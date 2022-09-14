Read full article on original website
EXPLAINER: What to know about ‘buy now, pay later’
NEW YORK (AP) — Since the start of the pandemic, the option to “buy now, pay later” has skyrocketed in popularity, especially among young and low-income consumers who may not have ready access to traditional credit. If you shop online for clothes or furniture, sneakers or concert...
America’s Worst Credit Card
The large majority of Americans own a credit card. Many own more than one. The paperwork credit card companies send to owners is long and complex. It is hard to imagine all but a small number of card owners can understand this fine print. Several organizations have selected the worst credit cards. Flaws run for […]
Walmart making major change to stores in $57million update – but it’s bad news if you hate self-checkout
WALMART is investing $57million in three of its locations in an effort to revamp its stores to include more self-checkout options. The multi-million dollar investment will go towards a trio of locations in Puerto Rico to modernize them with up-to-date service and technology. According to Walmart's Public and Government Affairs...
Major change coming to Walmart, Target, and hundreds of retailers may save Visa and Mastercard users from paying big fee
A MAJOR change that may affect retailers including Walmart and Target could hit Visa and Mastercard users with lower hidden fees. More than 1,600 merchants are banding together to fight for a new bill being presented in Congress that could tackle the issue of high swipe fees. A bill that...
Sam’s Club makes major update due to its self-checkout – but customers are divided as change could cost them more money
SAM's Club has announced it will hike its membership prices starting next month for the first time in almost a decade. Marketing officer Ciara Anfield told RetailWire that Sam's Club, which is owned by Walmart, had increased fees due to its quality products and rising costs, including upgraded self-checkout. She...
Walmart expected to launch huge payment update in weeks – it’ll make it easier for shoppers and workers
WALMART shoppers can soon expect a new payment option as the world's largest retailer is set to trial bank accounts. One, a fintech company backed by Walmart, is expected to introduce checking accounts in the coming weeks. These will be available to thousands of employees and a select group of...
What Are the Best Couponing Apps Today? Save Money and Get Rewards
Most people wouldn’t turn down free money or easier ways to save money. Paper coupons are mostly a relic of the past, as consumers turn to smartphones for saving. In addition to budgeting apps, a wide range of couponing apps exist now to make saving money on your favorite products easier. Here’s a look at some of the best couponing apps in 2022.
CNBC
Shopify warns merchants against using Amazon's 'Buy With Prime' service
Shopify is warning merchants that Amazon's one-click checkout service violates its terms of service, according to Marketplace Pulse. Amazon in April launched "Buy With Prime," allowing merchants to tap into its speedy delivery offerings on their own websites. Shopify has its own payment and checkout service, Shop Pay. Shopify is...
Two Different Women Get Scammed $64K & $30K from ‘Best Buy Geek Squad’ Email
Two different women receive an email from Best Buy Geek Squad about their protection plans expiring. They both became victims of the latest email phishing scam. Most people think of the Best Buy Geek Squad as helpful people, and rightfully so. Some of the best IT professionals get their start at Best Buy. But sometimes, bad actors (cybercriminals) pose as the “good guys” and take advantage of this squeaky clean image of the Best Buy Geek Squad.
CNBC
Amazon bought Whole Foods five years ago for $13.7 billion. Here's what's changed at the high-end grocer
Five years ago, Amazon closed its $13.7 billion purchase of Whole Foods, by far the biggest acquisition ever for the e-commerce and cloud computing giant. Since then, Amazon has made a lot of changes to the specialty grocer, from lowering prices to embedding checkout technology in its 500-plus U.S. stores.
Wegmans announces major change to self-scanning app – but it’s left shoppers outraged that it will slow them down
WEGMANS announced a major change to its self-scanning app and the move has left shoppers outraged. The supermarket company announced this week that its SCAN app will be discontinued as of Sunday, September 18. The app allowed customers to scan and bag purchases throughout Wegmans, but it will no longer...
Best Buy (Like Target and Walmart) Is Actually a Retail Winner
The covid pandemic caused some very bizarre purchasing patterns that have made it very hard for retailers to forecast upcoming demand. Some items -- like toilet paper, paper towels hand sanitizer, and other items you use up -- saw a spike in sales during the lockdown period with demand being at an elevated level even now because, well, many of us spend more time at home.
Walmart announces major new improvement that impacts all customers – how AI tech can save you cash on bad decisions
WALMART has announced major improvements that will impact all customers - here’s how new AI tech can save you money on bad decisions. This tech will allow online shoppers to visualize clothing on models that look similar to them in both appearance and body type. Before, customers were able...
Will There Be a Second Amazon Prime Day 2022? Stand By
Amazon Prime’s frenzied yearly Amazon Prime Day has already taken place in 2022, in July. But Amazon, which earlier in 2022 raised its subscription rates, could be breaking with tradition and having two Amazon Prime days in different parts of the year, seeking a pre-holiday bottom line boost and adding another benefit for Prime members tired of seeing their perks slashed.
Goldman Sachs is cutting free coffee as corporate America reels in pandemic perks with workers returning to the office
Goldman Sachs gets rid of its free coffee as it restarts its five-day, in-office workweek.
You could soon receive even more emails after shopping on Amazon
If you've ever worried you weren't getting enough emails from businesses trying to sell you things, you're in luck.
CNET
A Second Prime Day Event Could Be a Hard Sell From Amazon for Consumers
This story is part of Amazon Prime Day, CNET's guide to everything you need to know and how to find the best deals. Ever since 2015, Amazon has hosted an annual Prime Day event. This year, the event took place in July, which is when we normally see it, but rumors are heating up about a second event this year in October. Amazon has yet to confirm the existence of the event and declined to comment when we reached out. We've never seen Amazon do two Prime Day events in a single year, and given the economic conditions that many are facing right now it may seem like a good idea on the surface.
Don’t expect as many gifts as usual over the holiday season this year, Deloitte tells Americans
Thanks to soaring inflation, analysts said consumers would scour stores and the web for the best deals, with many people expected to begin their holiday shopping early.
