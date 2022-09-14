Read full article on original website
Central Illinois Proud
The quest to replace Peoria’s drinking water lead pipes
PEORIA, Ill. (WMDB) — Illinois has unenviable status as the state with the most lead water pipes in the country, but now the state is leading the way to replace those pipes. There are nearly 700,000 drinking water lead pipes throughout the state, according to the Illinois Environmental Protection Agency.
3 Great Steakhouses in Illinois
If you love to go out with your friends and family members and your favourite thing to order is a steak, then you are in good hand because that's what this article is all about - amazing places where you can indulge in delicious steaks. And if you happen to live in Illinois, then even better because you can visit them anytime. If not, save this article for your next trip to Illinois and make sure you make a stop at any of these great steakhouses if you want to see how a good steak should taste like.
walls102.com
State distributes $371 million in COVID-19 relief funds to Illinois communities
SPRINGFIELD – Governor JB Pritzker and the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity announced that more than 1,200 small cities, towns, and villages across Illinois will receive $371 million as part of the second round of funding through the federal American Rescue Plan Act. The funds can be used to cover revenue losses and the costs of responding to the COVID-19 public health emergency or to its negative economic impacts on households, small businesses, impacted industries, essential workers, and the communities hardest-hit by the crisis. Ottawa will have received a total of $2.4 million from the program. Peru and LaSalle each have received over $1.2 million. Streator will have collected $1.7 million in funds.
advantagenews.com
Illinois’ comptroller says the state’s unpaid bill backlog is now under control
The woman who pays Illinois’ bills is talking about getting old bills off the books and getting money in the bank. Comptroller Susana Mendoza told a crowd at The City Club of Chicago this week that Illinois has cut its backlog of unpaid bills from $16.7 billion in 2017 to just a fraction of that today.
Ending cash bond in Illinois will make communities safer, supporters say
Under the current law, anyone can pay their bond and be released while they await their next court date.
959theriver.com
Illinois Providing Grants To Help Spur Economic Recovery
Illinois is providing nearly three-point-five-million-dollars in grants to more than forty communities in the state to spur economy recovery. The grants will reimburse local governments and economic development organizations for costs associated with developing or updating an economic recovery plan. Awardees include the cities of Carbondale and Springfield and the Greater Peoria Economic Development Council.
Illinois quick hits: Bed, Bath and Beyond closing six Illinois stores; I-74 bridge an awards finalist
Retailer Bed, Bath and Beyond has announced what stores it will be closing, and six are in Illinois. The company announced it would close 150 store fronts, and lay off 20% of its corporate employees. The closures are part of a broader plan to stabilize the company’s finances and turn around its declining sales.
kbsi23.com
Illinois payroll jobs on the rise
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KBSI) – The Illinois Department of Employment Security (IDES) announced today that the unemployment rate rose 0.1 percentage point to 4.5 percent, while non-farm payrolls increased by 4,100 in August, based on preliminary data provided by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) and released by IDES.
Are Electric Bikes Street Legal In The State Of Illinois?
If you're thinking about getting an electric bike, then you might want to check out the laws in Illinois. Strange Things You See In The Early Hours In Illinois. I'm up early and on the road for work. I've witnessed some pretty bizarre things through the years. This summer something interesting caught my eye. Each morning I saw a guy cruising down the road on an electric bike. Is that a "thing" now?
WGNtv.com
Illinois locations among Amazon fulfillment centers closing, canceled, delayed nationwide
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP/WGN) – The dozens of fulfillment centers Amazon is closing, canceling or delaying affect some locations in Illinois. CNBC reported that there would be 44 canceled or closed facilities and 25 delayed sites, based on a post by logistics consultant MVPVL International. That report said that delivery stations are the most common type of facility being closed.”
Illinois One-Time Tax Relief Checks Are On The Way
Eligible Illinois residents might receive both property and income tax rebates. If you're a taxpayer in Illinois, you might have money coming your way. One-time individual income and property tax rebates will be issued to taxpayers who meet specific requirements starting the week of Sept. 12.
Illinois lifts COVID ‘vaccine or test’ requirements
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Unvaccinated school and childcare workers no longer need to get tested twice a week for COVID-19 to work in Illinois. Governor J.B. Pritzker announced Thursday he is repealing that part of his executive orders surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic. He said he based his decision on guidance from the CDC. “Vaccination continues […]
Central Illinois Proud
Potential railway strike would upend Central Illinois fall harvest
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A looming railroad worker strike could derail the Central Illinois farm economy. After nearly three years of negotiations, 12 labor unions and national freight railroad companies have until Friday to make a deal to prevent more than 150,000 workers from going on strike. President Joe...
walls102.com
“Opening Doors” homebuyer program relaunched in Illinois
CHICAGO – Governor JB Pritzker announced the reopening of a homeownership program designed to help families across the state of Illinois. Offered through the Illinois Housing Development Authority, the Opening Doors program is designed to aid lower-income borrowers and households of color who have historically faced steeper barriers in their path toward homeownership with $6,000 in forgivable assistance for down payment and/or closing costs. This latest round of assistance is funded through $10 million in Rebuild Illinois capital funds and is expected to assist more than 1,600 homebuyers. Originally launched in Dec. 2020, Opening Doors assisted more than 5,800 first-time and repeat homebuyers with $35 million in Rebuild Illinois capital funds.
wmay.com
State program allows Illinois prisoners to take college courses with federal grants
(The Center Square) – Classes have begun at college campuses around the state, but also at an Illinois prison. There are about 30 students enrolled in the Augustana Prison Education Program (APEP) inside East Moline Correctional Center, a minimum-security facility. The program is the first Second Chance Pell Experimental Site in the state to draw upon Second Chance Pell awards from the U.S. Department of Education to pay for tuition.
Central Illinois Proud
Send us your election debate questions
This is your chance to play an important part in the 2022 race for Governor of Illinois! Governor JB Pritzker and challenger Darren Bailey will meet for two televised debates hosted and produced by Nexstar Media Group and our partners at AARP and Illinois State University. The debates will take place on October 6, on the ISU campus in Normal and then again on October 18, at the WGN-TV studios in Chicago.
Historic St. Joseph building sold to bar owner
ST. JOSEPH, Ill. (WCIA) — A new business is coming to a long-standing building in downtown St. Joseph. The village board voted to approve the sale of the one-time village hall, village jail, and scout building. The winning bid came in at $10,000, just half the appraised value. Roche Cain, owner of Roch’s Place, bought […]
Gov. Pritzker, Attorney General Raoul sued by 2 Illinois counties claiming the Safe-T Act is unconstitutional
CHICAGO (CBS) -- The Kankakee and Will County State's Attorneys are suing Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker and Attorney General Kwame Raoul to declare the Safe-T Act unconstitutional.The Safe-T Act, which will go into effect in January, brings major criminal justice reform. A few of the biggest changes include cash bail, which will be completely eliminated, "use-of-force" policies will be standardized across the state and all police departments must have body cameras for officer by 2025.
959theriver.com
Gov. Pritzker Adjusts COVID-19 Requirements
Governor Pritzker is adjusting COVID-19 requirements in Illinois. Pritzker has updated testing requirements for school and childcare personnel, rescinding the requirement that unvaccinated employees in these sectors test twice weekly. This change goes into effect today and is in line with the CDC.
