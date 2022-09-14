Read full article on original website
Fall weather will arrive in KELOLAND next week
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — By the looks of the forecast, things will go from summer to fall as we go through next week. Summer has held across KELOLAND in the month of September, but things will definitely cool next week. Temperatures through this weekend will remain above average...
Pleasant weekend ahead; Scattered t-storm chances tonight
After thick clouds this morning, skies have been clearing for much of KELOLAND this afternoon with pleasant temperatures. The rain last night stayed mainly in southeastern KELOLAND, where the Sioux Falls area picked up over 1″ at the airport. Like so many rain events this summer, this one stayed localized as the cold front focused a tight band on radar most of the evening.
Enterprise Truck Rental opens first South Dakota location
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Sioux Falls’ continued growth has brought another new offering to South Dakota for the first time. It’s a familiar brand many people know from their travels. “The company has been around for 65 years,” Enterprise Truck Rental Corporate Vice President Mike Pugh...
Inside KELOLAND: Levitt; Pork Showdown; Honor Flight; Queen’s death
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — On this edition of Inside KELOLAND we will get a recap of a busy summer for the Levitt Concert Series. The series drew thousands of music fans this summer. A pork showdown in downtown Sioux Falls has reached mid-point in the contest. Organizers will...
Portions of Sioux Falls Were Literally a Dumpster Fire on Tuesday Night
It's not uncommon these days to hear the term "dumpster fire" used to describe the way things are going in the country and in society in general right now. On Tuesday night here in Sioux Falls, we literally had a series of dumpster fires burning in parts of the city.
Changes Coming to 41st Street Construction Project in Sioux Falls
A major road construction project in Sioux Falls is getting a new look. The South Dakota Department of Transportation says that the traffic pattern on 41st Street between Marion Road and Meadow Avenue will change beginning Monday (September 19). One lane of traffic will remain open in both directions, with...
KELOLAND On The Go Saturday, September 17
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Saturday, September 17. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather. A rapid city teacher, who was a member of the governor’s commission on social studies standards, says he is frustrated with the way the new proposal was adopted.
Chance of showers through the weekend: Storm Center PM Update — Wednesday, September 14
SIOUX FALLS, S. D. (KELO) — Temperatures are well above average today with highs in the 80s and 90s. Average highs for the middle of September are in the mid 70s. We have a south wind bringing these hotter temperatures up to our area. The lows tonight are going...
Bagel Boy east under new management
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A long time Sioux Falls staple is now under new ownership on the east side of town. “One of my favorite lunch spots,” Bagel Boy east regular Todd Miller said. It’s a favorite stop for many people in eastern Sioux Falls. “I...
Kickin’ Country ‘Secret Sound’ Local Winners
This has been so much fun! The Kickin' Country Secret Sound has been around for over 20 years, but this year was as much fun as we've EVER had with it. We gave out over $30,000 with The Secret Sound since it came back in the fall of 2021. Meet...
Someone You Should Know: Taking residents for a ride
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - This is an 03 BMW Z4,” said Al Brown. And you’ll often find Al Brown and his wife Eileen cruising around Sioux Falls in this cool convertible. “My wife and I ride in this almost daily. Start in early April and...
Is Sioux Falls One of The Worst Cities for Country Music Fans?
Every year, multiple country artists perform huge shows throughout South Dakota and the Sioux Empire. You would think with the numerous country shows, Sioux Falls would be one of the best cities for country music fans. But think again!. There's a new study about 2022's Best Cities for Country Music...
What Are All Those Semi Trucks Doing in Sioux Falls This Week?
The South Dakota Truck Convoy at the W.H. Lyon Fairgrounds in Sioux Falls is the reason you'll be seeing so many spiffed-up semis this week around the Sioux Falls area!. The 19th Annual Convoy rolls back into Sioux Falls on Friday (September 16) for a truly unique fundraising event for South Dakota Special Olympics.
More roundabouts possible in Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The city of Sioux Falls installed its first roundabout in about 2008 and its working on its fifth. The circular multiple lane turning options are often considered an option to replace traffic signals as the city reviews street projects, said engineer Andy Berg. But...
Presentation Sisters back in Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) — The Presentation Sisters were at the St. Francis House here in Sioux Falls as part of their Gathering of Presentation People. Sisters and volunteers spent the morning making ribbon pins for the upcoming 5th annual Walk a Mile event. Presentation Associate Mary Kate Lowe...
Drivers still negotiating learning curve at roundabouts
SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) — Some Sioux Falls drivers are still adapting to roundabouts. These circular intersections have had a presence in the city for more than a decade and another one is under construction on the city’s east side. Traffic engineers praise roundabouts as an innovation to reduce the number of serious crashes in the city. But some drivers say they’re still too confusing.
Is This the Most Fun New Fall Family Destination in South Dakota?
Our Farm is a new - Pumpkin Patch, Corn Maze, Petting Zoo, Pedal Track, Multiple Slides ,Hay Bale Mountain, Zip Lines, Corn Pit, Gourd Launchers, Concession stands and Fall family and friend fun! - Our Farm Facebook. So the answer to the title question is "yes"!. The Mellegaard family decided...
Saturday Boredom Busters: September 17th
SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) — Enjoy second round action of the Sanford International featuring professional golfers from the Champions Tour. The gates open at 8 a.m. at Minnehaha Country Club. The first group tees-off at 11:15 a.m. There will also be a BBQ Contest of Champions at 6 p.m. on the driving range which will include live music by Goodroad. There will be shuttle service from The Empire Mall to the country club from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m.
South Dakota EV-stations network gets feds’ OK
PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Federal officials have given their approval to a plan for a series of electric-vehicle charging stations along South Dakota’s two interstates. The 74-page plan submitted by the South Dakota Department of Transportation calls for adding stations at 13 locations in addition to one already at Wall.
Tiny House Village Underway for Homeless Veterans in Sioux Falls
Enlisting to fight in the U.S. military comes with unique obstacles and risks. According to Military.com, 41% of millennial veterans have been rendered disabled after returning from war zones since 2001 and later, compared to just 25% of veterans from previous generations. A jaw-dropping 500,000 veterans who engaged in armed...
