MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The Milwaukee Police Department is investigating reports of a shooting involving five victims near 13th and Fiebrantz. According to officials, the five individuals who were shot received non-fatal injuries. These include a 25-year-old male, 26-year-old male, 31-year-old male, as well as a 67-year-old female. A 26-year-old female was also treated at an area hospital as a shooting victim and police note that she was taken into custody regarding the investigation.

MILWAUKEE, WI ・ 18 HOURS AGO