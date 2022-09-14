ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Evansville, IN

Celanese volunteers pack meals for Tri-State Food Bank

By Cody Bailey
WEHT/WTVW
WEHT/WTVW
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4GuFdU_0hvm0Zhp00

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – September is Hunger Action Month, and the Tri-State Food Bank is using this opportunity to raise awareness about the fight to end hunger around the Evansville-area. Throughout the month of September, Eyewitness News is going inside the Tri-State Food Bank to meet those working to make a difference; the volunteers.

Sometimes, the groups are large, other times it’s a pair. No matter the number, volunteers at Evansville’s Tri-State Food Bank can make a huge impact across the area. Adam Howe and Darek Buckles with Celanese in Evansville took a few hours out of their day to lend a helping hand at the Tri-state Food Bank. Both men say they were unaware of the facility’s community reach.

“They travel a lot farther,” says Howe, “they’re giving to a lot more places than what I really expected them to, you know, outside of the community.”

The volunteers say the volume of items is impressive, yet heartbreaking. The numerous stacked pallets represent thousands in need of a meal, and Buckles says he can’t help but imagine just how many in his community are suffering.

“I felt very touched in my heart today, and I’m literally about almost on the verge of tears right now thinking about it,” says Buckles. “It saddens me, but if my little bit of time here today can help brighten some children’s and senior people’s lives, then that makes me happy.”

Both Howe and Buckles say their volunteer experience at Tri-State Food Bank is more than just going through the motions. It’s about seeing the direct impacts their efforts have on their community. As Tri-State Food Bank Executive Director Glenn Roberts explains, those impacts are great.

“Every bag that they pack for a kid is food that they’re going to get over the weekend,” says Roberts. “So, they can physically see the impact that they’re going to make.”

Howe adds, “Just getting that feeling of, you know, you’re helping so many people on just a few hours of your time. I mean, knowing that I’m assisting them to give to more people.”

The experience was eye-opening for the men, and, according to Buckles, may alter how they approach future serving opportunities.

“Maybe take a step back and realize how blessed I am in my life,” explains Buckles. “And, in the future, try to volunteer here and in another couple places.”

More from Cody Bailey

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jC9dD_0hvm0Zhp00

Eyewitness News. Everywhere you are .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Eyewitness News (WEHT/WTVW).

Comments / 0

Related
WBKR

Did You Love School Pizza? There’s Fundraiser in Owensboro & They’re Serving It UP

The Foundation for Daviess County Public Schools is serving up a load of fun in a big way. They are taking us all the way back to our school days and we're pumped. The Foundation’s mission is to alleviate barriers to education for students and to provide educational enhancements. Over the past few months, the Foundation has provided funding for large and small district needs.
OWENSBORO, KY
WEHT/WTVW

SWIRCA & More holding 18th annual BrewFest

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Voted Evansville’s Best Brew Festival by Evansville Living Magazine, Brewfest 2022 is an event where people can taste beer for a good cause. SWIRCA officials say its 18th annual BrewFest will be on September 17 at West Side Library Park from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. The organization says people will […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Evansville, IN
Evansville, IN
Sports
Local
Indiana Sports
Local
Indiana Society
Evansville, IN
Society
City
Princeton, IN
WTVW

Warrick County fires spark firefighter debate

NEWBURGH, Ind. (WEHT)- To pay or not to pay, that is the question facing communities in Warrick County, particularly after a week where firefighters battled at least four different fires, including three in Newburgh alone in as many days. Whereas Evansville and Boonville have paid fire departments, Newburgh is largely...
WARRICK COUNTY, IN
99.5 WKDQ

University of Southern Indiana Student Hygienists Offer Super Affordable Dental Cleaning

While my coffee-drinking days have come to an end--and that's a sad story for another day--the "souvenirs" still linger. Does ANYTHING stain your teeth worse than coffee?. Okay, yeah, that's gross, but, hey, that's why people get their teeth cleaned. It's a very important part of dental health, and I applaud everyone in the dental hygiene field for never being "down in the mouth" about their work.
EVANSVILLE, IN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Glenn Roberts
evansvilleliving.com

A New Kind of Masterpiece

Homes are private, personal retreats, where you can shake off the day’s stress and relax with the people and things you love. They also can be works of art, as the stately new Victorian at 24 W. Jennings St. in Downtown Newburgh, Indiana, can attest. Drs. Cindy and Steve...
NEWBURGH, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Muhlenberg County Humane Society to host The Dog Jog

CENTRAL CITY, Ky. (WEHT) – If you want to jog with your dog one Autumn morning, the Muhlenberg County Humane Society has just the event. The Dog Jog is on October 22 at 10 a.m., and will be at the Rails to Trails Central City Trailhead. The funds will benefit the Muhlenberg County Humane Society. […]
MUHLENBERG COUNTY, KY
14news.com

Owensboro nonprofit helping people transition out of homelessness

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Transitioning out of homelessness is not easy. An Owensboro nonprofit is working to take some of the pressure away. A Simple Path collects used furniture and other home goods and gives them to people moving out of local homeless shelters. Kim Jagoe, a leader with the...
OWENSBORO, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Volunteers#Celanese#Tri State#Charity#Tri State Food Bank#Hunger Action Month#Eyewitness News
WEHT/WTVW

Daviess Co. Animal Shelter makes brief hours change

DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WEHT) — If you were hoping to get to the Daviess County Animal Shelter after 4 o’clock on Friday, you’re might be out of luck. The shelter announced they’ll be closing at 4 p.m. on Friday, September 16. They tell us that the animal shelter is closing early because of parking lot […]
DAVIESS COUNTY, KY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Food Bank
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Charities
14news.com

Another shopping center planned for The Promenade

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Promenade of Evansville is continuing it’s expansion. According to plans on The Martin Group’s website, there is a listing for another shopping center in the Promenade. It hasn’t been built yet, but according to the listing, 50 percent of the planned building’s space...
EVANSVILLE, IN
evansvilleliving.com

This Weekend: Sept. 15-18

Sept. 16-17 Vanderburgh Humane Society, 400 Millner Industrial Drive. The Vanderburgh Humane Society battles pet overpopulation through spaying and neutering, pet adoption, and humane education. This event offers pet adoptions at the discounted rate of $20 for all first responders: police officers, firefighters, EMTs, military, and dispatch personnel. Adoption hours have been extended on Sept. 16 until 8 p.m.
EVANSVILLE, IN
99.5 WKDQ

How to Get FREE Cheeseburgers This Sunday in IL, IN, & KY

Who doesn't enjoy a good burger...especially when they are free?!. I know that it is hard to keep up with all of these "national days" that pop up all throughout the year. Some of them are so random and really have no benefit, however, there are a few of them that I can get behind, especially when the thing we celebrate that day is free. Case in point: this Sunday is National Cheeseburger Day. Restaurants all over will be offering specials on September 18th on their burgers that you might want to take advantage of.
INDIANA STATE
vincennespbs.org

Knox County woman recognized for public service

A Knox County woman received a major honor. Dr. Michelle Pitcher, with Pace Community Action Agency, received the Lydon Baines Johnson leadership award. It’s a national honor that recognizes people who work to promote greater economic opportunities for families. Pitcher works for the Pace Agency that represents southwestern Indiana...
KNOX COUNTY, IN
WEHT/WTVW

WEHT/WTVW

31K+
Followers
13K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

WEHT Evewitness News in Evansville is the most-watched and trusted news source in Evansville, Owensboro and Henderson, with updates on tristatehomepage.com.

 https://www.tristatehomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy