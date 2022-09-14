ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dauphin County, PA

PennLive.com

Teen charged in shooting at central Pa. mall gives up push to move to juvenile court: report

A teenager charged as an adult in a shooting last year at Park City Mall has opted not to try to move his case into juvenile court after all. Jeremiahs Josiah-Alberto Sanchez, 16 at the time, of Lancaster, was charged with two attempted homicide counts, four counts of aggravated assault and 52 counts of reckless endangerment in the Oct. 17 shooting at the Lancaster County mall. He’s also charged with firearms crimes and receiving stolen property in connection with the weapon, which was reported stolen in Lebanon County in September 2021.
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
local21news.com

Struck in the face during Cumberland Co. robbery, suspect sought

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Upper Allen Police are looking for the culprits responsible for an armed robbery that occurred last night at around 9:30PM. At around 10:30PM, authorities were sent to the parking lot of an apartment complex off of Geneva Drive. After arriving at the scene, officials...
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Inmate found dead at SCI-Coal Township

Coal Township, Pa. – An 82-year-old inmate who was found dead on Sept. 13 at the State Correctional Institution at Coal Township died of natural causes, according to police. Trooper Adams of State Police at Stonington says Joseph Edward Longo Jr. was found deceased shortly before 11:30 p.m. The Northumberland County Coroner’s Office as well as state police were dispatched to the prison. Foul play is not suspected, according to Adams. The coroner has notified Longo’s next of kin. Police did not say how long Longo had been in inmate at the prison or on what charges he was committed there for.
COAL TOWNSHIP, PA
FOX 43

Carlisle man sentenced up to two years for involuntary manslaughter

CARLISLE, Pa. — A Carlisle man has been charged for the death of a 23-year-old United States Air Force flight paramedic. John Patrick Mumper was sentenced to a minimum of one year to a maximum of two years in the Cumberland County Prison following his guilty plea in July, according to the Cumberland County District Attorney's Office.
CARLISLE, PA
FOX 43

Dauphin County police searching for road rage suspect

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — The Swatara Township Police Department is searching for a car involved in a road rage incident. On Friday, Aug. 26 at 10:24 a.m., police say the occupants of a grey four-door sedan fired shots from their car. The shots struck another vehicle and its driver while traveling eastbound in the 8300 block of Paxton Street/Route 322.
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA
Daily Voice

Man Made Meth, Trafficked Guns In York: USDOJ

A central Pennsylvania methamphetamine making and illegal arms dealer has been indicted, according to a release by the United States Department of Justice. Calvin Foust, 40, of Dover Township, York County, was charged with drug trafficking and firearms offenses on Wednesday, Sept. 14, according to the United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania.
YORK COUNTY, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Mother charged after allegedly interrupting her son’s detainment

Shamokin, Pa. — A woman ignored warnings from police officers and allegedly interfered as they attempted to detain her son with an active warrant. Louann Becker was taken into custody by members of the Shamokin Police Department after the verbal warnings had no impact, police said. The 56-year-old Becker stepped between officers and her son, Craig Becker, near the 200 block of Shamokin Street after they discovered he had an active warrant. ...
SHAMOKIN, PA
abc27.com

York County man charged with drug trafficking, firearms offenses

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A man from Dover Township, York County, was charged on Wednesday with drug trafficking and firearms offenses, according to the United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania. The attorney’s office says Calvin Foust, 40, allegedly distributed methamphetamine and manufactured and dealt...
YORK COUNTY, PA
FOX 43

2 charged in connection to Chambersburg robbery

CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. — The Chambersburg Police Department announced charges against two allegedly involved in a robbery. Charles Diehl (left) was charged with one count of conspiracy to commit robbery. Brandon Fahnestock (right) was charged with robbery, simple assault, and theft by unlawful taking or disposition. According to police, the...
CHAMBERSBURG, PA
abc27.com

Jewelry, vehicles, and more at drug task force auction

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — The Lancaster County Drug Task Force is hosting its public auction on Oct. 15 at the Lancaster County Park Building, at 950 Eshelman Mill Road, starting at 9 a.m. Gates open at 8 a.m., jewelry bids will begin at 9:30 a.m., and vehicle bidding...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
FOX43.com

2 arrested, 36 grams of crack cocaine seized following Harrisburg police chase

HARRISBURG, Pa. — The Pennsylvania State Police announced charges against two individuals following a Saturday, Sept. 10 police chase. Royce Carter, 32, has been charged with fleeing or attempting to elude officers, manufacturing, delivery, or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver, intentionally possessing controlled substances by a person not registered, recklessly endangering another person, tampering with or fabricating physical evidence, driving under the influence, and marijuana and reckless driving-related charges.
HARRISBURG, PA
FOX43.com

Troopers ID remains found in 2012

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — There are new developments in a cold case in Luzerne County. Troopers say remains found nearly ten years ago are those of a teenager who went missing four decades earlier. Human remains were found in a wooded area of Newport Township near Nanticoke in November of...
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
Daily Voice

40 Grave Damaged At Cemetery In York County: Police

Approximately 40 grave markers were knocked over, many of which were destroyed in a central Pennsylvania cemetery on Saturday, September 10, police say. The vandalism happened at the Starview Union Cemetery in the first block of Codorus Furnace Road in East Manchester Township, according to York County Regional police. The...
YORK COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Spring Garden Township Police investigating armed robberies

YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — The Spring Garden Township Police Department is investigating two armed robberies, that are not believed to be connected at this time, that happened on Sept. 8 and Sept. 15. The Sept. 8 incident happened on the 600 block of North State Street, near the...
YORK COUNTY, PA
