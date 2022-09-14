ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sioux Falls, SD

Comments / 0

Related
KELOLAND TV

Fall weather will arrive in KELOLAND next week

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — By the looks of the forecast, things will go from summer to fall as we go through next week. Summer has held across KELOLAND in the month of September, but things will definitely cool next week. Temperatures through this weekend will remain above average...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Pleasant weekend ahead; Scattered t-storm chances tonight

After thick clouds this morning, skies have been clearing for much of KELOLAND this afternoon with pleasant temperatures. The rain last night stayed mainly in southeastern KELOLAND, where the Sioux Falls area picked up over 1″ at the airport. Like so many rain events this summer, this one stayed localized as the cold front focused a tight band on radar most of the evening.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Enterprise Truck Rental opens first South Dakota location

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Sioux Falls’ continued growth has brought another new offering to South Dakota for the first time. It’s a familiar brand many people know from their travels. “The company has been around for 65 years,” Enterprise Truck Rental Corporate Vice President Mike Pugh...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Sioux Falls, SD
KELOLAND TV

KELOLAND On The Go Saturday, September 17

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Saturday, September 17. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather. A rapid city teacher, who was a member of the governor’s commission on social studies standards, says he is frustrated with the way the new proposal was adopted.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Thunderstorms
KELOLAND TV

Bagel Boy east under new management

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A long time Sioux Falls staple is now under new ownership on the east side of town. “One of my favorite lunch spots,” Bagel Boy east regular Todd Miller said. It’s a favorite stop for many people in eastern Sioux Falls. “I...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Someone You Should Know: Taking residents for a ride

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - This is an 03 BMW Z4,” said Al Brown. And you’ll often find Al Brown and his wife Eileen cruising around Sioux Falls in this cool convertible. “My wife and I ride in this almost daily. Start in early April and...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
B102.7

What Are All Those Semi Trucks Doing in Sioux Falls This Week?

The South Dakota Truck Convoy at the W.H. Lyon Fairgrounds in Sioux Falls is the reason you'll be seeing so many spiffed-up semis this week around the Sioux Falls area!. The 19th Annual Convoy rolls back into Sioux Falls on Friday (September 16) for a truly unique fundraising event for South Dakota Special Olympics.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

More roundabouts possible in Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The city of Sioux Falls installed its first roundabout in about 2008 and its working on its fifth. The circular multiple lane turning options are often considered an option to replace traffic signals as the city reviews street projects, said engineer Andy Berg. But...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Presentation Sisters back in Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) — The Presentation Sisters were at the St. Francis House here in Sioux Falls as part of their Gathering of Presentation People. Sisters and volunteers spent the morning making ribbon pins for the upcoming 5th annual Walk a Mile event. Presentation Associate Mary Kate Lowe...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Drivers still negotiating learning curve at roundabouts

SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) — Some Sioux Falls drivers are still adapting to roundabouts. These circular intersections have had a presence in the city for more than a decade and another one is under construction on the city’s east side. Traffic engineers praise roundabouts as an innovation to reduce the number of serious crashes in the city. But some drivers say they’re still too confusing.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Saturday Boredom Busters: September 17th

SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) — Enjoy second round action of the Sanford International featuring professional golfers from the Champions Tour. The gates open at 8 a.m. at Minnehaha Country Club. The first group tees-off at 11:15 a.m. There will also be a BBQ Contest of Champions at 6 p.m. on the driving range which will include live music by Goodroad. There will be shuttle service from The Empire Mall to the country club from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

South Dakota EV-stations network gets feds’ OK

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Federal officials have given their approval to a plan for a series of electric-vehicle charging stations along South Dakota’s two interstates. The 74-page plan submitted by the South Dakota Department of Transportation calls for adding stations at 13 locations in addition to one already at Wall.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
invisiblepeople.tv

Tiny House Village Underway for Homeless Veterans in Sioux Falls

Enlisting to fight in the U.S. military comes with unique obstacles and risks. According to Military.com, 41% of millennial veterans have been rendered disabled after returning from war zones since 2001 and later, compared to just 25% of veterans from previous generations. A jaw-dropping 500,000 veterans who engaged in armed...
SIOUX FALLS, SD

Comments / 0

Community Policy