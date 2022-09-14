ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Hill

EXPLAINER: What to know about ‘buy now, pay later’

NEW YORK (AP) — Since the start of the pandemic, the option to “buy now, pay later” has skyrocketed in popularity, especially among young and low-income consumers who may not have ready access to traditional credit. If you shop online for clothes or furniture, sneakers or concert...
PERSONAL FINANCE
24/7 Wall St.

America’s Worst Credit Card

The large majority of Americans own a credit card. Many own more than one. The paperwork credit card companies send to owners is long and complex. It is hard to imagine all but a small number of card owners can understand this fine print. Several organizations have selected the worst credit cards. Flaws run for […]
CREDITS & LOANS
MarketRealist

What Are the Best Couponing Apps Today? Save Money and Get Rewards

Most people wouldn’t turn down free money or easier ways to save money. Paper coupons are mostly a relic of the past, as consumers turn to smartphones for saving. In addition to budgeting apps, a wide range of couponing apps exist now to make saving money on your favorite products easier. Here’s a look at some of the best couponing apps in 2022.
CELL PHONES
CNBC

Shopify warns merchants against using Amazon's 'Buy With Prime' service

Shopify is warning merchants that Amazon's one-click checkout service violates its terms of service, according to Marketplace Pulse. Amazon in April launched "Buy With Prime," allowing merchants to tap into its speedy delivery offerings on their own websites. Shopify has its own payment and checkout service, Shop Pay. Shopify is...
BUSINESS
Zack Love

Two Different Women Get Scammed $64K & $30K from ‘Best Buy Geek Squad’ Email

Two different women receive an email from Best Buy Geek Squad about their protection plans expiring. They both became victims of the latest email phishing scam. Most people think of the Best Buy Geek Squad as helpful people, and rightfully so. Some of the best IT professionals get their start at Best Buy. But sometimes, bad actors (cybercriminals) pose as the “good guys” and take advantage of this squeaky clean image of the Best Buy Geek Squad.
BEAUFORT COUNTY, SC
TheStreet

Best Buy (Like Target and Walmart) Is Actually a Retail Winner

The covid pandemic caused some very bizarre purchasing patterns that have made it very hard for retailers to forecast upcoming demand. Some items -- like toilet paper, paper towels hand sanitizer, and other items you use up -- saw a spike in sales during the lockdown period with demand being at an elevated level even now because, well, many of us spend more time at home.
BUSINESS
Kiplinger

Will There Be a Second Amazon Prime Day 2022? Stand By

Amazon Prime’s frenzied yearly Amazon Prime Day has already taken place in 2022, in July. But Amazon, which earlier in 2022 raised its subscription rates, could be breaking with tradition and having two Amazon Prime days in different parts of the year, seeking a pre-holiday bottom line boost and adding another benefit for Prime members tired of seeing their perks slashed.
BUSINESS
CNET

A Second Prime Day Event Could Be a Hard Sell From Amazon for Consumers

This story is part of Amazon Prime Day, CNET's guide to everything you need to know and how to find the best deals. Ever since 2015, Amazon has hosted an annual Prime Day event. This year, the event took place in July, which is when we normally see it, but rumors are heating up about a second event this year in October. Amazon has yet to confirm the existence of the event and declined to comment when we reached out. We've never seen Amazon do two Prime Day events in a single year, and given the economic conditions that many are facing right now it may seem like a good idea on the surface.
SHOPPING

