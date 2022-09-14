ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chase County, KS

KVOE

UPDATE: Cooking accident cited as cause of apartment fire in north Emporia

Emporia Fire says the cause of a fire inside of a northern Emporia apartment complex was deemed accidental. Fire crews were called to an apartment complex at 1100 Constitution just before 5:40 pm. According to Battalion Chief Tony Fuller, smoke was visible from the complex upon arrival and fire was found inside of unit 6.
EMPORIA, KS
KSN News

Teenager life-flighted in Butler County crash

BENTON, Kan. (KSNW) — Six people, including a two-year-old with serious injuries and a 17-year-old who was life-flighted, were injured in a crash near Benton in Butler County on Friday. Troopers say a family in a minivan was traveling north on Prairie Creek Rd when it was struck by a pickup heading west. There were […]
BUTLER COUNTY, KS
KAKE TV

One person killed in early-morning crash near Park City

WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - One person has died following a crash in north Wichita early Friday morning. The crash happened just after 3:30 a.m. on I-135 near 45th Street. The Kansas Highway Patrol says a northbound car left the roadway to the right and hit the guardrail. The vehicle then went across the interstate and struck a bridge pillar in the center median.
WICHITA, KS
Chase County, KS
KAKE TV

Wichita neighbors struggle as wells go dry amid extreme drought

WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - Amid an extreme drought in Wichita, neighbors are warning their community about wells going dry. Chris Shults lives near 151st and Maple in West Wichita. He said his well’s levels started dropping in July. “This is by far the worst year we've had for the...
WICHITA, KS
KSNT News

Lyon Co. car flips, sends 2 to hospital

LYON COUNTY (KSNT) – A turnpike crash early Tuesday morning sent a 59-year-old and a 13-year-old to the hospital after a driver lost control of his car and flipped, according to the Kansas Highway Patrol. Authorities said the 2019 Nissan Sentra lost control after passing a commercial vehicle, left the road and flipped. The crash […]
LYON COUNTY, KS
adastraradio.com

McPherson Man Dies from Injuries Sustained in Crash Southwest of Medora

RENO COUNTY, Kan. – A McPherson man died of injuries sustained in a Tuesday afternoon crash on K-61 near Medora. The Kansas Highway Patrol reports Michael L. Godwin, 46 of McPherson, was Northbound on K-61 southwest of the Medora Road/85th Avenue exit just after 2 p.m. when for unknown reasons his 1997 GMC Van went through the median, across the southbound lanes of K-61 and into the northwest ditch.
MCPHERSON, KS
KSN News

McConnell gets ready for air show by setting a fire

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — If you see smoke coming from the area of McConnell Air Force Base Saturday, don’t worry. The base plans to burn off some dead grass to get ready for next weekend’s big air show, its first air show in four years. The controlled burn is Saturday, Sept. 17. The Frontiers in […]
WICHITA, KS
KVOE

Boil water advisory continues for Cottonwood Falls, Strong City and Rural Water District 1; no school Thursday for USD 284 Chase County

Early processes are underway in Chase County after a significant water main break between the county’s two biggest communities. The break was reported shortly before 10 pm between Cottonwood Falls and Strong City. A 16-inch line broke parallel to Kansas Highway 177 between the towns, eliminating water pressure to all of Cottonwood Falls and sharply reducing pressure in Strong City. The affected pipe was laid fairly deep, according to the Chase County Sheriff’s Office, so it has taken a lot of time to clear the area and start the repair process. The Sheriff’s Office says over 50 feet of pipe has been ordered for the repair, although it’s currently unclear if all that pipe will be needed.
CHASE COUNTY, KS
kfdi.com

Drivers identified in fatal crash near Medicine Lodge

A chase involving a man in a stolen truck ended with a double fatal crash in Barton County Wednesday morning. The driver of the stolen truck is identified as 39-year-old Johnathan Ahlvers, from Halstead. The second driver who was killed is identified as 70-year-old Terrill Underwood, from Medicine Lodge. The...
BARTON COUNTY, KS

