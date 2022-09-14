Read full article on original website
Related
Teen charged in shooting at central Pa. mall gives up push to move to juvenile court: report
A teenager charged as an adult in a shooting last year at Park City Mall has opted not to try to move his case into juvenile court after all. Jeremiahs Josiah-Alberto Sanchez, 16 at the time, of Lancaster, was charged with two attempted homicide counts, four counts of aggravated assault and 52 counts of reckless endangerment in the Oct. 17 shooting at the Lancaster County mall. He’s also charged with firearms crimes and receiving stolen property in connection with the weapon, which was reported stolen in Lebanon County in September 2021.
local21news.com
Struck in the face during Cumberland Co. robbery, suspect sought
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Upper Allen Police are looking for the culprits responsible for an armed robbery that occurred last night at around 9:30PM. At around 10:30PM, authorities were sent to the parking lot of an apartment complex off of Geneva Drive. After arriving at the scene, officials...
Inmate found dead at SCI-Coal Township
Coal Township, Pa. – An 82-year-old inmate who was found dead on Sept. 13 at the State Correctional Institution at Coal Township died of natural causes, according to police. Trooper Adams of State Police at Stonington says Joseph Edward Longo Jr. was found deceased shortly before 11:30 p.m. The Northumberland County Coroner’s Office as well as state police were dispatched to the prison. Foul play is not suspected, according to Adams. The coroner has notified Longo’s next of kin. Police did not say how long Longo had been in inmate at the prison or on what charges he was committed there for.
Carlisle man sentenced up to two years for involuntary manslaughter
CARLISLE, Pa. — A Carlisle man has been charged for the death of a 23-year-old United States Air Force flight paramedic. John Patrick Mumper was sentenced to a minimum of one year to a maximum of two years in the Cumberland County Prison following his guilty plea in July, according to the Cumberland County District Attorney's Office.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Dauphin County police searching for road rage suspect
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — The Swatara Township Police Department is searching for a car involved in a road rage incident. On Friday, Aug. 26 at 10:24 a.m., police say the occupants of a grey four-door sedan fired shots from their car. The shots struck another vehicle and its driver while traveling eastbound in the 8300 block of Paxton Street/Route 322.
Man Made Meth, Trafficked Guns In York: USDOJ
A central Pennsylvania methamphetamine making and illegal arms dealer has been indicted, according to a release by the United States Department of Justice. Calvin Foust, 40, of Dover Township, York County, was charged with drug trafficking and firearms offenses on Wednesday, Sept. 14, according to the United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania.
Mother charged after allegedly interrupting her son’s detainment
Shamokin, Pa. — A woman ignored warnings from police officers and allegedly interfered as they attempted to detain her son with an active warrant. Louann Becker was taken into custody by members of the Shamokin Police Department after the verbal warnings had no impact, police said. The 56-year-old Becker stepped between officers and her son, Craig Becker, near the 200 block of Shamokin Street after they discovered he had an active warrant. ...
abc27.com
York County man charged with drug trafficking, firearms offenses
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A man from Dover Township, York County, was charged on Wednesday with drug trafficking and firearms offenses, according to the United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania. The attorney’s office says Calvin Foust, 40, allegedly distributed methamphetamine and manufactured and dealt...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Lancaster man will stand trial for victim's fatal overdose in April
LANCASTER, Pa. — A Lancaster man will stand trial for drug delivery resulting in death and other charges related to a victim's overdose death in the city on April 22, prosecutors said Thursday. Daniel Pineda, 24, of the 200 block of North Plum Street, is also charged with delivery...
2 charged in connection to Chambersburg robbery
CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. — The Chambersburg Police Department announced charges against two allegedly involved in a robbery. Charles Diehl (left) was charged with one count of conspiracy to commit robbery. Brandon Fahnestock (right) was charged with robbery, simple assault, and theft by unlawful taking or disposition. According to police, the...
Police searching for vehicle connected to central Pa. homicide
Police are looking for a vehicle wanted in connection with the weekend shooting of Lykeem Bethune in York. Bethune was shot around 3:26 p.m. near East Jackson Street and South Court Street on Sept. 11, police said. The 26-year-old was rushed to the hospital, where he died around 3 p.m....
abc27.com
Jewelry, vehicles, and more at drug task force auction
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — The Lancaster County Drug Task Force is hosting its public auction on Oct. 15 at the Lancaster County Park Building, at 950 Eshelman Mill Road, starting at 9 a.m. Gates open at 8 a.m., jewelry bids will begin at 9:30 a.m., and vehicle bidding...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Man found fatally shot in Harrisburg identified; death is still under investigation
HARRISBURG, Pa. — Police are investigating after a 39-year-old man died in a shooting outside a vacant building in Harrisburg on Wednesday afternoon. The victim has been identified as 39-year-old Julius M. Snead, of Harrisburg, according to Dauphin County spokesperson Brett Hambright. Snead's body was found outside a vacant...
FOX43.com
2 arrested, 36 grams of crack cocaine seized following Harrisburg police chase
HARRISBURG, Pa. — The Pennsylvania State Police announced charges against two individuals following a Saturday, Sept. 10 police chase. Royce Carter, 32, has been charged with fleeing or attempting to elude officers, manufacturing, delivery, or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver, intentionally possessing controlled substances by a person not registered, recklessly endangering another person, tampering with or fabricating physical evidence, driving under the influence, and marijuana and reckless driving-related charges.
Man Shot Dead Outside Central PA Home ID'd: Authorities
A man who was shot dead outside a home in Harrisburg has been identified by authorities. Julius M. Snead, 39, was found shot dead on Wednesday, September 14, Daily Voice confirmed with Harrisburg spokesman Brett Hambright. He was found on the ground near the concrete steps to a home in...
Pa. woman accused of stealing Pelosi’s laptop allowed to visit Renaissance Faire again
A Cumberland County woman on house arrest for allegedly stealing Nancy Pelosi’s laptop during the U.S. Capitol riots will be allowed to attend the Renaissance Faire this weekend for the second time in two months. A federal judge has ruled 25-year-old Riley J. Williams, of Mechanicsburg, will be allowed...
FOX43.com
Troopers ID remains found in 2012
WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — There are new developments in a cold case in Luzerne County. Troopers say remains found nearly ten years ago are those of a teenager who went missing four decades earlier. Human remains were found in a wooded area of Newport Township near Nanticoke in November of...
40 Grave Damaged At Cemetery In York County: Police
Approximately 40 grave markers were knocked over, many of which were destroyed in a central Pennsylvania cemetery on Saturday, September 10, police say. The vandalism happened at the Starview Union Cemetery in the first block of Codorus Furnace Road in East Manchester Township, according to York County Regional police. The...
Harrisburg woman accused of stealing Nancy Pelosi’s laptop granted 2nd trip to the Renaissance Faire
Riley Williams, the Harrisburg woman accused of stealing Nancy Pelosi’s laptop during the Jan. 6 riot, is going to the Pa. Renaissance Faire for a second time despite being on house arrest, court documents show. According to Williams' attorney, she will be allowed to attend the event on Sept....
abc27.com
Spring Garden Township Police investigating armed robberies
YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — The Spring Garden Township Police Department is investigating two armed robberies, that are not believed to be connected at this time, that happened on Sept. 8 and Sept. 15. The Sept. 8 incident happened on the 600 block of North State Street, near the...
FOX 43
Harrisburg, PA
25K+
Followers
10K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT
Harrisburg local newshttps://www.fox43.com/
Comments / 4