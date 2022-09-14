Read full article on original website
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
13th and Fiebrantz shooting; Milwaukee police say 5 wounded, 1 arrested
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting incident in which five people were wounded near 13th and Fiebrantz on Friday night, Sept. 16. Officials say the shooting happened around 8:15 p.m. Friday. Three men, ages 25, 26, and 31, along with a 67-year-old woman, were taken to a hospital for treatment of their injuries.
CBS 58
Man charged in shooting at Milwaukee police station pleads not guilty by mental disease or defect
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- A Milwaukee man charged with opening fire inside Milwaukee Police District 5 in February entered a special plea of not guilty by mental disease or defect Friday, Sept. 16. Darreon Parker-Bell originally pleaded not guilty to eight charges, including attempted homicide and recklessly endangering safety, back...
WISN
5 shot in Milwaukee after fight; woman arrested
MILWAUKEE — Five people are recovering from gunshot wounds after a fight escalated into gunfire, according to Milwaukee police. According to police, the shooting started at 8:14 p.m. on N 13th Street, near Fiebrantz. Three men, ages 25, 26 and 31, along with a woman, 67 were wounded. All four are expected to survive.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Derrick Watkins guilty; Commerce and Pleasant fatal shooting
MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee County jury found Derrick Watkins guilty on Friday, Sept. 16 of two charges associated with the fatal shooting of a man at a residence near Commerce and Pleasant in February 2021. Watkins was found guilty of first-degree intentional homicide and possession of a firearm by a...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee police district shooting; man charged competent for trial
MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee man accused of opening fire inside Police District 5 has been found competent to stand trial. Darreon Parker-Bell, 24, was charged March 1 with one count of attempted first-degree intentional homicide, use of a dangerous weapon, and seven counts of first-degree recklessly endangering safety, use of a dangerous weapon.
CBS 58
Milwaukee woman charged in 'Baby Theresa' case sentenced to 3 years probation
DODGE COUNTY, Wis. (CBS 58) -- A Milwaukee woman charged in concealing the death of "Baby Theresa," was sentenced Friday to a probation period of three years. The court also required that she serve six months in jail as a condition of probation, pay a $5,000 fine and complete 60 hours of community service.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee shootings; 2 wounded in separate incidents just minutes apart
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police say two people were wounded in separate incidents late Friday, Sept. 16. Around 10:20 p.m., a 25-year-old man was shot and wounded near 12th and Wright in Milwaukee. He was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive. Less than 15 minutes, later, police were...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Menomonee Falls attempted jewelry theft; Racine man charged
MENOMONEE FALLS, Wis. - A Racine man is charged with misdemeanor criminal damage to property for allegedly smashing a jewelry display case with a brick in Menomonee Falls. The accused is 33-year-old David Juarez. According to the criminal complaint against Juarez, police were dispatched to the Kay Jewelers store on...
CBS 58
Quintuple shooting Friday night, MPD seeking possible suspects
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The Milwaukee Police Department is investigating reports of a shooting involving five victims near 13th and Fiebrantz. According to officials, the five individuals who were shot received non-fatal injuries. These include a 25-year-old male, 26-year-old male, 31-year-old male, as well as a 67-year-old female. A 26-year-old female was also treated at an area hospital as a shooting victim and police note that she was taken into custody regarding the investigation.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Baby Theresa death: Mother sentenced to jail, probation
THERESA, Wis. - The Milwaukee woman who pleaded guilty to concealing the death of a child, a newborn known as Baby Theresa, was sentenced Friday, Sept. 16 to three years' probation – including some jail time. Karin Luttinen, 46, pleaded guilty on April 18 to a felony charge of...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Brown Deer shot fired, Milwaukee woman arrested
BROWN DEER, Wis. - A Milwaukee woman, 29, was arrested after police said she fired a weapon at a vehicle a man was driving in Brown Deer Thursday, Sept. 15. Police responded to an office building parking lot near 55th and Brown Deer shortly before noon. According to police, the man's back window was hit by the one round the woman fired.
WISN
Police: Baby slammed into crib at daycare
WAUKESHA, Wis. — A daycare worker is accused of slamming a child face down into a crib at the Lawrence School in Waukesha. Heather M. Miller, 48, made her initial court appearance in Waukesha County Court Thursday afternoon, a day after police arrested her at the daycare center now at the center of a child abuse investigation.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee Water Street shooting, 5th man charged wanted
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police asked for help Thursday, Sept. 15 locating a man wanted in connection with a May 13 shooting near Water and Juneau that injured 17. Police said 10 people were arrested after the shots were fired following the Milwaukee Bucks game – not far from Fiserv Forum and the Deer District.
CBS 58
Crime Stoppers: Break-up leads to shooting near 18th and Atkinson, suspects sought
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- A love quarrel and break-up ends with the ex-boyfriend getting shot. It's something MPD officers say they see way too often and they're hoping you can help them solve this case with an anonymous tip. Take a look at the photo. This red Jeep Grand Cherokee...
UPMATTERS
Two arrested in Baraga County drug bust
BARAGA COUNTY, Mich. (WJMN) – On September 15, 2022, following a four-month investigation, detectives from Upper Peninsula Substance Enforcement Team (UPSET) arrested a 22 year old female from Baraga, Michigan and a 40 year old male from Milwaukee, Wisconsin for Possession of Cocaine, a four year felony. UPSET detectives...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee police: 2 Thursday night incidents, 2 hurt
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police said two people were hurt in separate incidents Thursday night, Sept. 15. The first incident happened around 6:30 p.m. near 37th and Meinecke. Police said a 31-year-old man was cut and taken to the hospital and is expected to survive. Initially, police reported the incident as a shooting.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Teutonia and Vienna shooting; man wounded
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting that occurred on Thursday, Sept. 15 near Teutonia and Vienna. It happened at approximately 12:25 a.m. Police say the victim, a 39-year-old Milwaukee man, sustained non-life-threatening injuries after being struck by gunfire. The circumstances leading up to the shooting are still under...
Gun recovered from drug house next to a Kenosha school
The Kenosha Police Department said it executed a search warrant Friday morning at a drug house right next to a school.
