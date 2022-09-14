ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Black Enterprise

A White Woman In Texas Is Suing Amazon Over a Program Giving $10,000 Stipends To Minority Entrepreneurs To Launch Delivery Startups

A white woman is suing the retail giant Amazon over a program providing $10,000 stipends to entrepreneurs of color to launch their own delivery startups. According to the Washington Free Beacon delivers packages nationwide by contracting with local delivery service partners, which are outside businesses that deliver parcels. As part of the effort and to reduce barriers to entry for minority businesses, Amazon created a diversity grant offering people of color $10,000 to build and launch their own delivery business and become service partners.
TheStreet

McDonald's Menu Adds a New Big Mac (It's Finally in the U.S.)

Few people remember that Burger King actually beat McDonald's (MCD) to the punch when it came to having a signature sandwich. Before the Whopper hit the now number three fast-food burger chain in 1957, both Burger King and McDonald's had very simple menus built around execution. Back in the early...
Mashed

What To Do If You Ever Hear A 'Code Green' At Walmart

While emergency "codes" may be best known from TV medical dramas, hospitals are not the only place they're used. In fact, grocery stores also use a code system to communicate with employees regardless of their location in the building. Walmart in particular has a code system using colors, numbers, letters, and phrases.
Business Insider

Tesla's policy requiring workers wear plain black t-shirts, or those with Tesla logos, at work is 'unlawful,' National Labor Relations Board rules

The National Labor Relations Board ruled Tesla can't restrict workers from wearing union insignia. Wearing union insignia is a "critical form of protected communication," an NLRB chairman said. The NLRB previously ruled that Tesla violated labor laws repeatedly by preventing workers from organizing. Tesla can't restrict its workers from displaying...
Cadrene Heslop

Shopping At Costco Without A Membership

Like its competitor Sam's Club, Costco sells bulk items. You can shop at Sam's Club without being a member. You can also shop at Costco without a membership. The terms of this shopping style are similar to that of Sam's Club.
Bryan Dijkhuizen

T.J. Maxx Is Pulling Products, Along With Marshalls

Regrettably, this is not the first time that TJX Companies has been criticized for recalling items; this is only the most recent incident. The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: BestLifeOnline and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
97.1 FM Talk

10 rare pennies sell for $1.1M

When you factor in inflation, a collection of 10 pennies sold at auction this week would have had the buying power of $3.02 in today’s dollars back when they were minted at the turn of the 20th century.
