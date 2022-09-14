ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL odds Week 2: Warren Sharp's betting edges on Vikings, Eagles, Bucs

This season, I’m thankful for the opportunity to share weekly content with you right here at FOX Sports. I’ll share weekly recaps of what went right and wrong for teams, coaches and individual players. And I’ll share game previews, blending mismatches, edges, expectations and predictions. Yes, some of it will be very nerdy and data-intensive, but I’ll always back up and give you a straightforward takeaway.
Taysom Hill: New Orleans Saints X Factor

For the last six seasons, the New Orleans Saints have used Taysom Hill in just about every way you can use a football player, effectively to boot. He has played quarterback, tight end, special teams, however he is most dangerous in the wildcat! Taysom Hill is New Orleans Saints X factor.
NFL Week 2 injuries: Updates on Allen Lazard, Alvin Kamara, Damien Williams and others

As Week 2 of the NFL season continues, injuries have caused teams to dig into their depth charts and make a few changes to their rotations. The Dallas Cowboys suffered a massive loss in Week 1 after quarterback Dak Prescott fractured his right thumb against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Owner and general manager Jerry Jones said Prescott will not go on the injured reserve list as the team wants him "to be a consideration for playing for us within the next four games."
Guardians beat Twins 7th straight time, 5-1 behind Bieber

CLEVELAND (AP) — Shane Bieber allowed one run over eight innings, Amed Rosario had four hits and the AL Central-leading Cleveland Guardians won their seventh in a row against the Minnesota Twins, 5-1 in a doubleheader opener on Saturday. José Ramírez hit a solo homer on his 30th birthday and Owen Miller had a two-run double for Cleveland (78-66), which has won 10 of its last 12 games. The Guardians opened a 4 1/2-game lead over the second-place Chicago White Sox (74-71) and a six-game margin ahead of the third-place Twins (72-72). “When Shane pitches, it’s just a different feel because the innings roll by and it’s really fun to watch,” Miller said. “With him on the mound, he’s about as good as anyone. I’m glad we could get some runs for him.”
