWAUKEE — Five people are recovering from gunshot wounds after a fight escalated into gunfire, according to Milwaukee police. According to police, the shooting started at 8:14 p.m. on N 13th Street, near Fiebrantz. Three men, ages 25, 26 and 31, along with a woman, 67 were wounded. All four are expected to survive.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Derrick Watkins guilty; Commerce and Pleasant fatal shooting

MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee County jury found Derrick Watkins guilty on Friday, Sept. 16 of two charges associated with the fatal shooting of a man at a residence near Commerce and Pleasant in February 2021. Watkins was found guilty of first-degree intentional homicide and possession of a firearm by a...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee police district shooting; man charged competent for trial

MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee man accused of opening fire inside Police District 5 has been found competent to stand trial. Darreon Parker-Bell, 24, was charged March 1 with one count of attempted first-degree intentional homicide, use of a dangerous weapon, and seven counts of first-degree recklessly endangering safety, use of a dangerous weapon.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee shootings; 2 wounded in separate incidents just minutes apart

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police say two people were wounded in separate incidents late Friday, Sept. 16. Around 10:20 p.m., a 25-year-old man was shot and wounded near 12th and Wright in Milwaukee. He was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive. Less than 15 minutes, later, police were...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Menomonee Falls attempted jewelry theft; Racine man charged

MENOMONEE FALLS, Wis. - A Racine man is charged with misdemeanor criminal damage to property for allegedly smashing a jewelry display case with a brick in Menomonee Falls. The accused is 33-year-old David Juarez. According to the criminal complaint against Juarez, police were dispatched to the Kay Jewelers store on...
CBS 58

Quintuple shooting Friday night, MPD seeking possible suspects

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The Milwaukee Police Department is investigating reports of a shooting involving five victims near 13th and Fiebrantz. According to officials, the five individuals who were shot received non-fatal injuries. These include a 25-year-old male, 26-year-old male, 31-year-old male, as well as a 67-year-old female. A 26-year-old female was also treated at an area hospital as a shooting victim and police note that she was taken into custody regarding the investigation.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Baby Theresa death: Mother sentenced to jail, probation

THERESA, Wis. - The Milwaukee woman who pleaded guilty to concealing the death of a child, a newborn known as Baby Theresa, was sentenced Friday, Sept. 16 to three years' probation – including some jail time. Karin Luttinen, 46, pleaded guilty on April 18 to a felony charge of...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Brown Deer shot fired, Milwaukee woman arrested

BROWN DEER, Wis. - A Milwaukee woman, 29, was arrested after police said she fired a weapon at a vehicle a man was driving in Brown Deer Thursday, Sept. 15. Police responded to an office building parking lot near 55th and Brown Deer shortly before noon. According to police, the man's back window was hit by the one round the woman fired.
WISN

Police: Baby slammed into crib at daycare

WAUKESHA, Wis. — A daycare worker is accused of slamming a child face down into a crib at the Lawrence School in Waukesha. Heather M. Miller, 48, made her initial court appearance in Waukesha County Court Thursday afternoon, a day after police arrested her at the daycare center now at the center of a child abuse investigation.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee Water Street shooting, 5th man charged wanted

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police asked for help Thursday, Sept. 15 locating a man wanted in connection with a May 13 shooting near Water and Juneau that injured 17. Police said 10 people were arrested after the shots were fired following the Milwaukee Bucks game – not far from Fiserv Forum and the Deer District.
UPMATTERS

Two arrested in Baraga County drug bust

BARAGA COUNTY, Mich. (WJMN) – On September 15, 2022, following a four-month investigation, detectives from Upper Peninsula Substance Enforcement Team (UPSET) arrested a 22 year old female from Baraga, Michigan and a 40 year old male from Milwaukee, Wisconsin for Possession of Cocaine, a four year felony. UPSET detectives...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee police: 2 Thursday night incidents, 2 hurt

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police said two people were hurt in separate incidents Thursday night, Sept. 15. The first incident happened around 6:30 p.m. near 37th and Meinecke. Police said a 31-year-old man was cut and taken to the hospital and is expected to survive. Initially, police reported the incident as a shooting.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Teutonia and Vienna shooting; man wounded

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting that occurred on Thursday, Sept. 15 near Teutonia and Vienna. It happened at approximately 12:25 a.m. Police say the victim, a 39-year-old Milwaukee man, sustained non-life-threatening injuries after being struck by gunfire. The circumstances leading up to the shooting are still under...
