Governor Pritzker Declares a Disaster Proclamation for IllinoisTom HandyTexas State
Governor Abbott Sent Migrants to the home of Vice President HarrisTom HandyTexas State
Best Places to Eat in Washington D.C.Terry MansfieldWashington, DC
This Massive Marketplace is One of the Coolest Places to Shop in MarylandTravel MavenElkridge, MD
MCPS continues recruitment after start of new school yearHeather JauquetRockville, MD
Eagles Pass Rusher Haason Reddick: "I Didn't Play Up to My Standard"
The pass rusher said there are 16 more opportunities to make a game-changing play and may have been too caught up in playing his first game in an Eagles uniform
Jalen Reagor 'doesn't deny there is some revenge on his mind' vs. Eagles
The Philadelphia Eagles drafted WR Jalen Reagor two spots ahead of Justin Jefferson. Now, they’re on the same team, and Reagor returns to Philly on Monday night.
FOX Sports
NFL odds Week 2: Warren Sharp's betting edges on Vikings, Eagles, Bucs
This season, I’m thankful for the opportunity to share weekly content with you right here at FOX Sports. I’ll share weekly recaps of what went right and wrong for teams, coaches and individual players. And I’ll share game previews, blending mismatches, edges, expectations and predictions. Yes, some of it will be very nerdy and data-intensive, but I’ll always back up and give you a straightforward takeaway.
Yardbarker
Taysom Hill: New Orleans Saints X Factor
For the last six seasons, the New Orleans Saints have used Taysom Hill in just about every way you can use a football player, effectively to boot. He has played quarterback, tight end, special teams, however he is most dangerous in the wildcat! Taysom Hill is New Orleans Saints X factor.
Packers Elevate Patrick Taylor: What It Means
Running back Patrick Taylor will make his season debut for the Packers on Sunday against the Bears. The noteworthy note from Saturday is who was not elevated.
ESPN
NFL Week 2 injuries: Updates on Allen Lazard, Alvin Kamara, Damien Williams and others
As Week 2 of the NFL season continues, injuries have caused teams to dig into their depth charts and make a few changes to their rotations. The Dallas Cowboys suffered a massive loss in Week 1 after quarterback Dak Prescott fractured his right thumb against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Owner and general manager Jerry Jones said Prescott will not go on the injured reserve list as the team wants him "to be a consideration for playing for us within the next four games."
NFL・
Carson Wentz, Jared Goff Cross Paths Again in Commanders vs. Lions Matchup
The Detroit Lions traded for Jared Goff last season, while the Washington Commanders dealt for Carson Wentz this offseason. But which 2016 NFL Draft quarterback will come out on top Sunday?
WATCH: Oklahoma DC Ted Roof Nebraska Postgame
Oklahoma defensive coordinator Ted Roof met with the media after OU's 49-14 over Nebraska.
NFL
Alvin Kamara among a number of stars questionable for Buccaneers-Saints matchup
Alvin Kamara and a host of key players on both the New Orleans Saints and Tampa Bay Buccaneers are listed as questionable ahead of Sunday's divisional matchup. Kamara was officially listed as questionable due to a ribs injury. The back missing the past two days of practice after getting a limited session in on Wednesday is a negative track.
Guardians beat Twins 7th straight time, 5-1 behind Bieber
CLEVELAND (AP) — Shane Bieber allowed one run over eight innings, Amed Rosario had four hits and the AL Central-leading Cleveland Guardians won their seventh in a row against the Minnesota Twins, 5-1 in a doubleheader opener on Saturday. José Ramírez hit a solo homer on his 30th birthday and Owen Miller had a two-run double for Cleveland (78-66), which has won 10 of its last 12 games. The Guardians opened a 4 1/2-game lead over the second-place Chicago White Sox (74-71) and a six-game margin ahead of the third-place Twins (72-72). “When Shane pitches, it’s just a different feel because the innings roll by and it’s really fun to watch,” Miller said. “With him on the mound, he’s about as good as anyone. I’m glad we could get some runs for him.”
