ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Who Is Attending Queen Elizabeth's Funeral? Shocking Details On Who Is Banned

By Katherine Tinsley
OK! Magazine
OK! Magazine
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3WeFvO_0hvm0pdL00
Source: mega

Queen Elizabeth II's funeral will honor her legacy and bring world leaders together.

Aside from politicians traveling to England to pay their respects, members of the royal family will put aside their differences in order to pay homage to their matriarch.

Article continues below advertisement

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3GElaN_0hvm0pdL00
Source: mega

Despite the remaining tension between Meghan Markle and her in-laws, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will be in attendance, in addition to Prince Harry.

Article continues below advertisement

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44LZDX_0hvm0pdL00
Source: mega

Article continues below advertisement

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ocEyO_0hvm0pdL00
Source: mega

While the world watches the ceremony, Joe Biden and his wife, Jill Biden, will travel across the pond for the event. Aside from the President, Brazilian right-wing politician Jair Bolsonaro has reportedly accepted an invitation, along with Turkish leader Recep Tayyip Erdoğan.

At the moment, several celebrities haven't been confirmed, but there are a few well-known figures who won't be in attendance, such as Donald Trump or Barack Obama. Additionally, representatives from Russia, Belarus and Myanmar were banned, which is why Vladimir Putin, who is the President of Russia, will not be there.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: OK!

As the royals grieve the loss of the Queen, Britain is transitioning into a new era of the monarchy, with Charles quickly ascending to the throne after his mother's seven decades in the position.

“I take up my new duties with thankfulness for all that Scotland has given me,” King Charles said in a speech. “With resolve to seek always the welfare of our country and its people and with wholehearted trust in your goodwill and good counsel as we take forward that task together.”

The funeral guest list was reported by The Mirror.

Comments / 14

Related
Marie Claire

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Reportedly Turn Down Prince Charles’ Invitation to Visit Him at Balmoral

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have officially touched down in the U.K., arriving over the weekend for their first visit back since June’s Platinum Jubilee. They’ve been seen in Windsor, where they’re staying at their U.K. home, Frogmore Cottage, on the grounds of the Queen’s Windsor estate—nearby Prince William and Kate Middleton’s brand-new home of Adelaide Cottage (though the two couples seem to have no plans to meet up, despite being in close proximity to one another).
CELEBRITIES
Entertainment News

Prince Louis’ reaction to the Queen’s death moved fans to tears

On September 8, Queen Elizabeth II died. The monarch passed away at the age of 96. For all members of the royal family, Elizabeth’s death was a real tragedy. Everyone grieves in their own way, even Prince William’s children. The youngest son, 4-year-old Louis, reacted in an adult way to the passing of his great-grandmother.
The List

The Two Words Prince Harry Used To Publicly Describe Meghan Markle Have Fans Speaking Out

Sadly, Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, didn't get to say his goodbyes to the queen because, despite rushing to be with her, he didn't make it up to Scotland in time. Thankfully, a clearly devastated Harry got the opportunity to pay a sweet tribute to his beloved grandmother in a statement obtained by the Daily Mail. As the duke pointed out, "She was globally admired and respected. Her unwavering grace and dignity remained true throughout her life and now her everlasting legacy."
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Barack Obama
Person
Vladimir Putin
Person
Queen Elizabeth Ii
Person
Prince Harry
Person
Jill Biden
Person
Meghan Markle
Person
Jair Bolsonaro
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Queen Elizabeth
Person
Donald Trump
OK! Magazine

UPDATE: Prince Harry Wears Military Uniform To Queen Elizabeth II's Vigil Only At The Request of King Charles III

A leaking palace insider has revealed King Charles III was the one to request that Prince Harry wears his military uniform to Queen Elizabeth II’s vigil. “At the King’s request, they will both be in uniform,” confirmed a source regarding the Duke of Sussex and the disgraced Prince Andrew’s authorization to dress in their Blues and Royals attire.
POLITICS
The List

Sarah Ferguson's Absence From The Queen's Mourning Events Hasn't Gone Unnoticed

Sarah Ferguson flew back to the United Kingdom from the Venice Film Festival after the heartbreaking death of Queen Elizabeth II. According to Hello!, the Duchess of York canceled plans and flew home to be with family. Even after her divorce from Prince Andrew, Fergie had a good relationship with Queen Elizabeth. Andrew, Duke of York, and Sarah, Duchess of York, divorced in 1996 but still live together at Royal Lodge in Windsor. While Ferguson raised eyebrows with her comments about Prince Andrew at times, the beloved monarch held her ex-daughter-in-law in affection. A royal insider told The Telegraph, "The Duchess bonded with Her Majesty over dog walking and riding horses and, even after her divorce, she would continue her great friendship with Her Majesty, by walking the dogs in Frogmore and chatting."
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Entertainment#Linus Celebrities#Popular Celebrities#British Royal Family#Uk#Brazilian#Turkish
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
Scotland
NewsBreak
Royals
NewsBreak
Celebrities
The List

Kate Middleton's Outfit For The Queen's Procession Contained Hidden Messages

Kate Middleton has long been known as a fashionista, as evidenced by her impeccable taste in clothes — but, from time to time, her sartorial choices contain subliminal messages. There have been multiple instances in the past where the Princess of Wales has chosen to communicate something to the public with her clothing, whether it's a tribute to the country she's visiting or to show her support for a certain cause.
BEAUTY & FASHION
The Independent

Crown to be removed and white staff broken at Queen’s committal service

The Queen’s committal service in St George’s Chapel, Windsor Castle, will feature traditions symbolising the end of Elizabeth II’s reign. A congregation of 800 people including the King, the royal family, realm prime ministers, governors-general and mourners from the Queen’s household past and present, including personal staff from across her private estates, will gather in the gothic church on Monday.
POLITICS
Benzinga

Did Trump Really Claim He Was Knighted By Queen Elizabeth II In Private?

The claim that former President Donald Trump was knighted by Queen Elizabeth II in private has been assessed as false, according to a report from the Associated Press. What Happened: Soon after the death of the British Monarch on Sept. 8 claims arose, disseminated on social media, that Trump was knighted by the Queen.
POTUS
OK! Magazine

OK! Magazine

119K+
Followers
3K+
Post
35M+
Views
ABOUT

#AlwaysTrending Check out OKMagazine.com. Follow us on twitter @OKMagazine and Instragram @OKMagazine!

 https://okmagazine.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy